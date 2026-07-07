Visual Position Risk Tool

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Position Risk Tool — Professional Risk Management & Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5

Short Description

Plan every trade with confidence using an advanced visual Risk:Reward planner, built-in position size calculator, draggable Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, smart price alerts, chart drawing tools, and live risk analysis—all directly on your MT5 chart before placing a trade.

Plan Every Trade with Confidence

The Position Risk Tool transforms any MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional trade planning and risk management workspace. Instead of estimating where to place your Stop Loss or Take Profit, you can visually design every trade before entering the market while seeing exactly how much you are risking and what your potential reward will be.

Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, or Cryptocurrency CFDs, the Position Risk Tool helps you make informed trading decisions through clear visual planning, accurate position sizing, and comprehensive real-time calculations.

No more guessing your lot size.

No more entering trades without knowing your true risk.

Simply plan your trade, review every important statistic, and execute with confidence.

Professional Visual Trade Planner

Create complete trading plans directly on your chart using interactive Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

The tool automatically displays:

  • Green profit zone

  • Red risk zone

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Live Risk:Reward ratio

Every object can be repositioned with a simple drag-and-drop action.

Move the Entry line to reposition the entire setup, or adjust the Stop Loss and Take Profit independently to instantly see how your Risk:Reward ratio changes.

Unlike standard MT5 drawing tools, no double-click selection is required, making planning fast, smooth, and intuitive—even when markets are closed.

Complete Risk Analysis

Every adjustment immediately updates your trading statistics.

View your potential trade in:

  • Points

  • Pips

  • Account currency

  • Percentage of account

  • Risk amount

  • Reward amount

  • Risk:Reward ratio

All calculations update in real time while you move the planning lines, allowing you to optimize every setup before committing to a trade.

Built-In Position Size Calculator

Calculate the correct lot size automatically based on your preferred level of risk.

Simply enter the percentage of your account that you are willing to risk, and the Position Risk Tool calculates the appropriate trading volume using your Stop Loss distance.

You can choose whether calculations are based on:

  • Account Balance

  • Account Equity

The calculated lot size can then be applied directly to your trading plan with a single click.

This helps maintain consistent money management across every trade regardless of market conditions.

Intelligent Price Alerts

Never miss an important trading opportunity.

The Position Risk Tool can monitor your planned Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels and notify you the moment price reaches them.

Supported alerts include:

Entry Alert

Place your Entry line where you intend to enter the market.

When price reaches that level, the tool can send:

  • Pop-up notification

  • Mobile push notification

If you are not ready to trade immediately, simply use the built-in Snooze feature to receive another reminder later.

Stop Loss Alert

Receive an instant notification whenever price reaches your planned Stop Loss level.

Take Profit Alert

Be notified immediately when your target has been achieved, helping you monitor trades without constantly watching the charts.

Integrated Chart Toolbox

The Position Risk Tool also includes a convenient collection of chart utilities, allowing you to perform common analysis tasks without leaving the panel.

Quickly add:

  • Trendlines

  • Horizontal lines

  • Vertical lines

  • Rectangles

  • Fibonacci Retracement

  • Arrows

You can also instantly add or remove popular technical indicators, including:

  • Moving Average

  • RSI

  • MACD

  • Bollinger Bands

When your chart becomes cluttered, a single click removes all drawing objects to provide a clean workspace.

Fully Customizable Interface

The panel is designed to fit every trading style and monitor size.

Customization options include:

  • Draggable panel

  • Adjustable panel size

  • Adjustable font size

  • Dark theme

  • Green theme

  • Compact layout

Whether trading on a laptop or a large 4K display, the interface remains clean, sharp, and easy to use.

Automatic Workspace Saving

The Position Risk Tool automatically remembers your workspace for each individual chart.

Saved settings include:

  • Panel position

  • Panel size

  • Font size

  • Theme

  • Active trade plan

  • User preferences

Everything is restored automatically after restarting MetaTrader 5, allowing you to continue exactly where you left off.

Works on Every Market

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 symbols and timeframes, including:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Silver

  • Indices

  • Commodities

  • Stocks

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Whether you scalp on the 1-minute chart or analyze long-term swing trades on the daily timeframe, the Position Risk Tool adapts to your workflow.

Who Is It For?

This tool is ideal for:

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • Swing traders

  • Position traders

  • Price action traders

  • Technical analysts

  • Traders learning proper risk management

If you want every trade to have a clearly defined risk before entering the market, this tool is designed for you.

Why Choose the Position Risk Tool?

Successful trading starts with proper planning.

Instead of calculating risk manually or relying on estimates, the Position Risk Tool provides a complete visual planning environment where every important number is available before you place a trade.

You benefit from:

  • Better risk management

  • Faster trade planning

  • Accurate position sizing

  • Clear visual trade layouts

  • Instant Risk:Reward calculations

  • Smart price alerts

  • Professional chart tools

  • Improved trading discipline

The result is a faster, more organized, and more consistent trading process.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Position Risk Tool to any MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Click NEW LONG or NEW SHORT.

  3. Drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to create your trading setup.

  4. Review the live Risk:Reward ratio and all calculated statistics.

  5. Use the built-in position size calculator to determine the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage.

  6. Enable Entry, Stop Loss, or Take Profit alerts if desired.

  7. Execute your trade using your preferred trading method.

Important Information

The Position Risk Tool is a professional trade planning and risk management indicator.

It does not place or execute trades automatically.

Its purpose is to help traders plan, size, and monitor trades with greater precision before placing orders through MetaTrader 5 or another execution panel.

For mobile push notifications, configure your MetaQuotes ID by navigating to:

MetaTrader 5 → Tools → Options → Notifications

The default settings are suitable for immediate use, while every feature remains fully customizable to match your personal trading style.

Keywords: risk management, position size calculator, lot size calculator, risk reward, money management, trade planner, visual trading, position sizing, MT5 utility, trade planning, alerts, notifications, MetaTrader 5, Forex trading, professional trading tool.


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4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
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Simple SMA Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Welcome to our collection of Expert Advisors! Each EA is available for just $80, a price set to help the entire trading community succeed. My mission is to provide affordable tools that make trading easier and more accessible t
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
专家
**非常重要：请调整“订单间距”设置。将其减少至最佳结果的范围，从2到10。** 在外汇和波动性市场中交易可能非常复杂和风险重重。几乎没有任何策略能在100%时间内都有效！ 使用我们新的专家顾问“Super Hedge Fighter EA”，你将从新的角度看待市场！ 你将不再害怕波动性，因为它将成为你的收入来源。 “Super Hedge Fighter EA”是专为不稳定时期设计的，可以完美应对市场的剧烈波动。 它也可以通过稍微调整设置来适应稳定市场。 虽然外汇交易始终存在风险，但你现在可以以专业的方式应对这些风险！ 该EA采用纯趋势跟踪策略，按照当前市场的方式运行。 你还可以选择使用马丁格尔策略，这将加速交易退出。如果你的账户资金充足，这将非常有利。 EA最重要的特点是使用对冲！如果市场方向发生变化，EA将会相应地打开新的订单。每个新订单将与旧订单形成完美对冲！这样，如果你选择了合适的经纪商，可能会将保证金要求降到0%。因此，你将告别保证金追加，因为市场的任何变化都会减少你的保证金需求。 **注意：**是的，回撤可能会增加，所以不要只关注保证金水平而忽视这一
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
专家
非常重要：请调整“订单间距”... 调小它以获得良好的结果。调高它会让EA变得更安全。 外汇交易有无数种方式！ 其中一种创新的方式是逆流而上！ 在这里，我们与市场斗争，努力从中赚取我们的生计 :) （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 从这里开始了这个想法！与市场作斗争。 该专家顾问使用了：对冲、网格和趋势策略的组合。 这种操作方式使得它即使逆流而上也能安全到达！ （交易有风险，可能会亏损！） 请在附件中找到99.9% tick数据回测结果。 警告： 1- 该EA是逆势操作的！ 2- 不要在小账户上使用该策略。 3- 根据货币的波动性调整订单间距。默认设置适用于波动性适中的货币。 账户类型：对冲 杠杆：杠杆越高越好 时间框架：不依赖于任何时间框架。 最后的话：永远不要让市场拿走你辛苦赚来的钱！交易有风险，负责任地交易。 祝你交易成功。 你可以在这里找到我们的其他产品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/1218858/seller#products 如何专业使用EA？ 1- 你可以通过缩小每个订单之间的距离来使用它作为剥头皮技术。 这样会给你带来可观的利润，但也有被市
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
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