The Overseer MT5

In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision.

"Trade with continuous oversight. Set your parameters and let structured logic guard your execution 24/5."

What It Monitors

The system continuously scans market conditions across multiple timeframes:

  • Price Extrema: Identifies High and Low extremes over configurable bar periods (H3, M1, D1, etc.).
  • Volatility (ATR): Calculates dynamic order indents using ATR indicator values on M15 or selected TFs.
  • Trend Direction: Evaluates multi-timeframe alignment across H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, and MN1.
  • Spread & Time Filters: Monitors live spread against maximum limits and enforces server time trading windows.

What Happens When Triggered

When market conditions align with configured rules:

  • Pending Order Execution: Places or modifies BuyStop and SellStop orders at volatility-adjusted offsets from extremum points.
  • Position Protection: Automatically applies Breakeven stops when profit targets are reached.
  • Trailing Stop Management: Dynamically trails Stop Loss based on ATR volatility coefficients.
  • Session Management: Purges pending orders or closes active positions if server time window expires (optional).

Who It Is For

Built for disciplined traders using Breakout, Level Trading, or Multi-Timeframe strategies on MT5 accounts (ECN/RAW spread recommended).

What It Does NOT Do:
- It does NOT promise guaranteed profits or zero-drawdown performance.
- It does NOT trade blindly during extreme spread spikes exceeding your limit.
- It does NOT ignore broker stop-level constraints or execution margin limits.

Core Settings Summary

Key functional parameters organized by group:

  • Extremum & Timeframe: Set analysis timeframe, bars to analyze (N-bars), and minimum extremum distance.
  • ATR Volatility Indent: Configure ATR period, timeframe, and coefficient for dynamic order spacing.
  • Trailing & Breakeven: Set trailing distance/step coefficients and breakeven activation triggers.
  • Time Restrictions: Define trading hours, non-working windows, and daily trading filters (Mon–Fri).
  • Risk Management: Configurable risk percentage per trade, fixed lot size option, and max allowed spread.

Installation & Recommendations

- Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD with 2 decimal price digits).
- Timeframe: Recommended on M1 or H3 execution charts.
- Account Type: Hedging account with low spread (ECN / RAW / Razor).
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended.
- VPS: A continuous MetaTrader 5 VPS is mandatory for uninterrupted 24/5 execution.
- Questions? Visit developer profile for support.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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