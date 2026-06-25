Volatility Helix Engine Advanced

Volatility Helix Engine Advanced is a multi-factor volatility intelligence tool that classifies market states and projects expansion targets directly on the chart.

During erratic market movements, traders often struggle to distinguish between market noise, active trends, and impending breakouts. Standard tools often react too slowly, leading to entries at low-volatility extremes. This indicator addresses this by calculating volatility percentile ranks and directional consistency to map the current market structure.

What it shows:
- Phase Helix Bands (Upper & Lower): High-resolution envelopes that adjust dynamically based on the current market phase and volatility density to map out the volatility range.
- Phase Aura: A semi-transparent background fill between the Helix bands that expands and contracts to show the intensity of volatility.
- Phase Midline: A customizable moving average (EMA, SMMA, or LWMA) that shifts color dynamically to reflect the dominant volatility regime.
- Phase Zone Backgrounds: Historical chart partition blocks that display the transition history of volatility regimes.
- Parabolic Projection Curves: Future pathway lines projected on volatile breakouts to outline potential expansion channels.
- Session Fingerprint Separators: Visual session boundaries (London, New York, Asia) displaying the dominant volatility phase for each session.
- Squeeze Countdown Label: Displays the current squeeze length and estimates remaining bars based on historical patterns.

How to read it:
- Teal (Trending): Highlights active, directional price movements. Suitable for trend-following strategies.
- Violet (Ranging): Indicates sideways consolidation or market chop. Useful for mean-reversion trading or avoiding low-liquidity zones.
- Amber (Compressing): Highlights volatility squeeze where price is coiled. Indicates an imminent expansion.
- Coral Red (Transitioning): Marks a breakout release as volatility expands, triggering parabolic projection channels.

Signal stability:
Market phase classification and historical zones are debounced over a user-defined number of bars to filter out noise, finalising on bar close. Current projections adjust dynamically with live volatility changes on the active bar until it closes.

Best fit:
Intraday and swing trading across major Forex pairs, indices, and volatile digital assets. Compatible with M1 to D1 charts.

What it does NOT do:
- It does not generate trade signals or auto-execute orders.
- It does not guarantee market direction or breakout success.
- It serves only as a visual tool to help analyze volatility regimes.

Core settings:
- Volatility Engine: Set ATR and multi-scale period parameters for percentile rank lookbacks.
- Helix Visuals: Customize amplitude multipliers, wave oscillation, and midline types.
- Compression Detection: Configure percentile thresholds and gradient parameters for squeeze alerts.
- Dashboard: Toggle the on-screen dashboard and adjust its corner position on the chart.
- Alerts: Enable sound, pop-up, or push notifications for phase changes and squeeze streaks.

For support, please visit my MQL5 profile.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Trade Manager Auto SLTP Trailing and Breakeven MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (9)
Utilities
Manual position management. Missing SL. Price moves against you. No protection. Trade Manager Lite automates Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Break-Even for your open positions. Attach to one chart. Configure your default SL/TP distance. Let it manage your positions automatically. What's Included (FREE Version) Auto SL/TP: Applies missing Stop Loss and Take Profit to positions based on your configured distance in points Trailing Stop: Adjusts SL dynamically as price moves in your favor
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MORVAN I am Morvan. I read direction. I wait for structure. I strike only when price hits the level where the move is most likely to unfold. No guessing. No revenge trades. No chasing candles through noise. I execute only when structure aligns — and I manage every position from entry to exit with discipline. Most traders do not lose because they cannot read a chart. They lose because they enter too late, size too loosely, place stops where liquidity expects them, and let emotion override the exi
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SMC Liquidity Channel Guard Prices reverse just as your breakout trade triggers. Account suffers unexpected drawdown. Because standard channels ignore institutional liquidity sweeps and trap retail stop-loss orders. This utility automatically monitors highest buy-side and lowest sell-side liquidity pools to flag false breakouts. Key Features: Dynamic Liquidity Tracking: Maps Buy-Side (BSL) and Sell-Side (SSL) boundaries without lagging moving averages. Sweep Identification: Prints precise direct
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Volume Pressure Meter Buy Sell MT5
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Volume Pressure Meter breakdown tick volume to reveal the buying and selling pressure inside every candle. Unlike standard volume which only shows total activity, this indicator splits volume to show who is actually in control of the market. It helps you identify trend strength and spot potential reversals through volume divergence. Key Features: Pressure Gauge: Visual bar showing real-time Buy vs Sell percentages. Trend Bias: Automatically identifies if the market is dominated by Buyers or Sell
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Smart Session Box MT5
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Smart Session Box Displays Asia, London, and New York trading sessions with automatic timezone adjustment and session overlap highlighting. Main Features Complete session analysis with no limitations. Key Features The indicator draws session boxes with high and low lines for each trading session. Session overlaps are highlighted with distinct colors to identify high liquidity periods. Breakout alerts notify when price crosses previous session levels. A control panel provides quick toggles for al
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Impulse Momentum Shift
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A candle closes with a large body. Looks like a breakout. You enter. The next bar reverses and stops you out. Volume was average. Momentum was already fading. Impulse Momentum Shift identifies bars with genuine impulse — and marks the moment that impulse reverses. Most traders read candle size. Real impulse combines three factors: body dominance, volume spike above the recent average, and directional momentum normalized by ATR. This indicator scores each bar across all three dimensions, paints t
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Prop Firm Risk Guard
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Resources and Quick Links Try Demo Version PropFirm Risk Guard is an advanced utility designed to enforce strict risk management and capital preservation protocols on your trading account. It operates as an automated compliance layer, ensuring your equity remains within predefined daily and overall drawdown limits. Ideal for accounts with strict drawdown guidelines, funded challenge evaluations, and professional capital management requirements. The utility monitors all positions in real time
Session Box And Timer
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Session Box And Timer Intraday trading requires monitoring the transitions between major market sessions, yet overlaying schedules manually is prone to calculation errors. Without clear markers, key price levels and liquidity zones of prior sessions can be easily overlooked. Session Box And Timer visualizes trading sessions, volatility trends, and countdown timers directly on your chart. What it shows: - Session Boxes: Visual colored rectangles representing Asian, London, and New York sessions,
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Volume Pressure Meter MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Volume Pressure Meter MT5 The candle looked strong. Volume appeared high. You entered the breakout. Price reversed within minutes. The move had no real participation. Volume Pressure Meter reveals what institutions see: whether actual buying or selling pressure exists behind the price movement, or if you are trading against empty volume. Designed for intraday and swing traders analyzing Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and major Forex pairs across M5 to H4 timeframes. Combines eight institutional-grade v
Confluence Bias Map
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Confluence Bias Map aggregates key market indicators into a single, real-time score to support your trading analysis. When analyzing charts, looking at multiple separate indicators (Moving Averages, MACD, ADX, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MFI, ATR) individually often leads to conflicting signals and analysis paralysis. Comparing trends, momentum, volatility, and volume across different timeframes without a structured methodology makes it difficult to define the true market bias. Confluence
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Price breaks out. You want the continuation, but the entry usually comes too early, too late, or directly into a weak pullback. Without structure, most traders can see the move but still cannot define where the retracement remains healthy and where the setup starts to fail. Pullback Execution Map turns the current swing into a visual execution plan on the chart and a pullback meter below price. What it shows: Fibonacci execution pocket: Maps the active swing with a clear pullback pocket from the
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Murrey Math Channels
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Murrey Math Channels Identifying key market reversal points and core trading ranges can be challenging. Traditional analysis often lacks clear mathematical structure, leading to inconsistent entries. Murrey Math Channels provides a mathematically grounded price framework based on the Law of Octaves to help traders define precise support, resistance, and reversal zones. How to Read the Chart: The indicator divides the price action into 8 main octaves (levels), each representing a different marke
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Smart Entry Levels Fractal ATR
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Smart Entry Levels - Fractal and ATR Based Indicator Smart Entry Levels identifies key support and resistance zones using classical fractal detection and ATR-based volatility measurement. The indicator is designed for clarity, stability, and compliance with MQL5 Market rules. Features Upper Zone - Resistance area based on recent fractal highs Lower Zone - Support area based on recent fractal lows ATR-based sizing - Zones adapt dynamically to market volatility with selectable timeframe Non-repain
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Smart Confluence Radar
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Smart Confluence Radar Reading three separate indicators to find confluence takes time. By the time the signal is clear, the move has started. Smart Confluence Radar combines ATR expansion, volume momentum, and rate-of-change into a single visual layer directly on your candles. Free version with core features. For multi-timeframe overlay, alerts, and session filtering, see Smart Confluence Radar Advanced . What it shows: Colored candles: Bright coloring marks High confluence bars (score ≥70). Di
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Parabolic Trend Corridor
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Parabolic Trend Corridor Identifying trend direction and volatility boundaries is a common challenge for day traders. Standard indicators often lack a holistic view of both trend structure and market noise. Parabolic Trend Corridor solves this by combining the adaptive nature of Parabolic SAR with dynamic ATR volatility bands. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Core: Uses Parabolic SAR as the foundation to follow price movement and volatility changes without lag. Dual-Color Cloud: Dynamic visual feedb
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Keltner Breakout MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Indicators
Keltner Breakout Caught in market chop. Fake breakouts trigger unwanted trades. Because standard indicators lack dynamic volatility context. This utility automatically combines a Dynamic Volatility Channel, Dual MA trend detection, and RSI momentum filtering into one visual system. Key Features: Trend Cloud: Visually fills the trend zone with a dynamic Keltner-style volatility channel. Multi-Factor Breakout: Only issues a signal when price breaks the volatility channel AND trend/momentum confirm
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Session Pulse Monitor
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Utilities
You open your terminal. Three trades are running. The chart is moving. But is London active right now, or is this just noise before New York opens? Session Pulse Monitor displays live trading session status, volatility context, and open trade origin — directly on your chart. Designed for traders who work across multiple sessions and need to know when the market has institutional participation versus when it is drifting without direction. Works on all symbols — optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), major
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Trade Command Center MT4
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Gold Structure Pro
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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You read the breakout correctly. Price pushed through the level. You entered. Then it reversed — and stopped you out before the real move happened. GoldStructure Pro identifies that pattern before you enter, not after. Gold fakes breakouts constantly. A candle closes above resistance, volume looks right, structure seems clear — then price snaps back and hunts your stop. Most indicators cannot separate a confirmed expansion from a liquidity sweep. GoldStructure Pro classifies every breakout in re
Market Bias Monitor MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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Good setup. Wrong market state. Trade invalidated before it plays out. Wide spreads, off-session hours, volatility spikes, and proximity to high-impact news all destroy edge before execution. Market Bias Monitor classifies the live environment, scores execution quality from 0 to 100, and alerts you the moment conditions shift. Designed for discretionary and semi-automated traders analyzing Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices across M5 to W1 timeframes. Monitors regime, session, spread, news
The Overseer MT5
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
Experts
In fast-moving markets, price extrema (High/Low) often form key execution boundaries where manual entry and stop adjustment carry significant delay. The Overseer operates as a continuous multi-timeframe monitoring system that calculates volatility-adjusted extremum levels and manages pending orders and active positions with automated precision. "Trade with continuous oversight. Set your parameters and let structured logic guard your execution 24/5." What It Monitors The system continuously scans
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