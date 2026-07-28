Recovery Assistant Pro MT5

Recovery Assistant Pro for MT5

Professional Manual Recovery Trading Assistant

  • Recovery Assistant Pro is a powerful and easy-to-use Manual Trading Assistant EA.
  • Helps calculate the appropriate Lot Size.
  • Designed to help traders recover losing positions back to profit based on the desired Target USD.
  • Reduces the complexity of Recovery calculations and minimizes errors caused by manual calculations.
  • With a beautiful and user-friendly trading panel (shown above), you can control your trades quickly and conveniently.
  • Comes with an intelligent Recovery system that supports trading multiple currency pairs or switching to another symbol to recover losing positions.
       ________________________________________________________________

⭐ Main Features

✅ Intelligent Recovery Lot Size Calculation

The EA automatically calculates the appropriate Lot Size using the following information:

  • Loss amount
  • Desired Target USD profit
  • TP distance
  • Estimated Spread
  • Swap

The calculation works accurately with various asset types, including:

Supported Assets
Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Indices
Oil
Cryptocurrency

________________________________________________________________

✅ Recovery Based on Target USD

Every new order is calculated to recover previous losses while generating profit according to the specified Target USD.

✅ Intelligent Recovery Control Panel

  • Professional trading panel provides direct access to all important Recovery functions from the chart.
  • Monitor Recovery status in real time and control trading with just one click.
  • The panel displays important information such as:
    • Editable Target USD
    • Real-time Profit/Loss (all symbols)
    • Maximum Recovery Orders
    • Trading Summary
  • Quick action buttons:
    • Buy
    • Sell
    • Open Order
    • Pending Order
    • Pause Recovery

✅ Visual Trading Lines

Drag the trading lines directly on the chart. No need to manually type price levels.

Trading Line Purpose
Target USD Line Take Profit Level
Pause Line Hedge Point and Pause Recovery
Pending Line Stop / Limit Order

✅ Intelligent Automatic Recovery Hedge System

  • After opening an order, the EA automatically prepares the next Recovery step.
  • The system places an opposite Pending Order at the Pause price level.
  • When Hedge is activated, the EA automatically removes the Take Profit.

✅ Cross-Pair & Multi-Asset Recovery

  • You can recover losing orders from one symbol by trading another symbol.
  • The EA automatically calculates the Lot Size to recover the total floating loss across the account plus the Target Profit USD.
  • For example, recover XAUUSD losses by trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD, or other supported assets.
  • Provides greater flexibility and allows Recovery opportunities across multiple markets.

✅ Full Manual Trading Control

The user decides when to Buy, Sell, or place Pending Orders.

✅ One Recovery Cycle at a Time

The EA prevents opening duplicate Recovery cycles while the current Recovery cycle is still active, allowing the Recovery process to follow the designed sequence.

✅ Automatic Trading Cycle Management

When the target price is reached, the EA automatically closes all orders and all Pending Orders, then resets itself to start a new Recovery cycle.

✅ Real-Time Trade History

Displays the profit summary of the latest Recovery cycle (all symbols). Uses a shared data system between all EA instances running on different symbols in the same terminal.

       ________________________________________________________________

🎯 Suitable For

  • Recovery Trading
  • Manual Trading
  • Multi-Currency and Multi-Asset Trading
  • Cross-Pair Recovery
  • Money Management using Target USD
       ________________________________________________________________

🚀 Highlights

     ✔ Intelligent Lot Size Calculation
         ✔ On-Chart Recovery Control Panel
         ✔ Cross-Pair & Multi-Asset Recovery
         ✔ Automatic Hedge Preparation
         ✔ Profit Management with Target USD
         ✔ Real-Time Floating Loss Monitoring
         ✔ Chart-Based Trading Control
         ✔ Time Candle Countdown (Candle countdown timer attached to the current price line)
         ✔ Automatically Restores Trading Lines if they are accidentally deleted
         ✔ Easy to Use
             ________________________________________________________________

      ⚙ How It Works

      1. Drag the TP and Pause lines on the chart.
      2. Click Buy / Sell / Pending → The EA calculates the Lot Size from Floating Loss + Target USD.
      3. Open the order + Set TP + Automatically place a Hedge Pending Order at the Pause Line.
      4. Price reaches TP → Close everything with profit according to the Target.
      5. Price reaches the Pause Line → Hedge is activated, the loss is frozen, and waits for the next Recovery cycle.

      Key Advantage: The system can operate across different symbols, allowing you to switch to another trading symbol without resetting the EA.

             ________________________________________________________________

      📖 How to Use

      1. Click Trade or Pending on the panel. (The draggable trading lines will appear on the chart.)
      2. Drag the lines to set the TP and Pause (Hedge).
      3. Click Buy or Sell.
             ________________________________________________________________

      ⚡ Recommended Settings

      Setting Recommendation
      Target USD 1-2% of account balance (Higher values reduce the number of possible Recovery attempts.)
      Timeframe M5 or higher
      Account Type Hedge + Commission-Free
          

            ⚠ Important Notes

      • This EA is a Manual Trading Assistant, not an automated trading EA.
      • This system is designed for traders who understand Recovery and Hedge trading.
      • The EA has NO Stop Loss (SL). Do not shut down your computer until the EA has completed its operation by reaching TP, Pending, or Pause, to help prevent damage to your trading account.
             ________________________________________________________________

      Recovery Assistant Pro MT5

      Perfect for traders who need an easy-to-use Recovery trading assistant with clear visual tools and efficient multi-symbol management.

      🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥

      Only 69 USD for the first 5 customers!

      After that, the price will increase to       129 USD

      _________________________________________________________________

      Recovery, Recovery Trading, Recovery Tool, Manual Trading, Trading Assistant, Trade Assistant, Scalper, Scalping
      Smart Recovery, Loss Recovery, Manual Trading Tool, Lot Size Calculator, Risk Calculator, Sniper EA, Sniper EA
      Trade Management, Recovery ea, Target USD, Recovery System, Recovery Panel, Risk Management, Scalper EA

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