Prop Risk Meter

  • Indicators
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 1.0
Prop Risk Meter — The Free Drawdown Dashboard for Prop Firm Traders

Prop Risk Meter is a free, read-only drawdown dashboard and risk panel for prop firm and funded-account traders. It monitors your daily loss, daily drawdown and equity drawdown in real time — built for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers, E8 and any funded account.

It shows, live on your chart:
- Today's loss vs. your configurable daily-loss limit (amount, % used, traffic-light bar)
- Current drawdown from the equity peak vs. your max-drawdown limit
- Remaining daily buffer in account currency
- Total open lots and position count
- A clear status verdict: OK / NEAR LIMIT (default 80%) / OVER LIMIT

READ-ONLY BY DESIGN. This tool is built as an indicator. Indicators in MQL5 cannot send, modify or close orders - that is a technical property, not a promise. Prop Risk Meter displays your numbers; it never touches your trades, never asks for passwords, uses no DLLs and makes no web requests.

WHY A FREE PANEL? The most common way funded accounts die is simple: the trader cannot SEE the distance to the daily-loss line while trading. Floating losses count against the limit, and a drawdown floor is invisible in the terminal. This panel makes the numbers visible. That's it.

HONEST LIMITATIONS. It monitors from the moment you attach it (day baseline = day-start snapshot; equity peak persisted per account). It does not enforce anything - if you cross your limit, it shows red, nothing else happens. It cannot make any strategy profitable and does not promise you will pass any challenge.

WANT AUTOMATIC PROTECTION? For auto-close at your limits, prop-firm rule presets (FTMO 2-Step/1-Step, FundedNext, E8, The5ers), trading blocks and multi-EA coordination, see the Guardian family by this author: Account Guardian, Challenge Guardian, Guardian Copier, Guardian Coordinator, Guardian Trade Manager.
Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside

Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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