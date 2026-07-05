Challenge Guardian
- Utilities
-
Brahim Ben AblaDeveloper of risk-management and account-protection tools for
MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
no-hype software that never promises profits.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Challenge Guardian – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenge. Keep Your Funded
The automated daily loss and drawdown rule enforcer for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers and any prop firm.
The number one reason traders fail prop firm challenges is not a bad strategy – it is one bad day. One oversized loss, one revenge trade, one news spike, and weeks of disciplined work are gone.
Challenge Guardian is an automated rule enforcer for MetaTrader 5. It watches your account in real time and physically stops you before you break your prop firm's rules.
WHAT IT DOES
- Monitors your daily loss and maximum drawdown tick by tick
- Blocks all trading the moment a limit is hit: alert, close all positions, block until reset
- Early warning at a configurable percentage of your limit (default 80%) so you can slow down before it is too late
- Challenge cockpit panel directly on your chart: profit target, daily loss, max drawdown, trading days, buffers and live status at a glance
BUILT-IN FIRM PRESETS
- FTMO 2-Step
- FundedNext
- E8 Markets
- The5ers
- Custom mode with your own rules for any firm
THREE DRAWDOWN CALCULATION METHODS
Prop firms calculate drawdown differently. Challenge Guardian supports all common methods:
- Percent of initial balance (static)
- Percent of the day-start baseline
- Fixed amount in account currency
Choose balance or equity at day start as your baseline – matching exactly how your firm measures it.
NEWS GUARD
High-impact news can blow a challenge in seconds. The optional news protection window blocks new trades before and after high-impact events and can close positions opened inside the window.
PROTECTION ACTIONS
You decide what happens when a limit is hit:
- Alert only, or
- Alert + close all positions + block trading until the next reset
- While blocked: new positions are closed instantly, pending orders are deleted
ALERTS
Popup alerts, sound alerts and optional push notifications to your phone (MetaQuotes ID).
WHO IT IS FOR
- Traders in FTMO, FundedNext, E8, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge
- Funded traders protecting their payout account
- Manual traders who want hard discipline enforced automatically
- Anyone running EAs on a challenge account and needing an independent safety layer
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Challenge Guardian is a utility, not a trading strategy. It does not open trades.
- Always verify your firm's exact rules and configure the Guardian with a safety margin.
- Test on a demo account first – a free demo of this product is available via the MQL5 Market.
Set it once. Trade your plan. The Guardian handles the discipline.
_______
THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest, read-only protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:
• Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits, right on the chart
• Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss and Friday close
• Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other
• Guardian Copier — local trade copier with a protection layer on every receiving account
• Guardian Trade Manager — one-click execution panel with built-in daily-loss protection
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade