Auto BE 2 Edition
- Utilities
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 October 2025
Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4)
Overview
Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism.
It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart.
The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors.
Main Functions
Automatic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit
-
Automatically sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit levels when a position is opened (if not already defined).
-
SL and TP are fully adjustable via input settings.
Partial Close Function
-
Executes an automatic partial close when price reaches a specified percentage of the TP distance.
-
The percentage of lots to close and the TP trigger distance (%) are both configurable through input parameters.
-
Designed to work for any lot size ≥ 0.01.
Breakeven Adjustment (Optional)
-
Moves Stop Loss to breakeven plus offset once a defined profit threshold is reached.
-
Prevents profitable trades from turning negative while allowing continued upside potential.
ADR Panel (Optional)
-
Displays real-time market metrics including:
-
Current spread (pips)
-
Average Daily Range (ADR)
-
Daily high-to-low range
-
ADR coverage percentage
-
-
Panel color, position, and layout are fully customizable.
Input Parameters
SL & TP Settings
-
StopLoss – Stop-loss distance in pips
-
TakeProfit – Take-profit distance in pips
Partial Close Settings
-
PartialTriggerPercent – % of TP distance where partial close is triggered
-
PartialClosePercent – % of total lots to close when triggered
Breakeven Settings
-
EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic
-
BEActivationPips – Profit (in pips) required to activate breakeven
-
BEOffsetPips – Offset in pips beyond breakeven level
ADR Panel Settings
-
EnableADRPanel – Show or hide the ADR panel
-
ADR_Period – Lookback period (days) for ADR calculation
-
PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY – Control panel position on chart
-
PanelTextColor – Text color for the panel display
Operating Logic
-
Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage.
-
When a new position opens:
-
SL and TP are automatically applied if not already set.
-
Trade management begins immediately.
-
-
As price moves in profit:
-
When PartialTriggerPercent of TP is reached, the EA automatically closes the configured PartialClosePercent of the position.
-
Remaining volume continues toward TP with optional breakeven adjustment.
-
-
ADR panel continuously updates with live data, giving clear insight into market volatility.
Technical Notes
-
Minimum supported partial close lot size: 0.02 lots.
-
ADR panel can be turned on or off.
-
No external DLLs or internet access required.
-
Fully compatible with manual or EA-driven orders.
-
All calculations and modifications occur within MT4’s native environment.
Support
For assistance, questions, or setup guidance, contact via MQL5 private messages or the product comments section.