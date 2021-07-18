TrendRange

TrendRange Indicator works on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 timeframes. It indicates real market trend, support and resistance levels. In other words, it confirms trade directions. Scalpers especially, Intraday, swing, intermediate and  long term traders will especially find this indicator useful.

It uses customized show/hide buttons namely: "DRAW", "HILO", and "LEVEL" lines crossings and histograms ("AWOS" for Awesome Oscillator, "BUBE" for Bull Power and Bear Power & "GATO" for Gator Oscillator) including Fibonacci extension on chart for early detection or change of trend direction.

On chart edits and other show/hide buttons make possible clarity of chart while TrendRange Indicator remains active even when hidden.

Buy Order (BUY)

  • Blue Circular Spot indicates when you should open a BUY Order. (not far from the most current blue circular spot)
  • When "DRAW" line crosses "HILO" line upward, you should send a BUY Order because the trend is Bullish.
  • If Histogram is formed below candle sticks on the chart and "DRAW" line crossed "HILO" line upward, send a BUY Order. 

Sell Order (SELL)

  • Red Circular Spot indicates when you should open a SELL Order. ( not far from the most currenred circular spot)
  • When "DRAW" line  crosses below "HILO" line, you should send a SELL Order because the trend is Bearish.
  • If Histogram is formed above candle sticks on the chart and "DRAW" line crossed "HILO" line downward, send a SELL Order.

Trend Continuation or Reversal

  • If a Buy Order is Opened and a LimeGreen coloured DOUGH-NUT SHAPED SPOT is shown on the chart UP Trend Continuation is confirmed. You should CLOSE this BUY Position only when the most current DOUGH-NUT SHAPED SPOT shown on the chart is DarkOrange Colour. 
  • If a Sell Order is Opened and a DarkOrange coloured DOUGH-NUT SHAPED SPOT is shown on the chart DOWN Trend Continuation is confirmed. You should CLOSE this SELL Position only when the most current DOUGH-NUT SHAPED SPOT is shown on the chart is LimeGreen Colour.

Reversal Probability

  • Send an order not far from any of the most current circular colored spot that you see on the chart.

    Alerts, Email and Push Notifications

    You may choose to receive alerts, email or push notifications. You can enable using the word  true. If you do not need any one of the notifications, you can disable using the word  false.

    Parameters
    • Down Trend - level used for the indicators downtrend calculations. Proper values - from 60 to 84 (proper value = 100 - 67)
    • Up Trend - level used for the indicators uptrend calculations. Proper values - from 16 to 40 (proper value = 100 -33)
    • Risk (Down & Up Trend) - 4
    • Alert Pop Up - true
    • Email Notification - true
    • Notification on Terminal - true
    • Period 1 - 18
    • Period 2 - 13
    • Font Size - 12
    • Buy Color 1 - Blue
    • Sell Color 1 - Red
    • Buy Color 2 - LimeGreen
    • Sell Color 2 - DarkOrange

    VPS: TrendRange can work on both VPS solution from MQL5 and regular VPS with desktop access.

    Contact Me on Telegram: My username is @trendrange

    https:/t.me/trendrange



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