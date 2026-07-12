RSI Heatmap MT5


RSI HEATMAP [tambangEA] is a professional momentum and market-structure indicator that combines the Relative Strength Index, an RSI signal line, confirmed crossover logic, dynamic support and resistance levels, real-time market information, and fast multi-symbol chart navigation.
The indicator is designed to help traders understand momentum direction, identify important reaction levels, monitor volatility and trading costs, and quickly switch between selected symbols without manually reopening charts.
It is suitable for Forex, Gold, indices, commodities, and other instruments supported by MetaTrader.

Main Features
RSI oscillator with an SMA-based signal line
Confirmed RSI crossover detection
Dynamic bullish support levels
Dynamic bearish resistance levels
Nearest support and resistance calculation
Overbought, oversold, and squeeze visualization
Bullish and bearish confirmation markers
Real-time dashboard
Current and closed-candle RSI information
Spread and ATR monitoring
Active and broken level statistics
Close-based or wick-based level invalidation
Multi-symbol chart switch panel
Automatic preservation of the current timeframe when changing symbols
Customizable symbol list
Forex and XAU/GOLD point and pip normalization
Dark chart-compatible interface
Consolas dashboard font for clear numerical alignment

How the Indicator Works
RSI and Signal Line
The indicator calculates the standard RSI from closing prices.
The signal line is calculated as a Simple Moving Average of the RSI values.
This combination helps identify changes in momentum more clearly than using a single RSI line alone.

Bullish Level Logic
A bullish condition is confirmed when:
RSI crosses above its signal line
RSI remains below the 50 level at the time of the crossover
The crossover occurs on a completed candle
After confirmation, the indicator searches backward for the latest bearish candle within the configured lookback range.
The low of that bearish candle is used as a dynamic bullish support level.
The level extends forward until it is invalidated by the selected break condition.

Bearish Level Logic
A bearish condition is confirmed when:
RSI crosses below its signal line
RSI remains above the 50 level at the time of the crossover
The crossover occurs on a completed candle
After confirmation, the indicator searches backward for the latest bullish candle within the configured lookback range.
The high of that bullish candle is used as a dynamic bearish resistance level.
The level extends forward until it is invalidated by the selected break condition.

Break Logic
The indicator supports two level invalidation methods.
Close Break
A support or resistance level is considered broken only when a candle closes beyond the level.
This method helps reduce false invalidation caused by temporary wick penetration.
Wick Break
A level is considered broken as soon as the candle high or low crosses the level.
This method reacts faster but may produce more frequent level invalidation during volatile market conditions.

RSI Heatmap and Reference Zones
The RSI subwindow displays the RSI line, signal line, and momentum reference zones.
Overbought Zone
RSI greater than or equal to 70 indicates an overbought condition.
An overbought reading does not automatically mean that the market must reverse. During strong bullish trends, RSI may remain overbought for an extended period.
Oversold Zone
RSI less than or equal to 30 indicates an oversold condition.
An oversold reading does not automatically mean that the market must rise. During strong bearish trends, RSI may remain oversold for an extended period.
Midline Squeeze Zone
RSI between 40 and 60 represents a neutral or compressed momentum condition.
This area may indicate:
consolidation,
accumulation,
distribution,
reduced momentum,
or preparation for a new directional move.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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