Gold Liquidity Fib Zones

Gold Zones Liquidity

Wick Zones Liquidity is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters.



Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reaction areas, pullback zones, continuation zones, or possible reversal areas.

This tool is designed for traders who want a cleaner way to read where price may return, reject, pause, or continue after a strong move.

Main Features

 Automatic Visible Swing Detection
The indicator scans the visible chart and finds the highest visible swing high and the lowest visible swing low. This makes the zones adapt to the section of the market you are currently analyzing.

 Buy Wick Zones
For swing lows, the indicator measures the lower wick area and draws the 38.2 and 61.8 wick zone. These levels can help identify where buyers may defend price again.

 Sell Wick Zones
For swing highs, the indicator measures the upper wick area and draws the 38.2 and 61.8 wick zone. These levels can help identify where sellers may defend price again.

 Main Buy Liquidity Zone
The buy liquidity zone is calculated from the swing low area and the first bullish candle cluster after that swing low. It measures from the bottom wick to the top of the candle body, helping traders identify the key bullish liquidity zone.

 Main Sell Liquidity Zone
The sell liquidity zone is calculated from the swing high area and the first bearish candle cluster after that swing high. It measures from the top wick to the bottom of the candle body, helping traders identify the key bearish liquidity zone.

 Upper Sell Liquidity Zone
The indicator can also draw an upper sell liquidity zone between the swing high and the main sell liquidity area, giving traders an additional upper reaction band.

 Lower Buy Liquidity Zone
The indicator can draw a lower buy liquidity zone between the swing low and the main buy liquidity area, giving traders an additional lower reaction band.

 Middle Liquidity Zone
A middle liquidity zone is calculated between the lower sell liquidity area and the upper buy liquidity area. This helps traders identify the central reaction area between buyer and seller zones.

 Connector Zones
Upper and lower connector zones help bridge the space between the main liquidity zones and the middle liquidity zone. These connector levels can be useful when price is moving from one zone area to another.

 Zone Alerts
The indicator includes alerts when price touches or enters selected zones. Alerts can be enabled or disabled separately for each zone type.

 Flexible Alert Options
Supports popup alerts, push notifications, email alerts, sound alerts, once-per-bar control, buffer distance, and cooldown timing.

 Clean Forward-Only Lines
Zone lines start from the original swing area and extend only to the right side of the chart. They are not endless rays, keeping the chart cleaner and easier to read.

 Performance Friendly
The indicator includes refresh controls such as timer refresh, new-bar refresh, and chart-change refresh. Zone lines are updated without constantly deleting and recreating objects, helping reduce flicker and CPU usage.

How Traders Can Use It

Wick Zones Liquidity can help traders:

  • Identify important reaction zones from visible swing highs and lows

  • Watch where price may reject from upper wick or lower wick areas

  • Find possible buy zones after a swing low

  • Find possible sell zones after a swing high

  • Track the space between buyer and seller liquidity areas

  • Use 38.2 and 61.8 zones for pullback, continuation, or reversal planning

  • Receive alerts when price returns to important liquidity zones

  • Keep the chart clean while still seeing the most important levels

This makes the indicator useful for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, support and resistance analysis, liquidity-zone trading, and market-structure analysis.

Best Used For

Wick Zones Liquidity can be used on:

  • Gold

  • Forex pairs

  • Indices

  • Crypto

  • Oil and commodities

  • Any MetaTrader symbol with clear swing movement

It works on multiple timeframes and is especially useful for traders who analyze price reactions around previous swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity areas.

Important Note

This indicator is a technical analysis tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profitable trades. The zones should be used together with your own trading plan, risk management, and market confirmation rules.

The indicator uses chart structure and available price data from your MetaTrader platform. Results may vary depending on broker data, symbol, timeframe, and chart history.


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This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
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