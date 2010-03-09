The Overseer MT5

In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision.

"Trade with continuous oversight. Set your parameters and let structured logic guard your execution 24/5."

What It Monitors

The system continuously scans market conditions across multiple timeframes:

Price Extrema: Identifies High and Low extremes over configurable bar periods (H3, M1, D1, etc.).

Identifies High and Low extremes over configurable bar periods (H3, M1, D1, etc.). Volatility (ATR): Calculates dynamic order indents using ATR indicator values on M15 or selected TFs.

Calculates dynamic order indents using ATR indicator values on M15 or selected TFs. Trend Direction: Evaluates multi-timeframe alignment across H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, and MN1.

Evaluates multi-timeframe alignment across H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, and MN1. Spread & Time Filters: Monitors live spread against maximum limits and enforces server time trading windows.

What Happens When Triggered

When market conditions align with configured rules:

Pending Order Execution: Places or modifies BuyStop and SellStop orders at volatility-adjusted offsets from extremum points.

Places or modifies BuyStop and SellStop orders at volatility-adjusted offsets from extremum points. Position Protection: Automatically applies Breakeven stops when profit targets are reached.

Automatically applies Breakeven stops when profit targets are reached. Trailing Stop Management: Dynamically trails Stop Loss based on ATR volatility coefficients.

Dynamically trails Stop Loss based on ATR volatility coefficients. Session Management: Purges pending orders or closes active positions if server time window expires (optional).

Who It Is For

Built for disciplined traders using Breakout, Level Trading, or Multi-Timeframe strategies on MT5 accounts (ECN/RAW spread recommended).

What It Does NOT Do:

- It does NOT promise guaranteed profits or zero-drawdown performance.

- It does NOT trade blindly during extreme spread spikes exceeding your limit.

- It does NOT ignore broker stop-level constraints or execution margin limits.

Core Settings Summary

Key functional parameters organized by group:

Extremum & Timeframe: Set analysis timeframe, bars to analyze (N-bars), and minimum extremum distance.

Set analysis timeframe, bars to analyze (N-bars), and minimum extremum distance. ATR Volatility Indent: Configure ATR period, timeframe, and coefficient for dynamic order spacing.

Configure ATR period, timeframe, and coefficient for dynamic order spacing. Trailing & Breakeven: Set trailing distance/step coefficients and breakeven activation triggers.

Set trailing distance/step coefficients and breakeven activation triggers. Time Restrictions: Define trading hours, non-working windows, and daily trading filters (Mon–Fri).

Define trading hours, non-working windows, and daily trading filters (Mon–Fri). Risk Management: Configurable risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size option, and max allowed spread.

Installation & Recommendations

- Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD with 2 decimal price digits).

- Timeframe: Recommended on M1 or H3 execution charts.

- Account Type: Hedging account with low spread (ECN / RAW / Razor).

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended.

- VPS: A continuous MetaTrader 5 VPS is mandatory for uninterrupted 24/5 execution.

- Questions? Visit developer profile for support.