Guardian Trade Manager

  • Utilities
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Guardian Trade Manager – Lot Size Calculator and Risk-Controlled Trade Panel for MT5

Guardian Trade Manager is a professional trade execution and risk-control panel with a built-in lot size calculator: set your risk percent and it derives the exact lot size from equity, stop distance and tick value on every manual trade — with daily loss limits enforced. For prop firm and funded accounts.

It is designed for traders who want to open manual trades quickly while keeping position sizing, stop loss, take profit and daily loss limits under control.

The utility does not generate trading signals and does not trade automatically. You remain responsible for every BUY or SELL decision.

Main Features

Automatic Lot Calculation

Enter your preferred risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Guardian Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate trading volume based on the current account balance and symbol specifications.

Protected BUY and SELL Execution

Open market orders directly from the chart panel. Stop Loss and Take Profit are attached during execution according to your selected settings.

Flexible Take-Profit Modes

Take Profit can be calculated using:

  • Risk-to-reward ratio
  • Fixed distance in points

Draggable SL and TP Preview Lines

Preview Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart before placing a trade. The lines can be adjusted visually.

Account-Wide Daily Loss Protection

Guardian Trade Manager monitors the configured daily loss budget across the account.

When a new panel trade would exceed the remaining daily loss allowance, the order is refused before execution.

The daily limit can be configured as:

  • Percentage of the day-start account baseline
  • Fixed monetary amount

Maximum Trades per Day

Set a maximum number of panel trades that may be opened during the trading day.

Break-Even Automation

Optional break-even management can move the Stop Loss after the position reaches a specified profit distance.

You can configure:

  • Profit distance required before activation
  • Additional buffer above or below the entry price

Partial Position Closing

Close a predefined percentage of the current position directly from the panel.

Clear Trading Status

The panel displays essential information, including:

  • Calculated lot size
  • Monetary risk
  • Remaining daily loss budget
  • Daily budget usage
  • Number of panel trades opened today
  • Break-even status
  • Current execution status
  • Active position information

Blocked-Order Notifications

When an order is rejected by the protection system, Guardian Trade Manager can display a clear popup notification explaining the reason.

CSV Event Journal

Panel activity can be written to a CSV journal for later review and documentation.

Typical Workflow

  1. Attach Guardian Trade Manager to an MT5 chart.
  2. Set the risk percentage.
  3. Define the Stop Loss distance.
  4. Select the Take Profit calculation mode.
  5. Configure the daily loss budget and maximum daily trades.
  6. Review the calculated lot size and monetary risk.
  7. Press BUY or SELL.
  8. The utility checks the protection rules before sending the order.
  9. If the limits are respected, the trade is executed with SL and TP attached.
  10. If a protection limit would be breached, the order is blocked.

Main Inputs

Risk and Lot Sizing

  • Risk percentage of balance per trade
  • Magic number for panel orders

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Initial Stop Loss distance
  • Take Profit calculation mode
  • Risk-to-reward factor
  • Fixed Take Profit distance
  • Draggable SL/TP preview lines

Break-Even Automation

  • Enable or disable break-even
  • Required profit distance
  • Entry-price buffer

Partial Close

  • Percentage of position volume to close

Guardian Protection

  • Daily loss budget mode
  • Daily loss budget value
  • Maximum panel trades per day

Panel Settings

  • Panel position
  • Horizontal and vertical offsets
  • Font
  • Font size
  • Interface scaling

Alerts and Journal

  • Popup alert for blocked orders
  • Sound alert
  • CSV event journal
  • Detailed Experts-tab logging

Important Information

Guardian Trade Manager is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction, provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results.
Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX

The utility can reduce execution errors and enforce configured limits, but it cannot eliminate trading risk, slippage, gaps, broker restrictions or losses.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.


Part of the Guardian family by this author:
Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss and Friday close
Challenge Guardian — hard enforcement that stops trading before a prop-rule breach
Guardian Copier — local trade copier with a protection layer on every receiving account
Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other
Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits, right on the chart
Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside

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Utilities
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4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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Utilities
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