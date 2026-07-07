Guardian Copier
- Utilities
-
Brahim Ben AblaDeveloper of risk-management and account-protection tools for
MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
no-hype software that never promises profits.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Guardian Copier – The Protected Local Trade Copier for MT5, with Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts
LAUNCH PRICING – FIRST 10 COPIES
Guardian Copier launches at $99. After the first 10 copies: $149, final price $199. Rental option $35/month for traders who want to run it through one account cycle first.
Most local trade copiers do one job: they copy. Guardian Copier does two: it copies your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same machine – and it puts an independent protection layer on every receiving account. Daily loss limit and drawdown limit are enforced per receiver: if one account hits its limit, copying stops there – alert, close all, block until reset – while your other accounts continue untouched.
WHAT IT DOES
- Local MT5-to-MT5 copying via secure file channel: no internet routing, no external services, no DLLs
- Copies openings, SL/TP changes, closings and partial closes in near real time
- Automatic symbol suffix detection – no manual suffix typing (manual mapping available as fallback)
- Three lot modes: fixed lot, balance-proportional, risk percent per trade
- Independent Guardian protection per receiver: daily loss and max drawdown, fixed amount or percent
- Setup assistant: the EA detects whether it should run as Master or Receiver and asks a maximum of three questions on the panel
- Clear status panel with traffic-light state – and a plain-text reason line that always tells you WHY, not just that something is wrong
- Panel languages: English, German, Arabic
WHO IT IS FOR
- Traders running several accounts in parallel who want one execution and per-account safety
- Prop firm traders managing multiple challenge or funded accounts on one machine (always verify your firm's rules on trade copying first)
- Anyone who wants a copier that cannot silently blow an account
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Guardian Copier is a utility. It does not open trades on its own and does not guarantee any trading outcome.
- Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. Pending orders are intentionally not copied.
- Copy latency is typically well under one second; the tool is not designed for ultra-high-frequency scalping.
- The Strategy Tester cannot simulate two terminals; the EA stays idle there by design. Test with two demo terminals.
COMPLETE YOUR PROTECTION
Guardian Copier shares its protection engine with Challenge Guardian ($99) and Account Guardian ($39). One family, one philosophy: your capital survives first. Find both on my seller profile.
Developer support: actively maintained. Send me a message and you will get an answer
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THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest, read-only protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:
• Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits
• Account Guardian — whole-account limits including weekly loss
• Challenge Guardian — hard enforcement that stops trading before a prop-rule breach
• Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other
• Guardian Trade Manager — one-click execution panel with built-in daily-loss protection
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade