Critical Support and Resistance MT5

如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我

Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version.





To access the free demo version, please re-direct to this LINK.

To access the dashboard version, please re-direct to this LINK.

Critical Support and Resistance is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor and manage critical support and resistance price point easily with one glance to know status of all important S&R.

Price is likely to pullback or breakout at important support and/or resistance. This indicator is designed to help you monitor these critical support and resistance area such as pivot support1/2/3, pivot resistance1/2/3, daily/weekly/monthly pivot, daily open, and 100 point (e.g. 1.1300 of EURUSD; 118.00 of EURJPY).

Once price moves close to these important support and resistance within the warning area (warning area range is adjustable), alert or notification would be sent out, and indicator panel will be repainted to be red to make it noticeable. So you are free from watching and monitoring chart all day long, and easily manage your system with this indicator.





Features

Ability to select usage of alert/notification function.

Adjustable warning range for each type of critical support/resistance.

Ability to select which critical support/resistance to use, by default, all of them are selected.

Adjustable indicator panel position





Panel Object

Refer to screenshot1

If support/resistance is not selected/used, cell will be repainted to be white

If support/resistance is selected/used

Price is out of warning zone, cell is repainted to be yellow



Price is within warning zone, cell is repainted to be red









Input Parameters