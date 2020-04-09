StopMachine

Close all orders immediately: if account balance is less/greater than allowed.

PROGRAM USES ACCOUNT BALANCE, NOT EQUITY. Initial balance is calculated once a day if writting hour/minute comes ( local time is using ).

It is also reset each restart program ( program does not read account balance from the past! )

Program is developed for VPS running purposes, to prevent from attempts of trading after daily DD limit is reached.

I made decision to share this for free. It is not developed for commercial purposes. If you are not satisfied with the options it offers, please stop using.


*The program does not distinguish between money paid in and money earned / lost.

*Please include negative/ positive numbers

*Writting hour works on tick. It means should be set when market is open. I will fix It If program will be upgrated.


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Michal Herda
Utilities
Simply clock. Local time as default. There are possible to Select: Local Time /Server Time /GMT Time as input. Please take into account that the local time is the most accurate. However ,this clock always uses local time seconds, even If GMT / Server Time Is selected.  I solved it this way to get more accuracy. Delays can occur when changing minutes or hours, if local time is not selected.
FREE
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Common SL And TP Set
Michal Herda
Utilities
As in the Title. This is simply, but very usefull utility. Program "Common StopLoss And TakeProfit Value" enables You to set one value to Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both Stop Loss and Take Profit. For all Sell or Buy items, Depending on the option selected. All you need to do is select options, enter a value/values and press a button "APPLY THE SETTINGS". God Luck ! Enjoy using !
FREE
Average Open Price BreakEven Set
Michal Herda
Utilities
This program calculates the average opening price for sell and buy positions separately. Program allows you to modify the stop loss value to the calculated breakeven price, this value could also be modified by a user-defined integer value in points. All you have to do is press the button. You can also choose Logs_Display_Enable input value if you need to get some additional, useful informations. Enjoy using !!!
FREE
Percentage Auto MM
Michal Herda
Utilities
Percentage Auto MM sends automatic orders to close all positions immediately after reaching percentage SL/TP target, set by the User . Orders will be sent if the market is open and the SL / TP application buttons are pressed ( they can be used separately or together ) . It could be applied for current chart/all charts, depending on selected option. It works  independently of SL and TP order settings for individual positions. SWAP, Commision can be also included ( look at input options ). Atte
FREE
Switch Between Separate And Common BE Levels
Michal Herda
Utilities
Advanced Auto BE. Program for switching between common and separate breakeven stop loss. Levels can be modified with user-defined point values The program also offers auto mode, where common/separate BE levels are switching depending on whether all positions are profitable.  Calculation includes open prices . It can be used for BUY/SELL positions separately or together. HOWEVER I HAVE NEVER TESTED SITUATION, WHERE I HAD BOTH SELL AND BUY POSITIONS PROFITABLE ( I Mean AUTOMODE pyramyds) . Rememb
FREE
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