Trend Risk Indicator PRT
- Indicators
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Irina CherkashinaI have been actively trading, including with the help of my own expert advisors, on financial markets since April 2012. In addition to trading with my own money, I work as a technical analyst in a mutual fund. In my free time, I like to go to live music concerts, travel, and hang out with friends.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Risk Indicator PRT finds trendy parts of the price movement and indicates the trend presence by a value in the buffer.
Can be used for flat trading to disable trading when there is a possibility of price exiting the channel (recommended for D1) , in which trades are performed.
It has two input parameters:
• Bands range — bands calculation range
• Deviation — the deviation value (the width of the allowed channel)