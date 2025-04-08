Fibonacci Theft Mt5

Fibonacci theft is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows theft  a few pips from the market.

This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user.

It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters.

Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions.


This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 100.

You can download the demo and test it yourself. 



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

SlStop loss  in Pip.

Autolot: Lot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

Filter_Volume: Activated/ Desactivated the volume filter of the system.

Filter_Impulse: Activated/ Desactivated the impulse filter of the system.

Impulse_Power: Value of power used in the impulse filter.

Impulse_Time: Value of time used to the impulse filter.

Impulse_Filter: Value to regulate the impulse to the impulse filter.

FIBO_SIZE: Regulate the Size to the fibo used in the system.

Dir: Select the direccion of system pullback o trend direction.

Mode_Fibonacci: Select the 11 mode of fibonacci levels.

Personalized_Factor_Fibonacci: Factor used in the personalizad mode of the Fibonacci Mode.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now!


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