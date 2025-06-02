EAsyRightNow

EAsynRightNow - Professional Trading Expert Advisor for manual trading with advanced functionality

EAsyRightNow is a multifunctional trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, featuring a Trading Panel with a user-friendly interface and extensive trading position management capabilities. Perfect for scalping, it works on all timeframes.

 Key Features

 1. Trading Modes
- Single Orders: Management of one trading position
- Multiple Orders: Ability to open multiple orders in the same direction
- Market Execution: Instant position opening at current price
- Pending Orders: Placement of BuyStop and SellStop orders with specified offset

 2. Risk Management
- Customizable Take Profit (in points or absolute price)
- Customizable Stop Loss (in points or absolute price)
- Break Even System with Trailing:
  - Automatic position transfer to break-even when reaching specified profit level
  - Trailing stop after break-even activation
  - Separate logic for single and multiple orders

 3. Interactive Interface
- Movable control panel
- Display of current profit/loss in currency and percentage
- Price movement indication in points
- Real-time spread monitoring
- Display of opening prices, TP and SL

 4. Advanced Functions
- Automatic weighted average price calculation for multiple orders
- Dynamic parameter updates during order modification
- Protection against execution errors
- Automatic lot size verification and adjustment
- Settings preservation between restarts

 5. Break Even Features
- In single order mode:
  - Works independently of initial Stop Loss presence
  - Trailing stop moves only in favorable direction
  - Does not retreat below entry point
- In multiple orders mode:
  - Preserves set Take Profit when modifying Stop Loss
  - Trailing stop calculated from first order
  - Single Stop Loss level for all orders

 Advantages
- Intuitive interface
- Flexible parameter settings
- Reliable risk management system
- Quick closure of all positions
- Detailed current position information
- Professional multiple order management

 System Requirements
- MetaTrader 4
- Support for all trading instruments
- Operation on all timeframes
