Visual Position Risk Tool

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Position Risk Tool — Professional Risk Management & Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

Short Description

Plan every trade with confidence using an advanced visual Risk:Reward planner, built-in position size calculator, draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, smart price alerts, chart drawing tools, and live risk analysis—all directly on your MT5 chart before placing a trade.

Plan Every Trade with Confidence

The Position Risk Tool transforms any MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional trade planning and risk management workspace. Instead of estimating where to place your Stop Loss or Take Profit, you can visually design every trade before entering the market while seeing exactly how much you are risking and what your potential reward will be.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrency CFDs, the Position Risk Tool helps you make informed trading decisions through clear visual planning, accurate position sizing, and comprehensive real-time calculations.

No more guessing your lot size.

No more entering trades without knowing your true risk.

Simply plan your trade, review every important statistic, and execute with confidence.

Professional Visual Trade Planner

Create complete trading plans directly on your chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

The tool automatically displays:

  • Green profit zone

  • Red risk zone

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Live Risk:Reward ratio

Every object can be repositioned with a simple drag-and-drop action.

Move the Entry line to reposition the entire setup, or adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit independently to instantly see how your Risk:Reward ratio changes.

Unlike standard MT5 drawing tools, no double-click selection is required, making planning fast, smooth, and intuitive—even when markets are closed.

Complete Risk Analysis

Every adjustment immediately updates your trading statistics.

View your potential trade in:

  • Points

  • Pips

  • Account currency

  • Percentage of account

  • Risk amount

  • Reward amount

  • Risk:Reward ratio

All calculations update in real time while you move the planning lines, allowing you to optimize every setup before committing to a trade.

Built-In Position Size Calculator

Calculate the correct lot size automatically based on your preferred level of risk.

Simply enter the percentage of your account that you are willing to risk, and the Position Risk Tool calculates the appropriate trading volume using your Stop Loss distance.

You can choose whether calculations are based on:

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity

The calculated lot size can then be applied directly to your trading plan with a single click.

This helps maintain consistent money management across every trade regardless of market conditions.

Intelligent Price Alerts

Never miss an important trading opportunity.

The Position Risk Tool can monitor your planned Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels and notify you the moment price reaches them.

Supported alerts include:

Entry Alert

Place your Entry line where you intend to enter the market.

When price reaches that level, the tool can send:

  • Pop-up notification

  • Mobile push notification

If you are not ready to trade immediately, simply use the built-in Snooze feature to receive another reminder later.

Stop Loss Alert

Receive an instant notification whenever price reaches your planned Stop Loss level.

Take Profit Alert

Be notified immediately when your target has been achieved, helping you monitor trades without constantly watching the charts.

Integrated Chart Toolbox

The Position Risk Tool also includes a convenient collection of chart utilities, allowing you to perform common analysis tasks without leaving the panel.

Quickly add:

  • Trendlines

  • Horizontal lines

  • Vertical lines

  • Rectangles

  • Fibonacci Retracement

  • Arrows

You can also instantly add or remove popular technical indicators, including:

  • Moving Average

  • RSI

  • MACD

  • Bollinger Bands

When your chart becomes cluttered, a single click removes all drawing objects to provide a clean workspace.

Fully Customizable Interface

The panel is designed to fit every trading style and monitor size.

Customization options include:

  • Draggable panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Adjustable font size

  • Dark theme

  • Green theme

  • Compact layout

Whether trading on a laptop or a large 4K display, the interface remains clean, sharp, and easy to use.

Automatic Workspace Saving

The Position Risk Tool automatically remembers your workspace for each individual chart.

Saved settings include:

  • Panel position

  • Panel size

  • Font size

  • Theme

  • Active trade plan

  • User preferences

Everything is restored automatically after restarting MetaTrader 5, allowing you to continue exactly where you left off.

Works on Every Market

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols and timeframes, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or analyze long-term swing trades on the daily timeframe, the Position Risk Tool adapts to your workflow.

Who Is It For?

This tool is ideal for:

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • Swing traders

  • Position traders

  • Price action traders

  • Technical analysts

  • Traders learning proper risk management

If you want every trade to have a clearly defined risk before entering the market, this tool is designed for you.

Why Choose the Position Risk Tool?

Successful trading starts with proper planning.

Instead of calculating risk manually or relying on estimates, the Position Risk Tool provides a complete visual planning environment where every important number is available before you place a trade.

You benefit from:

  • Better risk management

  • Faster trade planning

  • Accurate position sizing

  • Clear visual trade layouts

  • Instant Risk:Reward calculations

  • Smart price alerts

  • Professional chart tools

  • Improved trading discipline

The result is a faster, more organized, and more consistent trading process.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Position Risk Tool to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Click NEW LONG or NEW SHORT.

  3. Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to create your trading setup.

  4. Review the live Risk:Reward ratio and all calculated statistics.

  5. Use the built-in position size calculator to determine the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage.

  6. Enable Entry, Stop Loss, or Take Profit alerts if desired.

  7. Execute your trade using your preferred trading method.

Important Information

The Position Risk Tool is a professional trade planning and risk management indicator.

It does not place or execute trades automatically.

Its purpose is to help traders plan, size, and monitor trades with greater precision before placing orders through MetaTrader 5 or another execution panel.

For mobile push notifications, configure your MetaQuotes ID by navigating to:

MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Notifications

The default settings are suitable for immediate use, while every feature remains fully customizable to match your personal trading style.

Keywords: risk management, position size calculator, lot size calculator, risk reward, money management, trade planner, visual trading, position sizing, MT5 utility, trade planning, alerts, notifications, MetaTrader 5, Forex trading, professional trading tool.


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Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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5 (6)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Утилиты
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator Мгновенное профессиональное исполнение между TradingView и MetaTrader 5 Автоматизируйте свою торговую стратегию с помощью самого надежного моста связи между алертами TradingView и реальным исполнением в MT5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым требуются скорость, гибкость и безупречное управление рисками, этот советник (Expert Advisor) превращает любое сообщение с алертом в точный рыночный или лимитный ордер. ПРЕИМУЩЕСТВА И СИЛЬНЫЕ СТОРОНЫ Универсальный д
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Эксперты
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Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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