Gold Swing Volume Phase

Swing Volume Phase

Swing Volume Phase is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move: buyers or sellers.



Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control.

The indicator displays a clean on-chart volume dashboard showing the latest swing volume data, up-leg volume, down-leg volume, and the current control side.

Main Features

 Swing High and Swing Low Volume Tracking
The indicator marks important swing highs and swing lows directly on the chart and displays the volume connected to those turning points.

 Up-Leg vs Down-Leg Volume Comparison
Swing Volume Phase compares the volume of the most recent upward leg against the most recent downward leg, helping traders see whether buyers or sellers are showing stronger participation.

 Buyer/Seller Control Reading
The panel gives a clear control message such as BUYERS or SELLERS, making it easier to understand the dominant side of the market at a glance.

 Multi-Timeframe Trend Display
The dashboard shows several timeframes so traders can quickly see whether lower and higher timeframes are aligned or mixed.

 Important Swing Levels
The indicator draws horizontal support and resistance-style levels from key swing areas, helping traders watch where price may react again.

 Clean Visual Chart Structure
Swing points, volume numbers, leg lines, and control levels are displayed directly on the chart for easy reading without needing to open extra windows.

How Traders Can Use It

Swing Volume Phase can help with:

  • Spotting strong swing highs where sellers entered with volume
  • Spotting strong swing lows where buyers entered with volume
  • Comparing current buying pressure versus selling pressure
  • Finding important reaction levels from previous volume swings
  • Confirming whether the current move has real volume support
  • Avoiding weak moves where price rises or falls without strong control

This makes the indicator useful for trend-following, pullback trading, reversal watching, and market-structure analysis.

Best Used For

Swing Volume Phase can be used on:

  • Gold
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices
  • Crypto
  • Oil and commodities
  • Any symbol with usable MetaTrader volume data

It works on multiple timeframes and is especially useful when checking whether the current price move is being supported by stronger volume from buyers or sellers.

Important Note

This indicator uses the volume data available from your MetaTrader broker. On many Forex and CFD symbols this is tick volume, not centralized exchange volume. Results can vary depending on broker data quality.

Swing Volume Phase is a decision-support tool and should be used together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market analysis.


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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is a professional MT4 wick-reaction mapping indicator designed to help traders read hidden price reaction areas created by candle wicks, liquidity sweeps, rejection points, breakout zones, and market structure. Most support and resistance tools focus on simple highs, lows, or candle-body levels. This indicator takes a different approach. It focuses on wick structures, because wicks often show where price tested liquidity, reacted strongly, rejected, or completed
Gold Session Liquidity Map
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5 (1)
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Gold Session Liquidity Map Gold Session Liquidity Map is a specialized intraday session-mapping indicator designed for Gold/XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner way to read session structure, liquidity zones, retest areas, wick-source zones, reaction gates, and Fibonacci extension targets. Most session indicators focus mainly on the major Asia, UK, and US sessions. Gold Session Liquidity Map goes deeper by focusing on two powerful but often-overlooked intraday structures: Sydney session range Ger
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Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator “See Where Big Players Move — Trade Gold & Forex Like an Insider!” Liquidity Zones instantly reveals hidden liquidity clusters, swing reversals, and breakout points, giving you the edge most traders only dream of. Key Features  Liquidity Zone Detection: Automatically identifies unbalanced bullish & bearish candles , marking zones where price is likely to reverse or accelerate. Cluster Analysis: Groups consecutive candles
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Gold Weekly High Trap Zones Weekly High Trap Zones   is a clean MT4 weekly range-mapping indicator designed to help traders identify the key trap zone created around the current week’s high. The indicator finds the current weekly high, identifies the session range connected to that high, and then projects a structured trap-zone ladder from that range. It displays the important weekly high origin level, trap zone top and bottom, 100 level, 161.8 target, 261.8 target, and optional higher extensio
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GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
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RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
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GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
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Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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