Gold Hidden Wick Levels


Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is a professional MT4 wick-reaction mapping indicator designed to help traders read hidden price reaction areas created by candle wicks, liquidity sweeps, rejection points, breakout zones, and market structure.

Most support and resistance tools focus on simple highs, lows, or candle-body levels. This indicator takes a different approach. It focuses on wick structures, because wicks often show where price tested liquidity, reacted strongly, rejected, or completed part of a move.

These wick levels should not be viewed as magic support or resistance lines. A line on the chart does not mean price must reverse there. Price can hold, reject, break, retest, or continue through the zone.

The real purpose of this tool is to help traders become more aware of important reaction areas.

If a trader is already selling, a lower wick zone may be an area to watch for bounce risk, profit-taking, trade reduction, or a possible close.
If a trader is already buying, an upper wick zone may be an area to watch for rejection risk, loss of momentum, profit-taking, or a possible close.

In other words, this tool is mainly designed for trade management, reaction awareness, and market-structure reading — not blind entries.

Main Features

Wick-based reaction-zone mapping
Hidden wick-level detection
Clean chart lines with customizable colors and styles
Inner reaction bands for more precise zone reading
Body-close wick break logic
Break-and-retest style wick mapping
Wick-extension and completion target awareness
Adjustable wick strength filter
Works across multiple symbols and timeframes
Useful for Gold, Bitcoin, indices, forex, and other volatile markets
Designed for manual price-action traders

How Traders Can Use It

This indicator helps traders identify wick-based reaction zones from previous market movement.

The mapped lines are best used as decision areas, not automatic buy or sell signals.

A trader can use these zones to ask better questions:

Is price reaching an area where a move may pause?
Is this a place to protect profit?
Should part of an open trade be closed here?
Is price rejecting the zone or breaking through it?
Is a confirmed body-close break opening the way toward the next area?
Is this zone useful as a warning area instead of an entry area?

The goal is to help traders think beyond basic support and resistance. Instead of treating every line as a fixed wall, traders can use wick zones as areas where price may react and where open trades may need management.

For example, if price is falling into a lower wick zone, that does not automatically mean “buy.” It means sellers should be aware that price may bounce or react there. If price is rising into an upper wick zone, that does not automatically mean “sell.” It means buyers should be aware that price may reject, slow down, or need profit management there.

When a wick zone is broken by the selected body-close rule, the tool can help traders study possible continuation areas and future reaction targets. This gives traders a cleaner way to read price movement beyond standard horizontal support and resistance.

The indicator does not place trades automatically. It is a visual analysis and trade-management tool for traders who want to study wick-based market structure directly on the MT4 chart.

Repainting, Recalculation and Performance

Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is designed to work from confirmed wick and candle structure.

Confirmed wick zones are designed to remain stable after the candle data is closed. The current live candle can still update while it is forming, but confirmed levels are not intended to randomly repaint after they are created from closed candle data.

The indicator may update or recalculate when:

A new confirmed wick structure appears
A wick zone is broken by the selected body-close rule
The chart timeframe is changed
The symbol is changed
Indicator settings are changed
MT4 is refreshed or reloaded
More historical chart data loads

This is normal behavior for MT4 indicators because the tool rebuilds the wick structure from the selected chart history and current input settings.

The indicator is designed to be lightweight, but performance depends on the number of bars scanned and the number of levels displayed. For the fastest chart response, use a reasonable lookback setting and avoid displaying too many old levels at once.

A useful input is:

                                                    MinWickPercentOfCandleRange

This controls how selective the wick levels are.

                                                    Lower value = more wick levels
Higher value = fewer, stronger wick levels

A balanced starting point is around 30, but traders can adjust this depending on how close or selective they want the wick levels to be.

Important Note

This indicator does not guarantee future price movement and should not be used as a standalone trading system.

The mapped wick zones are not automatic buy or sell signals. They are best used as reaction areas, profit-taking zones, close-trade areas, profit-protection levels, and market-structure reference points for traders who already have a plan.

A wick zone can hold, reject, break, or become a continuation area. For that reason, traders should not treat every line as fixed support or resistance.

The lines show where price may react, not where price must reverse.

Always use proper risk management and combine the indicator with your own trading plan.



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