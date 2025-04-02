Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA





Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones.





Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions.





The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management and controlled execution. It helps traders automate selected trading decisions while keeping a clean overview of the chart through a built-in command panel.





This is not just a simple entry robot. It combines automatic trade execution, position management tools, optional basket logic, trading filters and protection features in one practical trading system.





Main Benefits





Automatic Gold Trading

Designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold, with logic focused on important price zones and market reactions.





Clean Trading Panel

The built-in panel gives quick access to EA status, trading information and manual control buttons.





Automatic and Manual Control

The EA can trade automatically, but the user can also manage trades manually from the panel.





Risk-Aware Trade Management

Includes protection tools, trading filters and emergency safety options to support more controlled operation.





Optional Basket and Grid Support

Advanced users can use additional position management options when needed. Conservative settings are recommended first.





Flexible Market Modes

The EA can be adjusted to different trading styles without exposing complicated internal logic to the user.





No External Indicator Required

The trading engine is built into the Expert Advisor. No extra indicator installation is required.





Recommended Use





Main symbol: Gold / XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Desktop

Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30

Best starting timeframe: M15

Account type: Low-spread account recommended

Starting lot: 0.01 for first tests

VPS: Recommended for stable live trading





Account size depends on broker conditions, leverage, lot size and selected risk settings. Always test in Strategy Tester and on demo before live trading.





Companion Indicator





A free companion indicator, Golden Guard Indicator, is available on my MQL5 profile. It can be used as an additional visual market tool together with this EA.





The companion indicator is optional and does not change the EA logic.





Important Notes





Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Market conditions, broker spread, execution quality and user settings can affect results.





Start with conservative settings, test on demo first and use proper risk management.





Risk Notice





Trading Forex, Gold and CFDs involves risk. Historical performance and backtests do not guarantee future results. The user is fully responsible for testing, configuration and live operation. Never trade money you cannot afford to lose.