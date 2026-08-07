Dynamic Risk And Position Panel MT5

Risk Manager Pro is an advanced, ultra-compact utility for MetaTrader 5 built for traders who demand mathematical precision and absolute control over their financial risk in real time. Eliminate lot size calculation errors before executing and manage your open positions through a clean, interactive graphical interface.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Instantly calculates the ideal position size based on the exact dollar amount ($ USD) you wish to risk.

Real-Time Floating USD Labels: Displays estimated profit or loss in dollars ($ USD) directly on the chart if price reaches your Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels.

Weighted Average Break Even: Automatically calculates the exact average Break Even price when holding multiple open positions on the same symbol.

Basket Protection: Apply trailing stops or set a unified maximum Stop Loss across all open trades with a single click.

Emergency One-Click Close All: Dedicated button to instantly close all open positions on the active currency pair.

Smart Line Auto-Relocation: Clicking adjustment buttons automatically moves manual SL and TP lines to 50% of the cleared distance, keeping candle charts uncluttered.

Native Multi-Language Support: Interface natively translated into 6 languages (Spanish, English, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, French), selectable via the Inputs menu.