Auto BE #2 Edition – Trade Exit and ADR Panel Utility (MT4)

Overview

Auto BE #2 Edition is a MetaTrader 4 utility that manages trade exits using automatic stop-loss placement, breakeven protection, and an optional partial-close mechanism.

It also includes an ADR (Average Daily Range) panel that displays market range and volatility data directly on the chart.

The tool helps traders maintain consistent, rules-based trade management whether trading manually or through Expert Advisors.

Main Functions

Automatic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

Automatically sets Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit levels when a position is opened (if not already defined).

SL and TP are fully adjustable via input settings.

Partial Close Function

Executes an automatic partial close when price reaches a specified percentage of the TP distance.

The percentage of lots to close and the TP trigger distance (%) are both configurable through input parameters.

Designed to work for any lot size ≥ 0.01.

Breakeven Adjustment (Optional)

Moves Stop Loss to breakeven plus offset once a defined profit threshold is reached.

Prevents profitable trades from turning negative while allowing continued upside potential.

ADR Panel (Optional)

Displays real-time market metrics including: Current spread (pips) Average Daily Range (ADR) Daily high-to-low range ADR coverage percentage

Panel color, position, and layout are fully customizable.

Input Parameters

SL & TP Settings

StopLoss – Stop-loss distance in pips

TakeProfit – Take-profit distance in pips

Partial Close Settings

PartialTriggerPercent – % of TP distance where partial close is triggered

PartialClosePercent – % of total lots to close when triggered

Breakeven Settings

EnableBreakEven – Enable or disable breakeven logic

BEActivationPips – Profit (in pips) required to activate breakeven

BEOffsetPips – Offset in pips beyond breakeven level

ADR Panel Settings

EnableADRPanel – Show or hide the ADR panel

ADR_Period – Lookback period (days) for ADR calculation

PanelCorner , PanelX , PanelY – Control panel position on chart

PanelTextColor – Text color for the panel display

Operating Logic

Attach the utility to the chart of the symbol you wish to manage. When a new position opens: SL and TP are automatically applied if not already set.

Trade management begins immediately. As price moves in profit: When PartialTriggerPercent of TP is reached, the EA automatically closes the configured PartialClosePercent of the position.

Remaining volume continues toward TP with optional breakeven adjustment. ADR panel continuously updates with live data, giving clear insight into market volatility.

Technical Notes

Minimum supported partial close lot size: 0.02 lots .

ADR panel can be turned on or off .

No external DLLs or internet access required.

Fully compatible with manual or EA-driven orders.

All calculations and modifications occur within MT4’s native environment.

Support

For assistance, questions, or setup guidance, contact via MQL5 private messages or the product comments section.