Prop Firm Trade Assistant MT5

  • Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy : This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account. Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product.
  • Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to pass and protect prop firm accounts with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution.
  • Is product sutiable for you ? This product is suitable for manual traders who want to trade easier, faster, and smarter. This assistant helps you avoid more losses and psychological mistakes.
  • Pricing : Price remain on 50$ for first 100 purchasers and then jump on 100$ as fair price of this product.

Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional trade assistant specially customized for prop firm trading. It helps you define your prop account, memorize your firm rules inside the panel, then execute and manage trades with risk always under control.

Instead of switching between calculators, notes, and the chart, everything lives in one modern dashboard: your limits, your risk %, your entry levels, and your live account status — designed to keep you disciplined while you trade.

Key features of Prop Firm Trade Assistant

  • Built for Prop Firm Challenge, Evaluation, and Funded accounts
  • Save and remember your prop rules (daily loss, max drawdown, profit target, reset time, and more)
  • Risk-based lot calculation from Risk % and Stop Loss distance
  • Fast execution: Instant Buy / Sell and pending Limit / Stop orders
  • Visual Win / Lose zones on chart — drag Entry, SL, and TP like a trade manager
  • Live Statistics for balance, equity, daily P/L, drawdown, win rate, and remaining limits
  • Beautiful Dark / Light UI, movable panel, and settings saved per symbol
  • Easy to use for beginners, powerful enough for serious prop traders

How traders use it

  1. Open Profile and enter your prop firm rules.
  2. Set your preferred Risk % on the Trade page.
  3. Enable Visual zones, drag Entry / SL / TP to your plan.
  4. Place Instant or Pending order with one click.
  5. Watch Statistics to stay inside daily loss and max drawdown limits.

Simple workflow. Professional control. Built for prop firm success.

What is inside the panel?

The assistant is organized into five clear pages. Each page has one job — so you always know where to look.

1) Profile Page

Define your prop account once and keep it memorized inside the assistant.

  • Account type: Challenge / Funded / Evaluation
  • Starting Balance, Profit Target %, Daily Loss Limit %, Max Drawdown %
  • Daily Reset Time and drawdown mode (Equity / Balance)
  • Include Floating Loss and Trailing Drawdown options
  • Trade limits: Max Lot, Max Open Trades, Max Daily Trades, Max Exposure %
  • Risk profile preset: Conservative / Normal / Aggressive

2) Control Page

Stay protected by prop-style guardrails and discipline settings.

  • Block filters for Daily Loss, Max Drawdown, News, Spread, Volatility, and Session
  • Warning Zone and Danger Zone levels with visual meter
  • Cooldown tools: Cooldown After Losses, Max Consecutive Losses
  • Daily Trade Limit and Revenge Protection

3) Trade Page

Your main execution center — calculate risk, place orders, and manage levels visually.

  • Quick Risk presets: 0.25% / 0.50% / 1.00% / Custom
  • Lot size calculated automatically from Risk % and Stop Loss
  • BUY / SELL with live Ask / Bid and spread display
  • PLACE INSTANT BUY / PLACE INSTANT SELL for market entries
  • Pending orders: Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, Sell Stop
  • SL / TP in pips and price, with money risk and reward display
  • R:R presets from 1:1 to 1:4
  • Visual zones: soft win/lose areas plus draggable Entry / SL / TP boxes
  • Smart pending logic: when you move Entry above/below market, invalid pending buttons turn off automatically
  • Instant order button disables when Entry is parked for Limit / Stop — so you do not open the wrong order type

4) Management Page

Prepare your trade management and protection style for open positions.

  • Trailing modes: Classic / ATR / Candle / Structure
  • Break-even, Partial Close, and Lock Profit targets by R:R
  • Max Symbol Exposure and Max Basket Exposure
  • Correlation Control and Hedge Detection
  • Disable Trading and Emergency Lock for full stop when needed

5) Statistics Page

See your prop account health in real time while you trade.

  • Balance, Equity, Daily P/L, Floating P/L
  • Current Drawdown %, Win Rate, Profit Factor
  • Remaining Daily Loss and Remaining Max Drawdown
  • Survival, Consistency, and Risk Stability scores
  • Blocked Trades, Prevented Violations, and Rule Warnings counters

Design & comfort

  • Clean modern panel with Dark and Light themes
  • Movable dashboard — drag it where you like on the chart
  • Collapse mode for a compact workspace
  • Settings are saved automatically (panel + per-symbol trade settings)

Prop Firm Trade Assistant is not just another order panel. It is a complete trading companion for prop traders who want structure, risk control, and fast execution in one beautiful tool.

Join my MQL5 channel for the latest updates and new product releases.

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5 (10)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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