Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT5

Product Overview
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder is an advanced sub-window oscillator and multi-dimensional resonance indicator designed specifically for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Breaking through the limitations of traditional single KDJ or RSI indicators, it constructs a highly in-depth bottom-hunting system by integrating multi-period stochastic oscillator algorithms, CCI extreme value analysis, volume anomaly detection, and bias rate recovery models. This indicator keenly captures momentum reversals in extremely oversold zones and filters out strategic-level bottom-picking signals with extremely high win rates through multi-dimensional resonance, making it an indispensable sub-window tool for swing traders and left-side traders.
Core Features
Multi-Dimensional Oscillator Histogram & Trend Smoothing Line System The system draws rich visual elements in the sub-window to reflect market microstructure: the KHLD7 multi-color histogram intuitively displays momentum strength and bull/bear state switches through four colors (magenta, red, blue, aqua) and 50 mid-axis segmentation; the KHLD13 low-position histogram (red/green) is specifically used to amplify and capture weak reversal momentum in bottom zones; the KHLD22 aqua line and KHLD23 brown line serve as short-to-medium-term trend smoothing tracking lines, assisting in judging breakout directions of ranging zones. The sub-window features built-in 0, 50, and 100 horizontal reference lines to define oversold, mid-axis, and overbought zones. The MT5 version additionally supports more refined histogram segmented coloring, overbought/oversold dotted lines, and an 80 dashed reference line, making micro-changes in momentum even more three-dimensional and precise.
Buy Signals
  • Buy: Triggered when the short-term oscillator (KHLD17) crosses above the extremely weak threshold (3), displaying a red upward arrow at the bottom of the sub-window. This represents price has experienced a rapid and deep plunge, bearish momentum begins to exhaust and initial oversold rebound signs appear, serving as an agile short-term rebound grabbing or early right-side trial long signal.
  • Low Buy: Triggered when the long-cycle oscillator crosses upward (golden cross) while in the deep oversold zone (below 25), displaying a yellow upward arrow and "Low Buy" text in the sub-window. This represents the medium-to-long-term bottom structure has been substantively established and the market has completed sufficient chip exchange at low levels, serving as a high win-rate, high risk-reward ratio swing entry long signal.
  • Sure Win: This is the ultimate resonance signal of this indicator. Triggered when the system simultaneously detects multiple bottoming features such as CCI extreme value regression, KDJ bottom divergence, abnormal volume expansion (institutional accumulation), or extreme bias rate deviation recovery, displaying a red star and "Sure Win" text in the mid-high area of the sub-window. This represents the market has reached a perfect bottom resonance across multiple dimensions including price, momentum, and capital, serving as a highly practical strategic-level heavy long signal.
Sell & Exit Signals
  • Sell: Triggered when the long-cycle oscillator crosses downward (death cross) while in the deep overbought zone (above 75), displaying a white downward arrow and "Sell" text at the top of the sub-window. This represents bullish momentum at high levels is severely overextended and the trend is about to peak and fall back, serving as a clear swing long position take-profit, liquidation, or reverse short-selling top-escaping exit signal.
Practical Application
In daily ranging or swing trading, the Buy signal is highly responsive, suitable for day traders to capture short-term oversold rebound opportunities; the Low Buy signal is more stable, suitable for swing traders to enter positions following the trend after bottom structure confirmation.
The Sure Win signal is the core soul of this indicator. Due to the strict multi-dimensional filtering conditions integrated into this signal, it appears relatively infrequently, but once triggered, it often corresponds to a large-level market bottom. It is recommended to use Sure Win as the core basis for medium-to-long-term layout, combined with main chart trend lines or support levels for stop-loss placement. When a Sell signal appears in the sub-window, regardless of the main chart trend, priority should be given to reducing or closing long positions to avoid pullback risks.
Parameter Guide
Core algorithm parameters: The system has built-in strict signal cooldown mechanisms. Buy cooldown, Low Buy cooldown, and Sell cooldown all default to 10 bars, and Sure Win cooldown defaults to 15, effectively avoiding frequent repeated signals in extreme one-sided trends. Max Lookback Bars defaults to 2000, controlling the maximum lookback bars for historical signal annotations.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default. It is highly recommended to keep this on, triggering alerts only after bar close confirmation to avoid false crossover signals caused by severe intrabar price fluctuations. Popup and Sound are enabled by default; Push and Email are disabled.
Individual signal alert toggles: The system allows you to independently enable or disable alerts for the 4 core signals: Buy, Low Buy, Sell, and Sure Win.
Usage Notes
This indicator is suitable for major trading instruments including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Crypto. It is fully compatible with both MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended to use it on M15 and higher timeframes, as multi-dimensional resonance signals on larger timeframes are more stable and practical than on smaller timeframes.
It is recommended to combine this indicator with main chart trend indicators (such as moving average systems), focusing on long entries (Buy and Low Buy) in uptrends, and being cautious with bottom-picking (only focusing on Sure Win) in downtrends. No indicator guarantees a 100% win rate; please strictly set stop-losses and manage position risk.
Summary
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder perfectly integrates complex multi-period oscillator algorithms with multi-dimensional resonance logic. It is not only a visually rich sub-window analysis tool but also a practical bottom-hunting system with strict crossover confirmation, signal cooldown filtering, and comprehensive alerts, suitable for traders at all levels to build robust bottom-picking and swing trading rules.

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