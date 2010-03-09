The Overseer MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Thanh TrieuI am a software developer and trader focused on building practical trading tools for MetaTrader 5.
My work is centered on:
- Market structure analysis
- Price action logic
- Risk visualization
- Custom indicators and utilities
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision.
What It Monitors
The system continuously scans market conditions across multiple timeframes:
- Price Extrema: Identifies High and Low extremes over configurable bar periods (H3, M1, D1, etc.).
- Volatility (ATR): Calculates dynamic order indents using ATR indicator values on M15 or selected TFs.
- Trend Direction: Evaluates multi-timeframe alignment across H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, and MN1.
- Spread & Time Filters: Monitors live spread against maximum limits and enforces server time trading windows.
What Happens When Triggered
When market conditions align with configured rules:
- Pending Order Execution: Places or modifies BuyStop and SellStop orders at volatility-adjusted offsets from extremum points.
- Position Protection: Automatically applies Breakeven stops when profit targets are reached.
- Trailing Stop Management: Dynamically trails Stop Loss based on ATR volatility coefficients.
- Session Management: Purges pending orders or closes active positions if server time window expires (optional).
Who It Is For
Built for disciplined traders using Breakout, Level Trading, or Multi-Timeframe strategies on MT5 accounts (ECN/RAW spread recommended).
- It does NOT promise guaranteed profits or zero-drawdown performance.
- It does NOT trade blindly during extreme spread spikes exceeding your limit.
- It does NOT ignore broker stop-level constraints or execution margin limits.
Core Settings Summary
Key functional parameters organized by group:
- Extremum & Timeframe: Set analysis timeframe, bars to analyze (N-bars), and minimum extremum distance.
- ATR Volatility Indent: Configure ATR period, timeframe, and coefficient for dynamic order spacing.
- Trailing & Breakeven: Set trailing distance/step coefficients and breakeven activation triggers.
- Time Restrictions: Define trading hours, non-working windows, and daily trading filters (Mon–Fri).
- Risk Management: Configurable risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size option, and max allowed spread.
Installation & Recommendations
- Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD with 2 decimal price digits).
- Timeframe: Recommended on M1 or H3 execution charts.
- Account Type: Hedging account with low spread (ECN / RAW / Razor).
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended.
- VPS: A continuous MetaTrader 5 VPS is mandatory for uninterrupted 24/5 execution.
- Questions? Visit developer profile for support.