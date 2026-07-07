Guardian Copier – The Protected Local Trade Copier for MT5, with Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts

LAUNCH PRICING – FIRST 10 COPIES

Guardian Copier launches at $99. After the first 10 copies: $149, final price $199. Rental option $35/month for traders who want to run it through one account cycle first.

Most local trade copiers do one job: they copy. Guardian Copier does two: it copies your trades between MetaTrader 5 terminals on the same machine – and it puts an independent protection layer on every receiving account. Daily loss limit and drawdown limit are enforced per receiver: if one account hits its limit, copying stops there – alert, close all, block until reset – while your other accounts continue untouched.

WHAT IT DOES

Local MT5-to-MT5 copying via secure file channel: no internet routing, no external services, no DLLs

Copies openings, SL/TP changes, closings and partial closes in near real time

Automatic symbol suffix detection – no manual suffix typing (manual mapping available as fallback)

Three lot modes: fixed lot, balance-proportional, risk percent per trade

Independent Guardian protection per receiver: daily loss and max drawdown, fixed amount or percent

Setup assistant: the EA detects whether it should run as Master or Receiver and asks a maximum of three questions on the panel

Clear status panel with traffic-light state – and a plain-text reason line that always tells you WHY, not just that something is wrong

Panel languages: English, German, Arabic

WHO IT IS FOR

Traders running several accounts in parallel who want one execution and per-account safety

Prop firm traders managing multiple challenge or funded accounts on one machine (always verify your firm's rules on trade copying first)

Anyone who wants a copier that cannot silently blow an account

IMPORTANT NOTES

Guardian Copier is a utility. It does not open trades on its own and does not guarantee any trading outcome.

Both terminals must run on the same computer or VPS. Pending orders are intentionally not copied.

Copy latency is typically well under one second; the tool is not designed for ultra-high-frequency scalping.

The Strategy Tester cannot simulate two terminals; the EA stays idle there by design. Test with two demo terminals.

COMPLETE YOUR PROTECTION

Guardian Copier shares its protection engine with Challenge Guardian ($99) and Account Guardian ($39). One family, one philosophy: your capital survives first. Find both on my seller profile.

Developer support: actively maintained. Send me a message and you will get an answer