Account Guardian – Automated Equity Protection and Drawdown Guard for Prop Firm and Funded Accounts

It enforces your daily loss limit, weekly loss limit and equity drawdown brake on every position, however it was opened.

Account Guardian is a protection utility - it does not trade by itself

and it does not promise any profit. It watches your entire account and

steps in when your risk rules are broken, no matter whether the positions

were opened manually, from the mobile app, or by another Expert Advisor.



WHAT IT PROTECTS:

- Daily loss limit - as % of the day-start equity or a fixed money amount

- Weekly loss limit - same principle, resets on Monday

- Equity drawdown emergency brake - % below the highest equity reached

- Max trades per day - counts every position entry on the account

- Friday close (optional) - closes everything before the weekend (server time)



FOR EVERY LIMIT YOU CHOOSE THE REACTION:

1. Alert only - popup, sound and optional push notification

2. Alert + close all positions

3. Alert + close all + block - pending orders are deleted, a large red

"TRADING BLOCKED" banner is shown and new positions are closed immediately

until the day/week ends



HONEST TECHNICAL NOTE: no MQL5 program can technically stop another EA

from sending orders. In block mode Account Guardian detects and closes

any new position within seconds - but the other EA keeps running and you

should stop it yourself. This is a safety net, not a remote control.



CLEAN ON-CHART DASHBOARD:

- Daily P/L, weekly P/L, drawdown, trades today with usage bars

- Status light: green (protected), yellow (70% of a limit used), red (limit hit)

- "Buffer" row shows your tightest remaining limit

- Early-warning alert at a configurable % of each limit

- Pause/Resume button and a Close-All button with confirmation

- Languages: English (default), Arabic, French, German

- DPI-aware scaling for 4K screens, four panel positions



ROBUST BY DESIGN:

- Survives restarts: day/week anchors and lock states are preserved

- Deposits/withdrawals are detected and do not distort the limits

- Retry logic for closing positions (requotes, closed market)

- CSV journal of every guardian event

- No DLLs, no web requests, works on any symbol and timeframe



REQUIREMENTS AND LIMITS:

- Attach to ONE chart per account (any symbol)

- "Algo Trading" must be enabled, otherwise the tool can only alert

- Day/week boundaries and Friday close use server time

- Push notifications require a configured MetaQuotes ID

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THE GUARDIAN FAMILY — honest, read-only protection tools. No trading, no profit promises:

• Prop Risk Meter (FREE) — live distance to your daily-loss and drawdown limits, right on the chart

• Challenge Guardian — hard enforcement that stops trading before a prop-rule breach

• Guardian Coordinator — stops multiple EAs from stacking hidden risk against each other

• Guardian Copier — local trade copier with a protection layer on every receiving account

• Guardian Trade Manager — one-click execution panel with built-in daily-loss protection

• Guardian Signal — non-repainting signal indicator

• Guardian DAX Cockpit — signal & risk cockpit for GER40/DAX

• Guardian News Guard — news window protection, closes trades opened inside

Background reading: Why Funded Accounts Rarely Die From One Bad Trade