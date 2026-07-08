Guardian Coordinator
- Utilities
-
Brahim Ben AblaDeveloper of risk-management and account-protection tools for
MetaTrader 5. My focus: helping traders enforce their own discipline -
daily loss limits, drawdown brakes and weekend protection - with honest,
no-hype software that never promises profits.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Guardian Coordinator – Multi-EA Risk Manager and Drawdown Guard for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts
Guardian Coordinator is a risk-coordination tool — it does not trade and promises no profit. It sits above all the Expert Advisors on your account and stops them from stacking hidden risk against each other.
If you run more than one EA, this is the piece most traders are missing: two robots can quietly build correlated exposure, open opposite positions on the same symbol, or together push your account past a prop-firm limit — and no single EA knows what the others are doing. Guardian Coordinator does.
WHAT IT DOES:
- EA Registry — register up to 15 EAs by magic number with labels (e.g. "111:Scalper, 222:Swing"). Manual trades and unregistered EAs are handled by your rules: ignore, report, or close.
- Account-wide exposure budget — a single cap across ALL registered EAs, by total lots and/or risk percent (SL-based). When the budget is exceeded, the coordinator closes the newest offending position and logs it.
- Per-EA caps — set a maximum lot size for each individual EA.
- Conflict guard (NetHedgeGuard) — when two EAs hold opposite positions on the same symbol, alert, close the newer side, or close both.
- Prop-firm master layer — account-wide daily-loss and max-drawdown protection with presets for FTMO 2-Step, FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext, E8, The5ers and Custom. Early warning before the limit (default 80%). When the limit is hit: close all, delete pendings, and block until reset.
- Live panel (English / German / Arabic RTL) — traffic-light status, one row per EA, distance to your account limit, and a plain-language reason for every action.
HONEST LIMITATION: as an overlay, it cannot prevent an EA from opening a trade — it closes offending positions immediately after they appear. This is stated plainly so you know exactly what you are buying.
Guardian Coordinator does not open trades, does not send signals, and makes no profit promises. It is a coordination and protection layer — nothing more.
Part of the Guardian family: Account Guardian, Challenge Guardian, Guardian Copier, Guardian Trade Manager and the free Prop Risk Meter.
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Guardian Coordinator is a risk-coordination tool — it does not trade and promises no profit. It sits above all the Expert Advisors on your account and stops them from stacking hidden risk against each other.
If you run more than one EA, this is the piece most traders are missing: two robots can quietly build correlated exposure, open opposite positions on the same symbol, or together push your account past a prop-firm limit — and no single EA knows what the others are doing. Guardian Coordinator does.
WHAT IT DOES:
- EA Registry — register up to 15 EAs by magic number with labels (e.g. "111:Scalper, 222:Swing"). Manual trades and unregistered EAs are handled by your rules: ignore, report, or close.
- Account-wide exposure budget — a single cap across ALL registered EAs, by total lots and/or risk percent (SL-based). When the budget is exceeded, the coordinator closes the newest offending position and logs it.
- Per-EA caps — set a maximum lot size for each individual EA.
- Conflict guard (NetHedgeGuard) — when two EAs hold opposite positions on the same symbol, alert, close the newer side, or close both.
- Prop-firm master layer — account-wide daily-loss and max-drawdown protection with presets for FTMO 2-Step, FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext, E8, The5ers and Custom. Early warning before the limit (default 80%). When the limit is hit: close all, delete pendings, and block until reset.
- Live panel (English / German / Arabic RTL) — traffic-light status, one row per EA, distance to your account limit, and a plain-language reason for every action.
HONEST LIMITATION: as an overlay, it cannot prevent an EA from opening a trade — it closes offending positions immediately after they appear. This is stated plainly so you know exactly what you are buying.
Guardian Coordinator does not open trades, does not send signals, and makes no profit promises. It is a coordination and protection layer — nothing more.
Part of the Guardian family: Account Guardian, Challenge Guardian, Guardian Copier, Guardian Trade Manager and the free Prop Risk Meter.
• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator
• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX
• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside
Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade