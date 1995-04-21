Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector

Gold Phase Detector is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display RSI momentum, moving average alignment, and market phase conditions in a visual format.

The indicator uses RSI, an RSI moving average, and a 5/13 moving average structure to help traders observe whether market conditions are trending, correcting, weakening, or transitioning.

Gold Phase Detector is intended for chart analysis. It does not open, close, or manage trades.

Main Features

  • RSI phase coloring
  • RSI 50 level reference
  • Optional RSI 80 and 20 reference levels
  • RSI moving average regime filter
  • 5/13 moving average alignment
  • Moving average cross awareness
  • Visual market phase display
  • Multi-timeframe chart use
  • Adjustable input settings

How It Works

The indicator reads RSI conditions and compares them with a moving average of RSI. It also checks the relationship between the selected moving averages.

When RSI and moving average conditions are aligned, the indicator displays one type of phase condition. When RSI and moving average conditions are not aligned, the indicator displays a different phase condition.

This helps traders view momentum structure and possible transition areas without relying on a plain RSI line only.

Common Uses

Gold Phase Detector may be used to:

  • Observe RSI momentum conditions
  • Check whether RSI is above or below the 50 level
  • Compare RSI direction with moving average structure
  • Identify trend, correction, and transition phases
  • Support discretionary trade filtering
  • Assist with exit or caution analysis when conditions change

The indicator can be used with support and resistance, session levels, price action, or other trading methods.

Inputs

The input settings allow the user to adjust the RSI period, moving average settings, visual colors, display options, and alert options where available.

Default moving average settings are based on a 5 and 13 moving average structure. Users can adjust these values to match their own chart setup.

Recalculation

The current live candle may update while it is forming because RSI and moving average values change in real time.

Closed historical candle values are not randomly moved. The indicator may recalculate when the symbol, timeframe, chart history, or input settings are changed.

This is normal behavior for MT4 indicators.

Important Notes

Gold Phase Detector is an analytical indicator.

It is not an Expert Advisor and does not execute trades automatically.

The indicator does not guarantee future price movement. Traders should use their own analysis, risk management, and trading plan.




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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      Issam Kassas
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      指标
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      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (2)
      指标
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      Davit Beridze
      5 (1)
      指标
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      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (11)
      指标
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      Bernhard Schweigert
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      指标
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      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      指标
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      Nikolay Raykov
      5 (1)
      指标
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      AW Trading Software Limited
      指标
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      指标
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      指标
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      Alexey Minkov
      4.5 (4)
      指标
      Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.67 (12)
      指标
      这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
      ECM Channel MT4
      Paulo Rocha
      指标
      ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
      Smart Trend Trading System
      Issam Kassas
      4.71 (7)
      指标
      本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (21)
      指标
      FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
      Scalper Vault
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (37)
      指标
      Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      指标
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      指标
      TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
      Volume Break Oscillator MT4
      Roberto Bonati
      指标
      成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.85 (60)
      指标
      货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
      Linear Trend Predictor
      Vitalyi Belyh
      指标
      Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
      作者的更多信息
      Gold Session Liquidity Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      5 (1)
      指标
      GOLD SESSION LIQUIDITY MAP Gold Session Liquidity Map is a multi-market MT4 indicator for session structure, liquidity, breakout probability, Fibonacci mapping and multi-timeframe momentum. Originally developed around Gold/XAUUSD, it can also be used on Forex, Oil, indices and cryptocurrencies. Calculations use the current chart symbol and timeframe. The indicator is built around three questions: LOCATION - Where is price relative to session structure? DIRECTION - Which side currently has st
      Gold Hidden Wick Levels
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Wick Support Resistance Map is a professional MT4 wick-reaction mapping indicator designed to help traders read hidden price reaction areas created by candle wicks, liquidity sweeps, rejection points, breakout zones, and market structure. Most support and resistance tools focus on simple highs, lows, or candle-body levels. This indicator takes a different approach. It focuses on wick structures, because wicks often show where price tested liquidity, reacted strongly, rejected, or completed
      Liquidity zones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Wick & Liquidity Zones Tracker – Advanced Gold & Forex Cluster Indicator “See Where Big Players Move — Trade Gold & Forex Like an Insider!” Liquidity Zones instantly reveals hidden liquidity clusters, swing reversals, and breakout points, giving you the edge most traders only dream of. Key Features  Liquidity Zone Detection: Automatically identifies unbalanced bullish & bearish candles , marking zones where price is likely to reverse or accelerate. Cluster Analysis: Groups consecutive candles
      Gold Weekly Trap Zones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Weekly High Trap Zones Weekly High Trap Zones   is a clean MT4 weekly range-mapping indicator designed to help traders identify the key trap zone created around the current week’s high. The indicator finds the current weekly high, identifies the session range connected to that high, and then projects a structured trap-zone ladder from that range. It displays the important weekly high origin level, trap zone top and bottom, 100 level, 161.8 target, 261.8 target, and optional higher extensio
      Gold Smart ADR Multizones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      SmartADR v2.80 SmartADR v2.80   is an advanced Average Daily Range mapping indicator for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to help traders build a clear intraday range map using the Daily Open, ADR high/low projections, Fibonacci reaction levels, ADR zones, and previous unbroken ADR targets. Instead of showing only a simple ADR high and ADR low, SmartADR creates a full visual structure around the market open. This allows traders to see where price may expand, pause, reject, pull back, or complete it
      Gold Regime Divergence
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      GC Regime Divergence Panel GC Regime Divergence Panel   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition dashboard for MT4. It is designed to help traders quickly read trend regime, pullback conditions, and RSI divergence across multiple timeframes without switching charts. The indicator displays a clean on-chart panel showing each timeframe, the current market regime, and any detected RSI divergence. It combines moving average structure, MA gap behavior, RSI pressure, RSI 34SMA comparison, and s
      Gold RSI 34 Last Range Tracker
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      RSI 34 Last Range Tracker RSI 34 Last Range Tracker   is a visual range-tracking indicator for MT4 that helps traders identify the most recent RSI momentum shift and project the important reaction zone from that candle. The indicator tracks crosses between RSI and its 34-period RSI moving average. When a bullish or bearish RSI cross occurs, the indicator marks the cross candle with a dot and draws the related price range, including the candle high, candle low, and the important 38.2 / 61.8 mi
      Gold Volume Profile Levels
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      GC Volume Profile GC Volume Profile   is a professional MT4 volume profile indicator designed to help traders see where market activity is concentrated, where buyers and sellers are positioned, and where important volume-based reaction zones may exist. The indicator builds a horizontal tick-volume profile directly on the chart using either a fixed lookback range or the visible chart area. It separates bullish and bearish volume, highlights important volume nodes, shows the Point of Control, di
      Gold Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map Daily Weekly Monthly Open Map   is a clean price-level mapping indicator for MT4 that helps traders track important open-price levels across the daily, weekly, and monthly market structure. If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many markets repeatedly react around previous daily, weekly, and monthly open prices. These levels can act as support, resistance, liquidity targets, unfinished-business a
      Gold Mtf Phase Engine Dashboard
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard MTF Phase Engine Mini Dashboard   is a compact multi-timeframe market condition panel designed for traders who want to read trend phase, RSI pressure, moving average structure, and momentum strength quickly across multiple timeframes. Instead of loading several indicators or switching between charts, this dashboard displays the key condition data for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN in one clean on-chart panel. The indicator combines 5/13 moving average
      Gold Daily Open Mirror Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Daily Open Mirror Engine — Wick & Body Mirror Levels for MT4 Daily Open Mirror Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project mirrored price levels from the current daily open. Many intraday moves react strongly around the daily open. This indicator uses the daily open as the central reference point and automatically projects mirrored levels from important wick and body extremes, helping traders identify possible reaction zones, liquidity targets, support, resistance, an
      Gold Liquidity Fib Zones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Zones Liquidity Wick Zones Liquidity   is a visual support and resistance zone indicator designed to help traders identify important reaction areas created from swing highs, swing lows, wick zones, and liquidity candle clusters. Instead of drawing random horizontal levels, the indicator studies the most important visible swing high and swing low on your chart using ZigZag structure. From those swing points, it automatically builds clean 38.2 and 61.8 liquidity zones that can act as reacti
      Gold Swing Volume Phase
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Swing Volume Phase Swing Volume Phase   is a visual market-structure and volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders quickly understand who is controlling the current move:   buyers or sellers . Instead of looking at candles alone, this tool focuses on the volume behind important swing highs, swing lows, and completed price legs. It helps identify whether the current market phase is being supported by stronger buying pressure, stronger selling pressure, or a possible shift in control. T
      Gold Moving Average Tracker
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      MA Gap Tracker Engine — Multi-Timeframe 5/13 SMMA Distance & Trend Panel for MT4 MA Gap Tracker Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to track the live relationship between price, the 5 SMMA, and the 13 SMMA across multiple timeframes. This tool helps traders quickly see whether price is above or below the moving averages, whether the 5/13 MA structure is bullish or bearish, and most importantly, whether the moving average gap is   expanding, shrinking, or flat . Instead of
      Gold Session Liquidity Map Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Session Liquidity Map Engine — Sydney, Asia, German, UK & US Range Structure for MT4 Session Liquidity Map Engine   is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to map the most important intraday trading sessions directly on your chart. The indicator automatically draws key session boxes, tracks session highs and lows, identifies active and taken liquidity levels, and displays a compact real-time information panel so traders can quickly understand where price is in relation to the major ma
      Gold Asia Weekly Fib Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine — Weekly Session Projection Levels for MT4 Monday Asia Weekly Fib Engine   is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to project key weekly Fibonacci levels from the   Monday Asia trading session range . If you purchase this indicator i will give you a free 40 minute zoom session one to one on how to use this. Many weekly moves begin with a clear liquidity range during the early Asia session. This indicator automatically identifies that Monday Asia range and projects F
      Gold multi timeframe panel
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      This dashboard shows you what is happening on all timeframes at the sametime. State - tells you what state that timeframe is currently in. R34 - tells you how many candles have closed above or below the 34sma G5 - tells you how far the price is from the 5sma moving average G13 - tells you how far the price is from the 13sma moving average RD - this tells you how far RSI is from the 34sma 34v50 - this tells you how far the 34sma is from 50 Gap - this tells you the current gap between the 5sma a
      Dynamic Gap Engine
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      GapZone Pro – Dynamic Gap Trading Engine for MT4 The Gap That Evolves with the Market Most gap indicators detect a gap once, draw a box, and never change it again. GapZone Pro is different. Its proprietary Dynamic Gap Engine continuously recalculates the active market gap as price evolves. As the size of the gap expands or contracts, every Fibonacci level, retracement zone, and distance calculation updates automatically in real time. Instead of trading yesterday's gap, you're trading the marke
      Gold Session Trap Distance Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Session Trap Distance Map Gold Session Trap Distance Map is a clean intraday liquidity-mapping indicator designed for XAUUSD traders who want to track where price still has unfinished business from major trading sessions. Instead of filling the chart with random support and resistance, this indicator focuses on one simple idea: unbroken session trap zones can act like future liquidity magnets. The indicator tracks key session trap areas from the major trading periods and displays live dista
      Gold Fuel
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Fuel  is a professional MT4 chart-mapping indicator designed for traders who study price-leg movement, candle structure, reaction zones, and 161.8 completion targets. The indicator uses a selected market leg as the active structure, then automatically projects the working direction and displays the relevant zone and target map. It shows only the active directional zone, helping keep the chart clean and focused. When the selected leg projects downward, the indicator displays the active sell
      Gold Swing Break Target Map
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Gold Swing Break Target Map is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to display projected target levels after a confirmed swing high or swing low is broken. The indicator is intended to help traders answer a common chart question: If price breaks this swing high, where could it continue upward? If price breaks this swing low, where could it continue downward? The tool does not open, close, or manage trades. It is designed for chart analysis and discretionary trading decisions. Main Purpose Gold Swin
      CrossMap MTF MA Zones
      Martin Dennis Coman
      指标
      Stop switching between charts just to understand the moving-average structure. CrossMap MTF MA Zones brings every important crossover, gap, age, and origin zone onto one chart. CrossMap MTF MA Zones is a clean, fully adjustable multi-timeframe moving-average indicator designed to show where each crossover began, how mature it is, and whether the distance between the averages is expanding or shrinking. The indicator can monitor every standard timeframe from M1 to MN1 while displaying only the ti
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