Session Box And Timer

Session Box And Timer

Intraday trading requires monitoring the transitions between major market sessions, yet overlaying schedules manually is prone to calculation errors. Without clear markers, key price levels and liquidity zones of prior sessions can be easily overlooked. Session Box And Timer visualizes trading sessions, volatility trends, and countdown timers directly on your chart.

What it shows:
- Session Boxes: Visual colored rectangles representing Asian, London, and New York sessions, with automatic pip range calculation displayed in the labels.
- Asian Range Levels: Projections of the Asian high and low levels extended to the right as horizontal lines for intraday breakout reference.
- Previous Day High/Low (PDH/PDL): Dotted horizontal lines marking the high and low boundaries of the prior day.
- Cycle Lines & Countdown Labels: Vertical lines at upcoming session opens showing the exact countdown time remaining (HH:MM:SS) until the next session starts.
- Volatility Heatmap: A continuous multi-colored block indicator at the bottom of the chart showing historical hourly volatility over the past 20 days.
- Dashboard Panel: A clean overlay showing active or upcoming sessions, live countdowns, local GMT offset, Peak Volatility Hour, and Asian range pips.

How to read it:
- Intraday Breakout Reference: Use the Asian Range High/Low lines to spot breakouts during London or New York sessions.
- Peak Volatility Windows: The Volatility Heatmap shifts to warmer colors (e.g., orange/red) during hours with the highest historical movement, showing you when volatility is typically high.
- Session Timing: Check the countdown indicators on the panel or chart lines to coordinate your executions around session openings.
- Prior-Day Boundaries: The PDH and PDL lines mark key support or resistance areas that price often tests during the current day.

Signal stability:
The historical session boxes and daily levels are static. The countdown timer updates tick-by-tick or second-by-second in real time. The Volatility Heatmap is calculated from historical bar data and does not repaint current historical segments.

Best fit:
Any financial assets (Forex, Indices, Metals, Cryptos) | All timeframes (Optimized for M1 to H1 charts) | Day trading, Scalping, and Intraday Breakout strategies.

What it does NOT do:
- It does not generate trade signals or auto-execute orders.
- It does not predict future price movements.
- It does not replace your own risk parameters or trading plan.

Core settings:
- Session Times (GMT): Configure custom hours and minutes for Asian, London, and New York sessions.
- Colors & Style: Customize box colors, border colors, and toggle previous day boxes.
- Asian Range & PDH/PDL: Enable/disable levels, select line style, and color preferences.
- Cycle Lines & Countdown: Toggle vertical lines and countdown text display.
- Heatmap: Toggle the 24h heatmap and adjust the cold/hot color theme.
- Info Panel: Select corner alignment, offsets, background, border, and text colors.
- Alerts: Toggle audio/visual alerts when a session opens.

Installation scope:
Attach to one chart only. The indicator manages data calculations and overlays per symbol automatically.

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TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Volume Pressure Meter MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Confluence Bias Map aggregates key market indicators into a single, real-time score to support your trading analysis. When analyzing charts, looking at multiple separate indicators (Moving Averages, MACD, ADX, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MFI, ATR) individually often leads to conflicting signals and analysis paralysis. Comparing trends, momentum, volatility, and volume across different timeframes without a structured methodology makes it difficult to define the true market bias. Confluence
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Price breaks out. You want the continuation, but the entry usually comes too early, too late, or directly into a weak pullback. Without structure, most traders can see the move but still cannot define where the retracement remains healthy and where the setup starts to fail. Pullback Execution Map turns the current swing into a visual execution plan on the chart and a pullback meter below price. What it shows: Fibonacci execution pocket: Maps the active swing with a clear pullback pocket from the
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Good setup. Wrong market state. Trade invalidated before it plays out. Wide spreads, off-session hours, volatility spikes, and proximity to high-impact news all destroy edge before execution. Market Bias Monitor classifies the live environment, scores execution quality from 0 to 100, and alerts you the moment conditions shift. Designed for discretionary and semi-automated traders analyzing Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices across M5 to W1 timeframes. Monitors regime, session, spread, news
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In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision. "Trade with continuous oversight. Set your parameters and let structured logic guard your execution 24/5." What It Monitors The system continuously scans
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