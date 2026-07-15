Guardian Trade Manager – Lot Size Calculator and Risk-Controlled Trade Panel for MT5

Guardian Trade Manager is a professional trade execution and risk-control panel with a built-in lot size calculator: set your risk percent and it derives the exact lot size from equity, stop distance and tick value on every manual trade — with daily loss limits enforced. For prop firm and funded accounts.

It is designed for traders who want to open manual trades quickly while keeping position sizing, stop loss, take profit and daily loss limits under control.

The utility does not generate trading signals and does not trade automatically. You remain responsible for every BUY or SELL decision.

Main Features

Automatic Lot Calculation

Enter your preferred risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Guardian Trade Manager automatically calculates the appropriate trading volume based on the current account balance and symbol specifications.

Protected BUY and SELL Execution

Open market orders directly from the chart panel. Stop Loss and Take Profit are attached during execution according to your selected settings.

Flexible Take-Profit Modes

Take Profit can be calculated using:

Risk-to-reward ratio

Fixed distance in points

Draggable SL and TP Preview Lines

Preview Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on the chart before placing a trade. The lines can be adjusted visually.

Account-Wide Daily Loss Protection

Guardian Trade Manager monitors the configured daily loss budget across the account.

When a new panel trade would exceed the remaining daily loss allowance, the order is refused before execution.

The daily limit can be configured as:

Percentage of the day-start account baseline

Fixed monetary amount

Maximum Trades per Day

Set a maximum number of panel trades that may be opened during the trading day.

Break-Even Automation

Optional break-even management can move the Stop Loss after the position reaches a specified profit distance.

You can configure:

Profit distance required before activation

Additional buffer above or below the entry price

Partial Position Closing

Close a predefined percentage of the current position directly from the panel.

Clear Trading Status

The panel displays essential information, including:

Calculated lot size

Monetary risk

Remaining daily loss budget

Daily budget usage

Number of panel trades opened today

Break-even status

Current execution status

Active position information

Blocked-Order Notifications

When an order is rejected by the protection system, Guardian Trade Manager can display a clear popup notification explaining the reason.

CSV Event Journal

Panel activity can be written to a CSV journal for later review and documentation.

Typical Workflow

Attach Guardian Trade Manager to an MT5 chart. Set the risk percentage. Define the Stop Loss distance. Select the Take Profit calculation mode. Configure the daily loss budget and maximum daily trades. Review the calculated lot size and monetary risk. Press BUY or SELL. The utility checks the protection rules before sending the order. If the limits are respected, the trade is executed with SL and TP attached. If a protection limit would be breached, the order is blocked.

Main Inputs

Risk and Lot Sizing

Risk percentage of balance per trade

Magic number for panel orders

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Initial Stop Loss distance

Take Profit calculation mode

Risk-to-reward factor

Fixed Take Profit distance

Draggable SL/TP preview lines

Break-Even Automation

Enable or disable break-even

Required profit distance

Entry-price buffer

Partial Close

Percentage of position volume to close

Guardian Protection

Daily loss budget mode

Daily loss budget value

Maximum panel trades per day

Panel Settings

Panel position

Horizontal and vertical offsets

Font

Font size

Interface scaling

Alerts and Journal

Popup alert for blocked orders

Sound alert

CSV event journal

Detailed Experts-tab logging

Important Information

Guardian Trade Manager is a risk-management and trade-execution utility. It does not predict market direction, provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results.

• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator

• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX

The utility can reduce execution errors and enforce configured limits, but it cannot eliminate trading risk, slippage, gaps, broker restrictions or losses.

Always test the product on a demo account before using it on a live trading account.

Part of the Guardian family by this author:

• Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss and Friday close

• Challenge Guardian — hard enforcement that stops trading before a prop-rule breach

• Guardian Copier — local trade copier with a protection layer on every receiving account

• Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other

• Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits, right on the chart

• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside