Trade Assistant X mt4

Trade Assistant X is a chart-based trade execution and management EA for MetaTrader 4. It combines one-click trading, draggable Entry/SL/TP lines, and essential trade management tools in a single control panel.

Features include automatic lot sizing, ATR-based default levels, partial closes, trailing stop, breakeven, hidden (virtual) Stop Loss and Take Profit, OCO order handling, and a kill switch for drawdown protection.

Everything is organized into a movable, minimizable panel with dedicated Trade, Close, Settings, and Info tabs, allowing you to manage trades without opening multiple windows.





Main Features

One-click market orders (Buy/Sell) with optional attached SL/TP

Draggable Entry/SL/TP lines with automatic Market/Limit/Stop detection

Automatic lot sizing by Risk %, Fixed Lot, or Fixed Money risk

ATR-based auto-scaling of default SL, TP, and pending entry distance

Dual trailing stop engines — points-based and % of TP-based

Automatic breakeven, triggered by points or % of TP

5-level profit-side partial close system + 2 defensive SL-side levels

Partial closes by percentage of position or fixed lot size

Virtual (hidden) SL/TP — broker-side stops removed, EA manages exits internally

OCO (One-Cancels-Other) handling for pending orders

Kill switch — auto-closes all exposure on a max loss or profit threshold

Editable trade comment field on every order

Movable, minimizable panel with tabbed layout (Trade / Close / Settings / Info)

Fast, Flexible Order Entry

Place trades two ways:

One-click Buy/Sell market orders from the Trade tab

Drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart to plan a pending order

The EA reads the line positions and automatically determines whether the setup is a Market, Limit, or Stop order, for both LONG and SHORT.

Smart, Flexible Risk Sizing

Choose how lot size is calculated:

Risk % of account balance against your stop distance

Fixed lot size

Fixed money amount at risk

Default SL, TP, and pending entry offsets can also auto-scale to current ATR instead of using fixed point values, so defaults stay sensible as volatility changes.

Automated Trade Management

Trailing Stop

Two independent trailing engines, either of which can be armed from the panel:

Points-based: start trigger, step size, and trailing distance in points

Percent-based: start trigger, step, and locked-in profit as a % of TP

Manual "Start Auto Trailing" override to force trailing on regardless of the trigger

Breakeven

Move stop loss to breakeven automatically once price reaches a points target or a percentage of the TP distance, with a configurable buffer added past entry.

Partial Close System

Scale out of trades automatically at up to 5 profit-side levels, plus 2 defensive stop-loss-side levels for trades that move against you first. Each level has its own distance and close amount, and close amounts can be set as a percentage of the position or a fixed lot size.

Virtual SL/TP Mode

Hide your stop loss and take profit from the broker.

When enabled:

broker-side SL/TP is removed

the EA monitors price internally and draws virtual SL/TP lines on the chart

positions are closed automatically when a virtual level is reached

OCO & Kill Switch Protection

OCO: automatically cancels remaining pending orders once a position opens on the symbol

Kill switch: closes all exposure the moment floating P/L crosses a max loss or max profit threshold (percent of balance or a flat money amount), then latches off until re-enabled

Designed For

Day traders

Scalpers

Swing traders

Prop firm traders

Risk-focused traders

Traders who prefer visual, chart-based execution

Important Notes

One EA instance per chart symbol

Auto Trading must be enabled

Virtual SL/TP requires MT4 to remain running

Recommended to test on demo first