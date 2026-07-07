Visual Position Risk Tool

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



Short Description

Position Risk Tool — Professional Risk Management & Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

Plan every trade with confidence using an advanced visual Risk:Reward planner, built-in position size calculator, draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, smart price alerts, chart drawing tools, and live risk analysis—all directly on your MT5 chart before placing a trade.

Plan Every Trade with Confidence

The Position Risk Tool transforms any MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional trade planning and risk management workspace. Instead of estimating where to place your Stop Loss or Take Profit, you can visually design every trade before entering the market while seeing exactly how much you are risking and what your potential reward will be.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrency CFDs, the Position Risk Tool helps you make informed trading decisions through clear visual planning, accurate position sizing, and comprehensive real-time calculations.

No more guessing your lot size.

No more entering trades without knowing your true risk.

Simply plan your trade, review every important statistic, and execute with confidence.

Professional Visual Trade Planner

Create complete trading plans directly on your chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

The tool automatically displays:

Green profit zone

Red risk zone

Entry price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Live Risk:Reward ratio

Every object can be repositioned with a simple drag-and-drop action.

Move the Entry line to reposition the entire setup, or adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit independently to instantly see how your Risk:Reward ratio changes.

Unlike standard MT5 drawing tools, no double-click selection is required, making planning fast, smooth, and intuitive—even when markets are closed.

Complete Risk Analysis

Every adjustment immediately updates your trading statistics.

View your potential trade in:

Points

Pips

Account currency

Percentage of account

Risk amount

Reward amount

Risk:Reward ratio

All calculations update in real time while you move the planning lines, allowing you to optimize every setup before committing to a trade.

Built-In Position Size Calculator

Calculate the correct lot size automatically based on your preferred level of risk.

Simply enter the percentage of your account that you are willing to risk, and the Position Risk Tool calculates the appropriate trading volume using your Stop Loss distance.

You can choose whether calculations are based on:

Account Balance

Account Equity

The calculated lot size can then be applied directly to your trading plan with a single click.

This helps maintain consistent money management across every trade regardless of market conditions.

Intelligent Price Alerts

Never miss an important trading opportunity.

The Position Risk Tool can monitor your planned Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels and notify you the moment price reaches them.

Supported alerts include:

Entry Alert

Place your Entry line where you intend to enter the market.

When price reaches that level, the tool can send:

Pop-up notification

Mobile push notification

If you are not ready to trade immediately, simply use the built-in Snooze feature to receive another reminder later.

Stop Loss Alert

Receive an instant notification whenever price reaches your planned Stop Loss level.

Take Profit Alert

Be notified immediately when your target has been achieved, helping you monitor trades without constantly watching the charts.

Integrated Chart Toolbox

The Position Risk Tool also includes a convenient collection of chart utilities, allowing you to perform common analysis tasks without leaving the panel.

Quickly add:

Trendlines

Horizontal lines

Vertical lines

Rectangles

Fibonacci Retracement

Arrows

You can also instantly add or remove popular technical indicators, including:

Moving Average

RSI

MACD

Bollinger Bands

When your chart becomes cluttered, a single click removes all drawing objects to provide a clean workspace.

Fully Customizable Interface

The panel is designed to fit every trading style and monitor size.

Customization options include:

Draggable panel

Adjustable panel size

Adjustable font size

Dark theme

Green theme

Compact layout

Whether trading on a laptop or a large 4K display, the interface remains clean, sharp, and easy to use.

Automatic Workspace Saving

The Position Risk Tool automatically remembers your workspace for each individual chart.

Saved settings include:

Panel position

Panel size

Font size

Theme

Active trade plan

User preferences

Everything is restored automatically after restarting MetaTrader 5, allowing you to continue exactly where you left off.

Works on Every Market

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols and timeframes, including:

Forex

Gold

Silver

Indices

Commodities

Stocks

Cryptocurrency CFDs

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or analyze long-term swing trades on the daily timeframe, the Position Risk Tool adapts to your workflow.

Who Is It For?

This tool is ideal for:

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

Position traders

Price action traders

Technical analysts

Traders learning proper risk management

If you want every trade to have a clearly defined risk before entering the market, this tool is designed for you.

Why Choose the Position Risk Tool?

Successful trading starts with proper planning.

Instead of calculating risk manually or relying on estimates, the Position Risk Tool provides a complete visual planning environment where every important number is available before you place a trade.

You benefit from:

Better risk management

Faster trade planning

Accurate position sizing

Clear visual trade layouts

Instant Risk:Reward calculations

Smart price alerts

Professional chart tools

Improved trading discipline

The result is a faster, more organized, and more consistent trading process.

Attach the Position Risk Tool to any MetaTrader 5 chart. Click NEW LONG or NEW SHORT. Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to create your trading setup. Review the live Risk:Reward ratio and all calculated statistics. Use the built-in position size calculator to determine the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage. Enable Entry, Stop Loss, or Take Profit alerts if desired. Execute your trade using your preferred trading method.

How to UseImportant Information

The Position Risk Tool is a professional trade planning and risk management indicator.

It does not place or execute trades automatically.

Its purpose is to help traders plan, size, and monitor trades with greater precision before placing orders through MetaTrader 5 or another execution panel.

For mobile push notifications, configure your MetaQuotes ID by navigating to:

MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Notifications

The default settings are suitable for immediate use, while every feature remains fully customizable to match your personal trading style.

Keywords: risk management, position size calculator, lot size calculator, risk reward, money management, trade planner, visual trading, position sizing, MT5 utility, trade planning, alerts, notifications, MetaTrader 5, Forex trading, professional trading tool.