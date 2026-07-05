Challenge Guardian

  • Utilities
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 5 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Challenge Guardian – Pass Your Prop Firm Challenge. Keep Your Funded 

The automated daily loss and drawdown rule enforcer for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers and any prop firm.

The number one reason traders fail prop firm challenges is not a bad strategy – it is one bad day. One oversized loss, one revenge trade, one news spike, and weeks of disciplined work are gone.

Challenge Guardian is an automated rule enforcer for MetaTrader 5. It watches your account in real time and physically stops you before you break your prop firm's rules.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Monitors your daily loss and maximum drawdown tick by tick
  • Blocks all trading the moment a limit is hit: alert, close all positions, block until reset
  • Early warning at a configurable percentage of your limit (default 80%) so you can slow down before it is too late
  • Challenge cockpit panel directly on your chart: profit target, daily loss, max drawdown, trading days, buffers and live status at a glance

BUILT-IN FIRM PRESETS

  • FTMO 2-Step
  • FundedNext
  • E8 Markets
  • The5ers
  • Custom mode with your own rules for any firm

THREE DRAWDOWN CALCULATION METHODS

Prop firms calculate drawdown differently. Challenge Guardian supports all common methods:

  • Percent of initial balance (static)
  • Percent of the day-start baseline
  • Fixed amount in account currency

Choose balance or equity at day start as your baseline – matching exactly how your firm measures it.

NEWS GUARD

High-impact news can blow a challenge in seconds. The optional news protection window blocks new trades before and after high-impact events and can close positions opened inside the window.

PROTECTION ACTIONS

You decide what happens when a limit is hit:

  • Alert only, or
  • Alert + close all positions + block trading until the next reset
  • While blocked: new positions are closed instantly, pending orders are deleted

ALERTS

Popup alerts, sound alerts and optional push notifications to your phone (MetaQuotes ID).

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Traders in FTMO, FundedNext, E8, The5ers or any other prop firm challenge
  • Funded traders protecting their payout account
  • Manual traders who want hard discipline enforced automatically
  • Anyone running EAs on a challenge account and needing an independent safety layer

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Challenge Guardian is a utility, not a trading strategy. It does not open trades.
  • Always verify your firm's exact rules and configure the Guardian with a safety margin.
  • Test on a demo account first – a free demo of this product is available via the MQL5 Market.

Set it once. Trade your plan. The Guardian handles the discipline.


_______

THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest, read-only protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:

Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits, right on the chart

Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss and Friday close

Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other

Guardian Copier — local trade copier with a protection layer on every receiving account

Guardian Trade Manager — one-click execution panel with built-in daily-loss protection
Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside

Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade

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Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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