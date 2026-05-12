Morvan

  • Experts
  • Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu

    Nguyen Thanh Trieu

    4.8 (23)
    I am a software developer and trader focused on building practical trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
    My work is centered on:
    - Market structure analysis
    - Price action logic
    - Risk visualization
    - Custom indicators and utilities
    23 products
  • Version: 2.21
  • Updated: 12 May 2026
  • Activations: 10

MORVAN

I am Morvan.
I read direction. I wait for structure. I strike only when price hits the level where the move is most likely to unfold.
No guessing. No revenge trades. No chasing candles through noise.
I execute only when structure aligns — and I manage every position from entry to exit with discipline.

Most traders do not lose because they cannot read a chart. They lose because they enter too late, size too loosely, place stops where liquidity expects them, and let emotion override the exit.
I was engineered to remove that weakness.

I do not predict the market. I do not need to.
I read the bias, wait for structure to set up, and deploy only when price reaches the zone where continuation or breakout is the higher-probability outcome.

How I Operate

My execution framework is built on three principles:
Trend first. Structure second. Risk always.

First, I read the dominant market direction from higher-timeframe structure. If direction is unclear, I stay flat.
Then I find the price zones where continuation pressure is strongest. I do not jump into noise. I wait for price to come to me.
When the setup is valid, I enter with a defined stop, manage the order, and protect the position from there.

If market conditions deteriorate, pending orders are removed, recalculated, and rebuilt. If structure breaks, I stand down.

Three Strategies. One Direction.

MORVAN runs three independent execution layers simultaneously — each calibrated to a different volatility horizon.

  • Layer One reacts to faster intraday momentum
  • Layer Two tracks medium-structure continuation
  • Layer Three monitors deeper market expansion and broader trend pressure

Each layer calculates its own entry timing, volatility filter, and stop-loss distance.
All three operate in the same directional bias, but each responds to a different layer of market behavior.

The result is not overtrading — it is structured coverage.
When one layer is quiet, another may still catch a valid setup. More coverage than any single-entry system can offer.

Core Execution Features

  • Trend-Only Logic: MORVAN trades only in the direction of dominant trend structure. No blind counter-trend entries. No forced setups in dead conditions
  • Structure-Based Entries: Entries are placed only at meaningful price locations where the market has already shown intent. No random triggers. No indicator-only impulse entries
  • Layered Volatility Response: Three internal strategy layers monitor fast, medium, and deeper structural movement simultaneously — improving adaptability without requiring manual switching
  • Adaptive Stop Logic: SL placement scales to live volatility. No fixed emotional exits — risk is managed through calculated distance and active protection
  • Progressive Trailing: Once price moves in favor, trailing tightens step by step — locking profit while still giving the trend room to run
  • Smart Pending Order Control: Pending entries are not left stale. Orders are continuously monitored, expired when invalid, and recalculated when market structure changes
  • Post-Loss Stabilization Behavior: After a stop loss, MORVAN does not immediately force re-entry into the same zone. It waits for structure to re-establish before committing again
  • Session and Weekend Filters: Trading hours are configurable, with optional Friday close logic to reduce exposure to weekend gap risk
  • Risk Profile Scaling: Built-in risk modes keep exposure proportional to your account and current conditions. No blind fixed sizing

What MORVAN Does NOT Do

MORVAN does not martingale.
MORVAN does not average down into losing positions.
MORVAN does not blindly stack recovery trades against a broken move.
MORVAN does not trade against the dominant trend.
MORVAN does not interfere with manual trades or other EAs using different magic numbers.

It executes only the logic defined by its parameters. Control remains with your settings.

EA Setup Details

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Settings: Use default or customize as needed
  • Account Type: Any (recommended: raw / low spread accounts)
  • Recommended Capital:
    • $1000 minimum for conservative single-layer deployment
    • $2000+ recommended for balanced multi-layer execution
    • $3000+ recommended for full 3-layer deployment with safer margin flexibility
  • VPS: A high-speed VPS is recommended for stable execution
  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets or IC Trading or RoboForex

Attach MORVAN to your XAUUSD M15 chart. Choose your risk mode. Set your trading hours. Let structure decide the rest.
Default settings are preconfigured for balanced execution. Advanced users can further control entry sensitivity, volatility scaling, protection logic, and session behavior through internal parameters.

Engineered to follow structure. Designed to defend capital. Built to let the trend do the heavy work.

Risk Notes

  • Backtest Results Are for Reference Only: Backtests do not fully reflect real trading results
  • Performance Varies by Broker: Results may differ across brokers depending on spread, execution speed, and server conditions
  • Avoid High Risk: Using high-risk settings can lead to excessive drawdowns
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