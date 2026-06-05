Trade Command Center: Trial version of the application for a demo account

Download Trial version:

Trade Command Center Demo MT4 2.21 - download

Trade Command Center Demo MT5 2.21 - download

Trade Command Center MT5 Full Version - purchase on MQL5 Market

Trade Command Center MT4 Full Version - purchase on MQL5 Market

Important Notice: This Trial version provides 100% full trading functionality, but it is restricted to Demo/Contest accounts only. Trading on Real accounts is blocked. To trade on Real accounts, please purchase the Full Version from the MQL5 Market.

Open the MetaTrader 4 or 5 platform, in the top menu select the " File " tab, " Open data directory ", in the open window open the MQL4 or MQL5 folder. Copy the downloaded application to the " Experts " folder.









Then refresh the list of Expert Advisors, right click on the Expert Advisors tab and Refresh.







