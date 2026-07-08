Prop Risk Meter
- Indicators
-
Brahim Ben AblaDeveloper of risk-management and account-protection tools for
MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
no-hype software that never promises profits.
- Version: 1.0
Prop Risk Meter — The Free Drawdown Dashboard for Prop Firm Traders
Prop Risk Meter is a free, read-only drawdown dashboard and risk panel for prop firm and funded-account traders. It monitors your daily loss, daily drawdown and equity drawdown in real time — built for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers, E8 and any funded account.
It shows, live on your chart:
- Today's loss vs. your configurable daily-loss limit (amount, % used, traffic-light bar)
- Current drawdown from the equity peak vs. your max-drawdown limit
- Remaining daily buffer in account currency
- Total open lots and position count
- A clear status verdict: OK / NEAR LIMIT (default 80%) / OVER LIMIT
READ-ONLY BY DESIGN. This tool is built as an indicator. Indicators in MQL5 cannot send, modify or close orders - that is a technical property, not a promise. Prop Risk Meter displays your numbers; it never touches your trades, never asks for passwords, uses no DLLs and makes no web requests.
WHY A FREE PANEL? The most common way funded accounts die is simple: the trader cannot SEE the distance to the daily-loss line while trading. Floating losses count against the limit, and a drawdown floor is invisible in the terminal. This panel makes the numbers visible. That's it.
HONEST LIMITATIONS. It monitors from the moment you attach it (day baseline = day-start snapshot; equity peak persisted per account). It does not enforce anything - if you cross your limit, it shows red, nothing else happens. It cannot make any strategy profitable and does not promise you will pass any challenge.
WANT AUTOMATIC PROTECTION? For auto-close at your limits, prop-firm rule presets (FTMO 2-Step/1-Step, FundedNext, E8, The5ers), trading blocks and multi-EA coordination, see the Guardian family by this author: Account Guardian, Challenge Guardian, Guardian Copier, Guardian Coordinator, Guardian Trade Manager.
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Prop Risk Meter is a free, read-only drawdown dashboard and risk panel for prop firm and funded-account traders. It monitors your daily loss, daily drawdown and equity drawdown in real time — built for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers, E8 and any funded account.
It shows, live on your chart:
- Today's loss vs. your configurable daily-loss limit (amount, % used, traffic-light bar)
- Current drawdown from the equity peak vs. your max-drawdown limit
- Remaining daily buffer in account currency
- Total open lots and position count
- A clear status verdict: OK / NEAR LIMIT (default 80%) / OVER LIMIT
READ-ONLY BY DESIGN. This tool is built as an indicator. Indicators in MQL5 cannot send, modify or close orders - that is a technical property, not a promise. Prop Risk Meter displays your numbers; it never touches your trades, never asks for passwords, uses no DLLs and makes no web requests.
WHY A FREE PANEL? The most common way funded accounts die is simple: the trader cannot SEE the distance to the daily-loss line while trading. Floating losses count against the limit, and a drawdown floor is invisible in the terminal. This panel makes the numbers visible. That's it.
HONEST LIMITATIONS. It monitors from the moment you attach it (day baseline = day-start snapshot; equity peak persisted per account). It does not enforce anything - if you cross your limit, it shows red, nothing else happens. It cannot make any strategy profitable and does not promise you will pass any challenge.
WANT AUTOMATIC PROTECTION? For auto-close at your limits, prop-firm rule presets (FTMO 2-Step/1-Step, FundedNext, E8, The5ers), trading blocks and multi-EA coordination, see the Guardian family by this author: Account Guardian, Challenge Guardian, Guardian Copier, Guardian Coordinator, Guardian Trade Manager.
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade