Gold Smart ADR Multizones

SmartADR v2.80


SmartADR v2.80 is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets.

Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete its daily range movement.

SmartADR is especially useful for Gold / XAUUSD, forex pairs, indices, crypto, oil, and other MT4 symbols where daily range behavior is important.

Main Features

ADR High and ADR Low

Displays projected ADR high and ADR low levels based on the selected ADR period.

Daily Open Line

Shows the Daily Open as the central reference point for the day’s range structure.

Full ADR or Half ADR Mode

Choose whether the ADR range is projected as a full range from the open or as a half-range above and below the open.

ADR 38.2 and 61.8 Levels

Draws important internal ADR Fibonacci levels that can act as reaction, pullback, continuation, or rejection areas.

Nested Fibonacci Structure

Adds extra 38.2 and 61.8 levels inside the upper and lower ADR range for more detailed intraday mapping.

Projected Extension Levels

Projects additional extension levels above the ADR high and below the ADR low for continuation target planning.

ADR High and ADR Low Reaction Zones

Creates visual zones around the ADR high and ADR low to help traders watch for exhaustion, breakout continuation, or reversal behavior.

Open-to-61 Zones

Builds zones between the Daily Open and important ADR 61-side areas, helping traders identify early range-development zones.

Mini Zones and Micro Zones

Displays smaller internal reaction zones for traders who want more precise intraday structure.

Unbroken ADR Levels

Scans previous days and identifies ADR high or ADR low levels that were not reached. These unbroken levels can act as future targets or unfinished-business areas.

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly ADR Modes

SmartADR can calculate range projections using daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly range logic.

Auto Previous-Day ADR Lock

Optionally keeps the previous day’s ADR structure active until the current day breaks it.

Opposite-Side Zone Hiding

Automatically hides unused zones on the opposite side of price to keep the chart cleaner.

Zone Opacity Control

Adjust the visibility of zones using a global opacity setting.

Panel-Safe Drawing

Lines and zones can be drawn behind chart panels and information boxes to keep the chart readable.

Full Alert System

Alerts are included for ADR high, ADR low, ADR 38.2, ADR 61.8, nested fib levels, projected extension levels, ADR high/low zones, mini zones, micro zones, and open-to-61 zones.

How Traders Can Use SmartADR

SmartADR v2.80 can help traders:

  • Identify expected daily range high and low areas

  • Track whether price is trading above or below the Daily Open

  • Watch ADR 38.2 and 61.8 levels for reactions

  • Find possible pullback and continuation zones

  • Monitor ADR high/low exhaustion areas

  • Use projected ADR extensions as continuation targets

  • Track previous unbroken ADR levels as future magnets

  • Build a cleaner intraday trading plan around the open

  • Receive alerts when price reaches important ADR levels or zones

SmartADR is useful for intraday trading, scalping, session trading, gold trading, range expansion analysis, and ADR-based target planning.

Best Used For

SmartADR v2.80 can be used on:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MT4 symbol with reliable daily price history

The indicator is especially useful for traders who use Daily Open structure, ADR projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, range expansion, and unfinished target levels in their trading decisions.

Important Note

SmartADR v2.80 is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades.

The indicator uses price data from your MT4 broker. Results may vary depending on broker server time, symbol, timeframe, chart history, spread, and data quality.

Use SmartADR together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
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Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT4 — Volume Divergence Indicator for Identifying Market Reversals BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is an MT4 indicator designed to identify bullish and bearish divergences between price action and On-Balance Volume (OBV). By comparing price movement with volume
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