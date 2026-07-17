Trade Assistant X mt4

Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel.

Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection.

Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Trade, Close, Settings, and Info tabs, allowing you to manage trades without opening multiple windows.


Main Features

  • One-click market orders (Buy/Sell) with optional attached SL/TP
  • Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with automatic Market/Limit/Stop detection
  • Automatic lot sizing by Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Fixed Money risk
  • ATR-based auto-scaling of default SL, TP, and pending entry distance
  • Dual trailing stop engines — points-based and % of TP-based
  • Automatic breakeven, triggered by points or % of TP
  • 5-level profit-side partial close system + 2 defensive SL-side levels
  • Partial closes by percentage of position or fixed lot size
  • Virtual (hidden) SL/TP — broker-side stops removed, EA manages exits internally
  • OCO (One-Cancels-Other) handling for pending orders
  • Kill switch — auto-closes all exposure on a max loss or profit threshold
  • Editable trade comment field on every order
  • Movable, minimizable panel with tabbed layout (Trade / Close / Settings / Info)

Fast, Flexible Order Entry

Place trades two ways:

  • One-click Buy/Sell market orders from the Trade tab
  • Drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart to plan a pending order

The EA reads the line positions and automatically determines whether the setup is a Market, Limit, or Stop order, for both LONG and SHORT.

Smart, Flexible Risk Sizing

Choose how lot size is calculated:

  • Risk % of account balance against your stop distance
  • Fixed lot size
  • Fixed money amount at risk

Default SL, TP, and pending entry offsets can also auto-scale to current ATR instead of using fixed point values, so defaults stay sensible as volatility changes.

Automated Trade Management

Trailing Stop

Two independent trailing engines, either of which can be armed from the panel:

  • Points-based: start trigger, step size, and trailing distance in points
  • Percent-based: start trigger, step, and locked-in profit as a % of TP
  • Manual "Start Auto Trailing" override to force trailing on regardless of the trigger

Breakeven

Move stop loss to breakeven automatically once price reaches a points target or a percentage of the TP distance, with a configurable buffer added past entry.

Partial Close System

Scale out of trades automatically at up to 5 profit-side levels, plus 2 defensive stop-loss-side levels for trades that move against you first. Each level has its own distance and close amount, and close amounts can be set as a percentage of the position or a fixed lot size.

Virtual SL/TP Mode

Hide your stop loss and take profit from the broker.

When enabled:

  • broker-side SL/TP is removed
  • the EA monitors price internally and draws virtual SL/TP lines on the chart
  • positions are closed automatically when a virtual level is reached

OCO & Kill Switch Protection

  • OCO: automatically cancels remaining pending orders once a position opens on the symbol
  • Kill switch: closes all exposure the moment floating P/L crosses a max loss or max profit threshold (percent of balance or a flat money amount), then latches off until re-enabled

Designed For

  • Day traders
  • Scalpers
  • Swing traders
  • Prop firm traders
  • Risk-focused traders
  • Traders who prefer visual, chart-based execution

Important Notes

  • One EA instance per chart symbol
  • Auto Trading must be enabled
  • Virtual SL/TP requires MT4 to remain running
  • Recommended to test on demo first
Trade Assistant X EA — Installation & Settings Guide
FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please contact me to get your Free trial!



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Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
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5 (10)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
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5 (4)
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Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
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4.88 (42)
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MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
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Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
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Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
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Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
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Tola Moses Hector
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Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
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MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Утилиты
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 5. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel. Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection. Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Tr
Kalifx Trade Manager X
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Утилиты
Kalifx Trade Manager X is a smart order-management EA utility designed for traders who want faster execution from an on-chart panel and safer automated position management using break-even, trailing stop, partial close, auto SL/TP, and equity protection. Core Goals Reduce manual execution errors Standardize risk per trade Lock profits consistently Protect account equity from abnormal drawdowns/floating loss KEY FEATURES A) ON-CHART ORDER PANEL (Optional) A compact trading panel is displayed
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