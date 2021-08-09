Recover PRO

The Recover PRO is an advanced trend and recovery system. It is designed to attempt recovery of losing trades. Each recovery attempt aims to results in break-even or small profits and these levels can be adjusted by the user. The user has a lot of control over what the EA does. These are the features that comes with the EA:

Features:

  • The EA can run on multiple charts and will open trades for the attached symbol.
  • The EA opens trades on strong trends and recovers any losing trade while maintaining low DD (depending on user settings)
  • Auto lot sizing control - System will adjust new lot sizes as balance increases. This setting compounds the returns over time.
  • New series open control - User can decide whether the system should open a new series of trades once any ongoing trades have closed. This is useful if the EA is running on multiple charts and the user wants to stop opening trades on one of them. 
  • New series open equity level - User can specify if the system can open a new series of trades on an attached chart based on what equity is available. This is useful if the symbol is recovering and the equity is below the desired level, the system will not open any other symbol trades until equity normalizes. 
  • Trading times control - User can control at which hours is the system allowed to open new orders.
  • Account Information Graphic - This graphic displays the most relevant account information updated on every tick.
  • The EA uses the daily Average True Range value to dynamically change the grid size. This ensures that the system adjusts to any changes in market conditions (high vs low volatility).


8 COPIES LEFT at $299 -> NEXT PRICE will be $399


Recommendations:

  • Use on EURUSD only (M5 or M15)
  • Broker that allows scalping and Hedging. 
  • Good brokerage conditions are recommended (low spreads and slippage).
  • EA should run on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) continuously.
  • $1000 account minimum (mini account -$100 and micro account - $10), auto lot account start needs to be adjusted accordingly.

Input Parameters:

  • GridSizeMultiplier - Size of grid relative to Daily ATR Value
  • LotSizeStart - Size of first lost size
  • LotSizeMultiplier - Multipies lot size on new trade
  • Target - Profit percentage to close all trades during recovery
  • MaxTrades - Max trades to leave open for take profit
  • RecoveryLot Multiplier - Multiplies lot size on new trade
  • Auto Lot Size - Changes lot size on new balance
  • Account size start - Used for calculating auto lot size
  • Open new series equity level - New series open if equity is above this level
  • Open new series - Opens new series after recovery if set to true
  • MACD Fast EMA Period
  • MACD Slow EMA Period
  • MACD SMA Period
  • Trading start hour (0 - 23)
  • Trading start minute (0 - 59)
  • Trading end hour (0 - 23)
  • Trading end minute (0 - 59)
  • Info graphic color
  • Display graphic



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Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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