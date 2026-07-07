Visual Position Risk Tool

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Position Risk Tool — Professional Risk Management & Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

Short Description

Plan every trade with confidence using an advanced visual Risk:Reward planner, built-in position size calculator, draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, smart price alerts, chart drawing tools, and live risk analysis—all directly on your MT5 chart before placing a trade.

Plan Every Trade with Confidence

The Position Risk Tool transforms any MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional trade planning and risk management workspace. Instead of estimating where to place your Stop Loss or Take Profit, you can visually design every trade before entering the market while seeing exactly how much you are risking and what your potential reward will be.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrency CFDs, the Position Risk Tool helps you make informed trading decisions through clear visual planning, accurate position sizing, and comprehensive real-time calculations.

No more guessing your lot size.

No more entering trades without knowing your true risk.

Simply plan your trade, review every important statistic, and execute with confidence.

Professional Visual Trade Planner

Create complete trading plans directly on your chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

The tool automatically displays:

  • Green profit zone

  • Red risk zone

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Live Risk:Reward ratio

Every object can be repositioned with a simple drag-and-drop action.

Move the Entry line to reposition the entire setup, or adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit independently to instantly see how your Risk:Reward ratio changes.

Unlike standard MT5 drawing tools, no double-click selection is required, making planning fast, smooth, and intuitive—even when markets are closed.

Complete Risk Analysis

Every adjustment immediately updates your trading statistics.

View your potential trade in:

  • Points

  • Pips

  • Account currency

  • Percentage of account

  • Risk amount

  • Reward amount

  • Risk:Reward ratio

All calculations update in real time while you move the planning lines, allowing you to optimize every setup before committing to a trade.

Built-In Position Size Calculator

Calculate the correct lot size automatically based on your preferred level of risk.

Simply enter the percentage of your account that you are willing to risk, and the Position Risk Tool calculates the appropriate trading volume using your Stop Loss distance.

You can choose whether calculations are based on:

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity

The calculated lot size can then be applied directly to your trading plan with a single click.

This helps maintain consistent money management across every trade regardless of market conditions.

Intelligent Price Alerts

Never miss an important trading opportunity.

The Position Risk Tool can monitor your planned Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels and notify you the moment price reaches them.

Supported alerts include:

Entry Alert

Place your Entry line where you intend to enter the market.

When price reaches that level, the tool can send:

  • Pop-up notification

  • Mobile push notification

If you are not ready to trade immediately, simply use the built-in Snooze feature to receive another reminder later.

Stop Loss Alert

Receive an instant notification whenever price reaches your planned Stop Loss level.

Take Profit Alert

Be notified immediately when your target has been achieved, helping you monitor trades without constantly watching the charts.

Integrated Chart Toolbox

The Position Risk Tool also includes a convenient collection of chart utilities, allowing you to perform common analysis tasks without leaving the panel.

Quickly add:

  • Trendlines

  • Horizontal lines

  • Vertical lines

  • Rectangles

  • Fibonacci Retracement

  • Arrows

You can also instantly add or remove popular technical indicators, including:

  • Moving Average

  • RSI

  • MACD

  • Bollinger Bands

When your chart becomes cluttered, a single click removes all drawing objects to provide a clean workspace.

Fully Customizable Interface

The panel is designed to fit every trading style and monitor size.

Customization options include:

  • Draggable panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Adjustable font size

  • Dark theme

  • Green theme

  • Compact layout

Whether trading on a laptop or a large 4K display, the interface remains clean, sharp, and easy to use.

Automatic Workspace Saving

The Position Risk Tool automatically remembers your workspace for each individual chart.

Saved settings include:

  • Panel position

  • Panel size

  • Font size

  • Theme

  • Active trade plan

  • User preferences

Everything is restored automatically after restarting MetaTrader 5, allowing you to continue exactly where you left off.

Works on Every Market

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols and timeframes, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or analyze long-term swing trades on the daily timeframe, the Position Risk Tool adapts to your workflow.

Who Is It For?

This tool is ideal for:

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • Swing traders

  • Position traders

  • Price action traders

  • Technical analysts

  • Traders learning proper risk management

If you want every trade to have a clearly defined risk before entering the market, this tool is designed for you.

Why Choose the Position Risk Tool?

Successful trading starts with proper planning.

Instead of calculating risk manually or relying on estimates, the Position Risk Tool provides a complete visual planning environment where every important number is available before you place a trade.

You benefit from:

  • Better risk management

  • Faster trade planning

  • Accurate position sizing

  • Clear visual trade layouts

  • Instant Risk:Reward calculations

  • Smart price alerts

  • Professional chart tools

  • Improved trading discipline

The result is a faster, more organized, and more consistent trading process.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Position Risk Tool to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Click NEW LONG or NEW SHORT.

  3. Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to create your trading setup.

  4. Review the live Risk:Reward ratio and all calculated statistics.

  5. Use the built-in position size calculator to determine the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage.

  6. Enable Entry, Stop Loss, or Take Profit alerts if desired.

  7. Execute your trade using your preferred trading method.

Important Information

The Position Risk Tool is a professional trade planning and risk management indicator.

It does not place or execute trades automatically.

Its purpose is to help traders plan, size, and monitor trades with greater precision before placing orders through MetaTrader 5 or another execution panel.

For mobile push notifications, configure your MetaQuotes ID by navigating to:

MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Notifications

The default settings are suitable for immediate use, while every feature remains fully customizable to match your personal trading style.

Keywords: risk management, position size calculator, lot size calculator, risk reward, money management, trade planner, visual trading, position sizing, MT5 utility, trade planning, alerts, notifications, MetaTrader 5, Forex trading, professional trading tool.


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The News Filter MT5
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4.78 (23)
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
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Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
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" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
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Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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