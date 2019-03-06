Fine Copy Orders

An excellent and fine deal copyist!





Copies from one or more source terminals to one or more receiver terminals.





Convenient and quick to set up.









Settings:





1. Type Select the type of Master - source or Slave - receiver.





2. Lot Sets the lot for the Slave type. Orders will open with the specified lot, if the lot = 0 is the same as in the source.

3. MasterLot Allows you to set the lot size transmitted (on the side of the MASTER) by the master. / X - the master's lot will be divided by the number, * X - the master's lot will be multiplied by the number. For example, when copying transactions from an account with a balance of 10,000 and a lot of 1.0, to an account where the balance is 100, it is necessary that the transactions be copied with a lot of 0.01, therefore we set the parameter = /100.

3. Dynamic Lot Value = false The lot from the Lot setting will always be fixed. True = lot will increase or decrease relative to free money in the account. Does not work if the Lot parameter is set to 0 or * X or / X.





4. Sleep page Slippage for orders.





5. Commentt Comment open orders.





6. Perfix This is set if currency pairs on the receiver are distinguished by the presence of a symbol at the beginning of the name.





7. Sufix This is set if currency pairs on the receiver are distinguished by the presence of a symbol at the end of the name.





8. Replacement Replaces the names of currency pairs if the names of currency pairs are completely different from the names of the source currency pairs on the receiver. Writing format: Source currency pair = Receiver currency pair. You can specify multiple delimiter ";". For example: EURUSD = ERUD;USDJPY = UDJP





9. Unique number The unique number for the source and receiver must match.





10. Timer The update time for changing orders on the source, is specified in milliseconds.













If you set individual comments and a unique number in the settings, you can set up independent copy channels within one computer.