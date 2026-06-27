Gold Volume Profile Levels

GC Volume Profile



GC Volume Profile is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist.

The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, displays the value area, and identifies strong buy/sell zones, weak zones, trapped participants, and key multi-timeframe POC levels.

GC Volume Profile is designed for traders who want a cleaner way to read volume structure, support and resistance, liquidity areas, and price zones where the market may react again.

Main Features

 Horizontal Volume Profile
Displays a right-side volume profile showing where the most tick volume has traded within the selected chart range.

 Fixed Lookback or Visible Chart Mode
Choose between a fixed number of bars or the visible chart area for profile calculation.

 Bull / Bear Volume Split
The profile can separate bullish and bearish candle volume so traders can see whether buyers or sellers dominated each price area.

 Point of Control
Shows the POC, which is the price area with the highest volume concentration in the selected range.

 Value Area High and Value Area Low
Displays the value area based on the selected value area percentage, helping traders identify the main fair-value trading zone.

 Nearest Volume Nodes
Highlights important nearby nodes above and below current price.

 Node Role Coloring
Volume nodes can be classified by role, including strong buy nodes, strong sell nodes, weak buy zones, weak sell zones, trapped buyers, trapped sellers, and stopped-out trap zones.

 Grouped Volume Nodes
The indicator can group strong nearby volume rows into larger volume-node zones. This helps reduce noise and makes the most important volume areas easier to read.

 Grouped Node POC Lines
Each visible grouped node can display its own POC line, giving traders a cleaner reference point inside the larger volume zone.

 Max Buy and Max Sell Volume Lines
Displays the price levels with the strongest buy-side and sell-side volume concentration.

 Multi-Timeframe POC Lines
Shows POC levels from multiple timeframes such as M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1, helping traders see where different timeframe profiles are aligned.

 InfoBox Dashboard
A compact on-chart InfoBox summarizes important profile data, including POC, value area, nearest nodes, grouped nodes, and max buy/sell volume information.

 Node Delta Labels
Optional delta labels show the difference between bullish and bearish volume at important nodes.

 Value Area Alerts
The indicator can alert when price reaches value area levels from selected timeframes.

 Multi-Timeframe Node Entry Alerts
Receive alerts when price enters selected node types across different timeframes.

 Custom Display Settings
Histogram, POC line, value area, nearest nodes, grouped nodes, labels, colors, widths, and alert settings can all be customized.

How Traders Can Use It

GC Volume Profile can help traders:

  • Identify high-volume support and resistance zones

  • Locate the Point of Control for the current range

  • Watch Value Area High and Value Area Low for reactions

  • See where buyers or sellers were dominant

  • Find possible trapped buyer and trapped seller areas

  • Track strong buy and strong sell nodes

  • Monitor multi-timeframe POC alignment

  • Use grouped volume nodes to simplify noisy profiles

  • Receive alerts when price enters important volume zones

  • Plan entries, exits, pullbacks, and reaction trades around volume structure

This makes the indicator useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, gold trading, forex trading, index trading, crypto trading, and volume-based support/resistance analysis.

Best Used For

GC Volume Profile can be used on:

  • Gold

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MT4 symbol with usable tick-volume data

It is especially useful for traders who want to understand where the market has built volume, where liquidity may be sitting, and where price may react when it returns to important traded zones.

Important Note

GC Volume Profile uses the volume data available from your MT4 broker. On many forex and CFD symbols, this is tick volume, not centralized exchange volume. Results can vary depending on broker data quality, symbol, timeframe, and chart history.

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future market movement and does not guarantee profitable trades. It should be used together with your own trading plan, confirmation rules, and risk management.


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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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