EA G2 Candle 3 Layer MTF System MT4

EA G2 CANDLE – 3 Layer MTF System

🔥 12 POWER WORDS FOR XAUUSD

Volatility · Liquidity · Safe‑Haven · Breakout · Momentum · Precision · High‑Reward · Trend‑Follow · FVG · Value Area · Institutional Flow · Explosive Growth

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

EA G2 Candle is a multi‑timeframe Expert Advisor that combines institutional‑grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Profile, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). It hunts for high‑probability entries where banks and institutions place their orders – and rides the trend with a dynamic trailing stop.

📊 BACKTEST PROOF – $100 → $234 IN 2 WEEKS!

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Period: 30 June – 16 July 2026

Start: $100 | **End:** $234.68

Profit: +134.68% in just 13 trading days

Max Drawdown: < 15%

Pure price action + volume logic – NO martingale, NO grid.

🎯 TRADING STRATEGY: This EA utilizes an advanced 3-Layer Multi-Timeframe Engine :

Layer 1 (M15 Trend Filter): Detects market structure & swing highs/lows to filter the main trend direction.

Layer 2 (M5 Value Area): Automatic session-based Volume Profile calculation (VAH, VAL, POC).

Layer 3 (M1 Entry Trigger): Precision Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection with candlestick confirmation for high-probability entries.

💎 KEY FEATURES: ✔️ Auto lot sizing based on risk % (1% default) ✔️ Dynamic 5-level trailing stop & take profit ✔️ Real-time futuristic dashboard monitoring ✔️ Multi-pair compatible (Forex & Gold) ✔️ Strict Stop Loss protection on every trade ✔️ 100% No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging

⚙️ SPECIFICATIONS:

Timeframes: M1 (Entry), M5 (Value Area), M15 (Trend)

Recommended Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.

Minimum Deposit: $100

Risk per Trade: 1-2% (fully customizable)

⚠️ IMPORTANT - READ BEFORE USE:

MUST TEST ON DEMO FIRST: Run on a demo account for 2-4 weeks before going live. OPTIMIZE SETTINGS: Adjust parameters to match current market conditions. PAIR-SPECIFIC: Every currency pair has different characteristics; optimize settings for each pair individually. Use a VPS for 24/7 uptime and lowest latency.

💡 RECOMMENDATIONS:

Use a broker with low spreads and fast execution.

Best performance during London / New York session overlap.

Avoid trading during high-impact news events (NFP, CPI, FOMC).

🔧 CUSTOMIZATION: The EA is highly flexible. You can easily adjust:

Risk Percentage

Session Start Time

Value Area Duration

Minimum SL Points

FVG Fill Percentage

🎓 PERFECT FOR:

Traders seeking consistent passive income.

Beginners wanting to learn institutional trading concepts.

Experienced traders looking to diversify their portfolio.

🔥 PROVE IT YOURSELF!

Don’t just take our word for it.

Download, test, and prove the performance of this EA on your own demo account.

Results may vary depending on market conditions and your specific settings.

⚡ DISCLAIMER:

Forex trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The developer is not responsible for any trading losses.





🔗 BUY NOW – START TRADING GOLD THE SMART WAY!

👉 READY FOR CONSISTENT PROFITS? DOWNLOAD NOW AND START YOUR DEMO TEST TODAY! 👈

