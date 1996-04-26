Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display RSI momentum, moving average alignment, and market phase conditions in a visual format.

The indicator uses RSI, an RSI moving average, and a 5/13 moving average structure to help traders observe whether market conditions are trending, correcting, weakening, or transitioning.

Gold Phase Detector is intended for chart analysis. It does not open, close, or manage trades.

Main Features

  • RSI phase coloring
  • RSI 50 level reference
  • Optional RSI 80 and 20 reference levels
  • RSI moving average regime filter
  • 5/13 moving average alignment
  • Moving average cross awareness
  • Visual market phase display
  • Multi-timeframe chart use
  • Adjustable input settings

How It Works

The indicator reads RSI conditions and compares them with a moving average of RSI. It also checks the relationship between the selected moving averages.

When RSI and moving average conditions are aligned, the indicator displays one type of phase condition. When RSI and moving average conditions are not aligned, the indicator displays a different phase condition.

This helps traders view momentum structure and possible transition areas without relying on a plain RSI line only.

Common Uses

Gold Phase Detector may be used to:

  • Observe RSI momentum conditions
  • Check whether RSI is above or below the 50 level
  • Compare RSI direction with moving average structure
  • Identify trend, correction, and transition phases
  • Support discretionary trade filtering
  • Assist with exit or caution analysis when conditions change

The indicator can be used with support and resistance, session levels, price action, or other trading methods.

Inputs

The input settings allow the user to adjust the RSI period, moving average settings, visual colors, display options, and alert options where available.

Default moving average settings are based on a 5 and 13 moving average structure. Users can adjust these values to match their own chart setup.

Recalculation

The current live candle may update while it is forming because RSI and moving average values change in real time.

Closed historical candle values are not randomly moved. The indicator may recalculate when the symbol, timeframe, chart history, or input settings are changed.

This is normal behavior for MT4 indicators.

Important Notes

Gold Phase Detector is an analytical indicator.

It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades automatically.

The indicator does not guarantee future price movement. Traders should use their own analysis, risk management, and trading plan.




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      Индикаторы
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      Индикаторы
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      Индикаторы
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      Индикаторы
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      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
      Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
      Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
      Gold multi timeframe panel
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
      Dynamic Gap Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
      Gold Session Trap Distance Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
      Gold Fuel
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
      Gold Swing Break Target Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
      CrossMap MTF MA Zones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      Индикаторы
      Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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