Dynamic Risk And Position Panel MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 19.0
- Activations: 5
Risk Manager Pro MT5 — Dynamic Risk & Position Panel
Risk Manager Pro is an advanced, ultra-compact utility for MetaTrader 5 built for traders who demand mathematical precision and absolute control over their financial risk in real time. Eliminate lot size calculation errors before executing and manage your open positions through a clean, interactive graphical interface.
⚡ Key Features
-
Dynamic Lot Sizing: Instantly calculates the ideal position size based on the exact dollar amount ($ USD) you wish to risk.
-
Real-Time Floating USD Labels: Displays estimated profit or loss in dollars ($ USD) directly on the chart if price reaches your Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) levels.
-
Weighted Average Break Even: Automatically calculates the exact average Break Even price when holding multiple open positions on the same symbol.
-
Basket Protection: Apply trailing stops or set a unified maximum Stop Loss across all open trades with a single click.
-
Emergency One-Click Close All: Dedicated button to instantly close all open positions on the active currency pair.
-
Smart Line Auto-Relocation: Clicking adjustment buttons automatically moves manual SL and TP lines to 50% of the cleared distance, keeping candle charts uncluttered.
-
Native Multi-Language Support: Interface natively translated into 6 languages (Spanish, English, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, French), selectable via the Inputs menu.
-
Ultra-Compact Design: Draggable 2-column floating panel designed not to obstruct chart analysis on lower timeframes.
🚀 Quick Start Guide
-
Set Your Risk: Enter the dollar amount you wish to risk in the Max Risk ($) field.
-
Place Your Stop Loss: Drag the green Manual SL line on the chart to your invalidation level; exact lot size and order direction (BUY / SELL) will calculate automatically.
-
Execute the Order: Press the TRADE button to enter a market order with your defined parameters.
-
Manage Live: Use Set Manual SL, Set Max SL, or CLOSE buttons to manage positions or lock in profits as price moves.
⚙️ Input Parameters
-
Language / Idioma: Select your preferred interface language (ES, EN, RU, ZH, PT, FR).
-
Initial Risk ($): Default USD risk value loaded with the EA.
-
Risk/Reward Ratio: Default RR ratio used to project the initial TP line.
-
Colors & Styles: Fully customizable colors for BE, Max SL, Manual SL, and Manual TP lines.