Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display RSI momentum, moving average alignment, and market phase conditions in a visual format.

The indicator uses RSI, an RSI moving average, and a 5/13 moving average structure to help traders observe whether market conditions are trending, correcting, weakening, or transitioning.

Gold Phase Detector is intended for chart analysis. It does not open, close, or manage trades.

Main Features

  • RSI phase coloring
  • RSI 50 level reference
  • Optional RSI 80 and 20 reference levels
  • RSI moving average regime filter
  • 5/13 moving average alignment
  • Moving average cross awareness
  • Visual market phase display
  • Multi-timeframe chart use
  • Adjustable input settings

How It Works

The indicator reads RSI conditions and compares them with a moving average of RSI. It also checks the relationship between the selected moving averages.

When RSI and moving average conditions are aligned, the indicator displays one type of phase condition. When RSI and moving average conditions are not aligned, the indicator displays a different phase condition.

This helps traders view momentum structure and possible transition areas without relying on a plain RSI line only.

Common Uses

Gold Phase Detector may be used to:

  • Observe RSI momentum conditions
  • Check whether RSI is above or below the 50 level
  • Compare RSI direction with moving average structure
  • Identify trend, correction, and transition phases
  • Support discretionary trade filtering
  • Assist with exit or caution analysis when conditions change

The indicator can be used with support and resistance, session levels, price action, or other trading methods.

Inputs

The input settings allow the user to adjust the RSI period, moving average settings, visual colors, display options, and alert options where available.

Default moving average settings are based on a 5 and 13 moving average structure. Users can adjust these values to match their own chart setup.

Recalculation

The current live candle may update while it is forming because RSI and moving average values change in real time.

Closed historical candle values are not randomly moved. The indicator may recalculate when the symbol, timeframe, chart history, or input settings are changed.

This is normal behavior for MT4 indicators.

Important Notes

Gold Phase Detector is an analytical indicator.

It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades automatically.

The indicator does not guarantee future price movement. Traders should use their own analysis, risk management, and trading plan.




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