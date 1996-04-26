Gold Fuel

Gold Fuel is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets.

The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused.

When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell zone. When the selected leg projects upward, it displays the active buy zone. Inner 38.2 / 61.8 bands help narrow the reaction area inside the main zone.

The tool also plots multiple 161.8 target levels, including body-based, wick-based, and extended completion levels. This gives traders a clearer way to study whether price has only partially completed a move or may still have deeper target levels left.

Main features

  • Selected-leg projection mapping
  • Automatic direction logic
  • Active buy or sell zone only
  • Inner 38.2 / 61.8 reaction bands
  • Body-to-body 161.8 target
  • Wick-to-body 161.8 target
  • Wick-to-wick 161.8 target
  • Wick-extension completion target
  • On-chart leg controls
  • InfoBox with leg, fuel, walk, and target status
  • Customizable colors, line styles, labels, and display options
  • Works on Gold, crypto, indices, forex, and other volatile markets

How traders can use it

This indicator can help traders identify possible reaction areas after a selected price leg, as well as possible continuation or completion targets.

The active zone helps locate where price may reject or rotate, while the 161.8 target structure helps show where the move may be partially or fully completed.

This is a manual analysis tool. It does not place trades automatically or provide financial advice.


Recommended products
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
Indicators
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Engulfing scanner with RSI filter
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator scans for engulfing and tweezer formations. The indicator can also be used in single chart mode. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Ap
Levels and trend deviation
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Growth and trend reversal indicator. It does not redraw in the bar calculation mode and can redraw on the 0th bar in the tick calculation mode. The trend line and level lines with their own settings are calculated separately. There are 2 types of arrows - for the intersection of trend lines and the reverse intersection of trend lines (reversal). The arrows are buffer and you can output signals to the Expert Advisor. The arrows can be duplicated with a sound signal, a message from the terminal,
Resistance and Support Zones
Filipe Acerbi
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator uses a mechanical approach to identify resistance/support zones and assess their levels of strength showing which price zones are more important than others. Resistance and Support are the main leading indicators used by most traders around the world. To be a successful trader, every trader needs to master the proper detection of price zones. This indicator was created to avoid subjectivity rules when drawing support/resistance zones. Most of the time, resistance and support are no
Pro Exponential Trend Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Pro Exponential Trend Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - Pro Exponential Trend Histogram indicator is very efficient for trend detection purpose. - The best way to use it - is to combine with Support/Resistance Levels and Retest technique (see pictures): - Once indicator detects new trend - find local SR level and arrange corresponding pending order there expecting Retest of that zone. - If new trend is bullish - arrange Buy Limit pending order; if new trend is bearish- a
Ross Hook Indicator
Andrea Ferrari
Indicators
Ross Hook is a price pattern indicator that help traders to forecast market inversions. The activation of the pattern could identify turning points by finding the breakout SR levels or technical analysis figures like triangles, rectangles or head and shoulder. The Indicator runs in  all Brokers  using  Metatrader 4  platform and can be used in an Expert Advisor or as a support of manual trading. This indicator is composed by the OnChart and OnWindow parts: OnChart : Draws the points 1, 2 and 3 t
Trend Entry Histogram mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Entry Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - Trend Entry Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the trend direction once Entry_bar appears. - This indicator has unique feature - it takes both:   price and volume   for calculations. - Trend Entry Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. - Once you see steady trend (minimum 10 consecutive histogram bars of the same color) - wait for Entry_bar. - Entry signal i
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
KT Tether Line MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicators
Introducing the Donchian Channels indicator for MQL4, a powerful technical analysis tool designed to boost your trading success. This indicator consists of four lines that represent the upper and lower boundaries of price movement over a specified period. With the Donchian Channels indicator, you can easily identify potential breakouts and reversals in the market. The upper line shows the highest high of the specified period, while the lower line represents the lowest low. The space between thes
Angle Prices i4
Sabina Fik
Indicators
The   Angle Prices   indicator is a tool that calculates the price angle based on price analysis, interpreting the time vector in the form of price points on the price chart. In other words, the X axis and Y axis are represented as price points, so you can actually calculate the angle with two axes of the same dimension. This allows traders to obtain information about the direction of price movement and possible entry or exit points for trades. Let's look at the main characteristics and interpr
Chart patterns scanner
Jan Flodin
4.67 (6)
Indicators
I  recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies double top/bottom, head & shoulders, pennant/triangle and flag patterns. It is also possible to setup alerts only when a neckline/triangle/flagpole breakout has occured (neckline breakout = confirmed signal for top/bottoms and head & shoulders).  The indicator can also be used in single chart mode.
Alert Up Down MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
ALERT UP - DOWN FOR METATRADER 5 This indicator generates an alert when the price leaves the zone between the UP and DOWN lines. You can generate alerts of various types such as: > Sound > Message box > Message in the expert box > Mail (previously configured) > PUSH notifications (previously configured) The lines must be configured from the indicator properties and not from the lines properties, since if it is done from the lines properties, the finonacci may be affected. Among the s
Brilliant Harmonic Patterns
Mohamed Sabry
Indicators
This indicator is meant for Harmonic Traders, it helps them in identifying the formed patterns by analyzing the market past data, looking for Harmonic Patterns. The Patterns that this indicator can detect are: AB=CD Butterfly Gartely Crab Bat The indicator shows the following: The completed pattern, with the critical zone highlighted in Gray box The suggested 3 take profit levels (in green) The Suggested Stop Loss level (in Red) The formed pattern ratios can be checked by hovering the mouse on t
FIBO Price Alert Indicator
Carlo Forni
Indicators
FIBO Price Alert Indicator is very simple but powerful indicator. This is a very well-known indicator that allows you to see and exploit Fibonacci's retracements. This indicator can be used in any currency pairs and on any time frame, but preferably on higher time frames. Moreover, it's relatively easy to trade with FIBO Price Alert Indicator. This indicator produces two signals: BUY Signal: When the price crosses over the virtual line. SELL Signal: When the price crosses under the virtual line.
MasterDot
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Master Dot for MetaTrader 4 Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions. Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the mar
ZoneDominator AI
Mohammad Ziad Abdelwahed Alkahlah
Indicators
ZoneDominator AI — Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator Overview ZoneDominator AI is an advanced analytical indicator that continuously scans all timeframes to locate the most accurate and relevant Support & Resistance zones. It uses a unique combination of ATR volatility, Moving Averages, Price Action, and higher-timeframe confirmation to adapt in real time to market structure. You can choose your preferred trading style — Scalping, Intraday, or Swing — and the indicat
Chart Analyzer
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.  The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn Sends both email and phone alerts. It is light on computer resources Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.  If price opens above the trendline, open bu
KT Top G MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Top G is a price action-based indicator that combines smart channel analysis to identify potential market tops and bottoms. When a possible reversal is detected, it plots bold, clear arrows on the chart, giving you a heads-up before the market turns. Big Arrows: Highlight high-probability market tops and bottoms by detecting price exhaustion and momentum shifts. Small Arrows: Indicate lower-probability turning points, which often get broken before the market actually reverses. Features Broad
Dynamic HL Breakouts
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Description of Using the Dynamic HL Breakouts Indicator The Dynamic HL Breakouts indicator is a technical tool designed for trading trend-following assets. Its main purpose is to help traders identify key entry and exit points during strong trending periods of an asset. Components of the Dynamic HL Breakouts Indicator Highs and Lows This indicator calculates and displays the High and Low values for a specified period (e.g., the past 20 days) to create a price movement range for the asset. These
MySNR Support and Resistance MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line   Price Action  Indicator Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone? Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones,   MySNR & OCL Combined   is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective  
DynamicBreakoutBoxTrading
Irina Cherkashina
Indicators
DynamicBreakoutBoxTrading   is a professional breakout-box indicator for MetaTrader that automatically detects “congestion zones” (price compression ranges) and builds a breakout box around them. The box expands forward in time until price breaks out, then the indicator prints breakout levels, optional continuation box, take-profit projections, and trade-signal arrows. The main goal is to provide a clean, objective structure for   range → breakout → continuation   workflows, suitable for both ma
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
All Pivot Points
Alfred Kamal
5 (1)
Indicators
Pivot Points is used by traders to objectively determine potential support and resistance levels. Pivots can be extremely useful in Forex since many currency pairs usually fluctuate between these levels. Most of the time, price ranges between R1 and S1. Pivot points can be used by range, breakout, and trend traders. Range-bound Forex traders will enter a buy order near identified levels of support and a sell order when the pair nears resistance. But there is more one method to determine Pivot po
Candles Talk
Khurram Mustafa
Indicators
As per name  Candles Talk,  This Indicator is a    affordable trading tool  because with the help of    Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform  I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input history of candles with average Calculation regarding High, Low, Last High, Last Low with Moving averages. Furthermore, I have also taken help of   Moving average  So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also. What is in for Trader? Arrows:  Buy Sell Indications (Candles High
Divergence Notification mt4
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator plots in the candles the divergence found in the selected indicator and can also send a notification by email and / or to the cell phone. Works on all TIMEFRAMES. Meet Our Products   He identifies the divergences in the indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI); Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD); Volume Balance (OBV) and;. iStochastic Stochastic Oscillator  (STOCHASTIC). It is possible to choose the amplitude for checking the divergence and the indicator has to b
Auto Elliott Engine
Enrique Gauto Sand
Indicators
Auto Elliott Engine The Auto Elliott Engine is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that automates the identification, decomposition, and projection of price structures based on the Elliott Wave Theory. Powered by a pattern-recognition engine, this indicator processes price action to identify market configurations, translating data into structured scenarios. Key Features Multi-Degree Recognition: Analyzes price action across multiple fractal levels. From higher degrees, such as Supercycle or Cycle,
Magic Multi Levels
Phan Van Vien
Indicators
If you are good at trading at levels This indicator is all you need levels to manage your trades Market is usually follow current trend when break out some levels or reverse Trade at the Institutional traders level with the best supply and demand zone indicator available in MT4 and MT5 The Secret Profit Levels Signals indicator for MT4 is a complete trading system that provides traders with the entry price and 2 take profit levels. Technical analysts use support and resistance levels to identi
Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Indicators
AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI — GOLD EDITION Automatic Fibonacci levels + optional Bollinger Bands Draws the Fibonacci retracements fully automatically Detects the swing high and swing low on its own Golden Pocket (0.618–0.65) highlighted as a zone Optional Bollinger Bands – switch off when not needed Clean, calm, no chart clutter Works on any instrument and any timeframe Aurora Auto Fibonacci takes the manual drawing off your hands. Theindicator finds the most recent relevant swing high a
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence MT4 — Volume Divergence Indicator for Identifying Market Reversals BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence is an MT4 indicator designed to identify bullish and bearish divergences between price action and On-Balance Volume (OBV). By comparing price movement with volume
More from author
Gold Hidden Wick Levels
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is a professional MT4 wick-reaction mapping indicator designed to help traders read hidden price reaction areas created by candle wicks, liquidity sweeps, rejection points, breakout zones, and market structure. Most support and resistance tools focus on simple highs, lows, or candle-body levels. This indicator takes a different approach. It focuses on wick structures, because wicks often show where price tested liquidity, reacted strongly, rejected, or completed
Gold Session Liquidity Map
Martin Dennis Coman
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Session Liquidity Map Gold Session Liquidity Map is a specialized intraday session-mapping indicator designed for Gold/XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner way to read session structure, liquidity zones, retest areas, wick-source zones, reaction gates, and Fibonacci extension targets. Most session indicators focus mainly on the major Asia, UK, and US sessions. Gold Session Liquidity Map goes deeper by focusing on two powerful but often-overlooked intraday structures: Sydney session range Ger
Gold Phase Detector
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Phase Detector Gold Phase Detector is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display RSI momentum, moving average alignment, and market phase conditions in a visual format. The indicator uses RSI, an RSI moving average, and a 5/13 moving average structure to help traders observe whether market conditions are trending, correcting, weakening, or transitioning. Gold Phase Detector is intended for chart analysis. It does not open, close, or manage trades. Main Features RSI phase coloring RSI 50 l
Liquidity zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator “See Where Big Players Move — Trade Gold & Forex Like an Insider!” Liquidity Zones instantly reveals hidden liquidity clusters, swing reversals, and breakout points, giving you the edge most traders only dream of. Key Features  Liquidity Zone Detection: Automatically identifies unbalanced bullish & bearish candles , marking zones where price is likely to reverse or accelerate. Cluster Analysis: Groups consecutive candles
Gold Weekly Trap Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Weekly High Trap Zones Weekly High Trap Zones   is a clean MT4 weekly range-mapping indicator designed to help traders identify the key trap zone created around the current week’s high. The indicator finds the current weekly high, identifies the session range connected to that high, and then projects a structured trap-zone ladder from that range. It displays the important weekly high origin level, trap zone top and bottom, 100 level, 161.8 target, 261.8 target, and optional higher extensio
Gold Smart ADR Multizones
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
SmartADR v2.80 SmartADR v2.80   is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets. Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete it
Gold Regime Divergence
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
Gold Volume Profile Levels
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
Gold Swing Volume Phase
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
Gold Moving Average Tracker
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
Gold multi timeframe panel
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
Dynamic Gap Engine
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
Gold Session Trap Distance Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
Gold Swing Break Target Map
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
CrossMap MTF MA Zones
Martin Dennis Coman
Indicators
Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review