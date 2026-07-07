Guardian Copier

  • Utilities
  • Brahim Ben Abla
    Brahim Ben Abla

    Brahim Ben Abla

    Developer of risk-management and account-protection tools for
    MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
    daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
    no-hype software that never promises profits.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

Guardian Copier – The Protected Local Trade Copier for MT5, with Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts

LAUNCH PRICING – FIRST 10 COPIES
Guardian Copier launches at $99. After the first 10 copies: $149, final price $199. Rental option $35/month for traders who want to run it through one account cycle first.

Most local trade copiers do one job: they copy. Guardian Copier does two: it copies your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same machine – and it puts an independent protection layer on every receiving account. Daily loss limit and drawdown limit are enforced per receiver: if one account hits its limit, copying stops there – alert, close all, block until reset – while your other accounts continue untouched.

WHAT IT DOES

  • Local MT5-to-MT5 copying via secure file channel: no internet routing, no external services, no DLLs
  • Copies openings, SL/TP changes, closings and partial closes in near real time
  • Automatic symbol suffix detection – no manual suffix typing (manual mapping available as fallback)
  • Three lot modes: fixed lot, balance-proportional, risk percent per trade
  • Independent Guardian protection per receiver: daily loss and max drawdown, fixed amount or percent
  • Setup assistant: the EA detects whether it should run as Master or Receiver and asks a maximum of three questions on the panel
  • Clear status panel with traffic-light state – and a plain-text reason line that always tells you WHY, not just that something is wrong
  • Panel languages: English, German, Arabic

WHO IT IS FOR

  • Traders running several accounts in parallel who want one execution and per-account safety
  • Prop firm traders managing multiple challenge or funded accounts on one machine (always verify your firm's rules on trade copying first)
  • Anyone who wants a copier that cannot silently blow an account

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • Guardian Copier is a utility. It does not open trades on its own and does not guarantee any trading outcome.
  • Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. Pending orders are intentionally not copied.
  • Copy latency is typically well under one second; the tool is not designed for ultra-high-frequency scalping.
  • The Strategy Tester cannot simulate two terminals; the EA stays idle there by design. Test with two demo terminals.

COMPLETE YOUR PROTECTION
Guardian Copier shares its protection engine with Challenge Guardian ($99) and Account Guardian ($39). One family, one philosophy: your capital survives first. Find both on my seller profile.

Developer support: actively maintained. Send me a message and you will get an answer


———

THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest, read-only protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:

Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits
Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss
Challenge Guardian — hard enforcement that stops trading before a prop-rule breach
Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other
Guardian Trade Manager — one-click execution panel with built-in daily-loss protection
Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside

Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade

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