Lines for MT5

4

Do you need to check support and resistance lines?

Do you need to find them really fast and automatically?

Do you want to set your own settings how to find them?

Then this indicator is your right choice!

Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically.

Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal count of points" parameter) which can be used for calculation of support or resistance line. Finally there is applied linear regression for construction of lines.


Parameters

  • Density - how much in details to search in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • Range - how far search support and resistance lines from given extreme. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart.
  • Minimal count of points - how many extremes is used for construction of lines.
  • Maximal deviation - Difference between perfect line and real line. Base unit is %.
  • Color, width, style of lines
  • Prolong lines to future - great feature for checking breaking lines in future
  • Show points of lines - if you want to see how the lines are constructed
  • Color of points
  • Your own prefix for object - in case you want to attach more Lines on same chart

Final line is constructed as linear regression from all found points.

Reviews 4
autovolk
847
autovolk 2020.07.27 23:03 
 

Super !

Leandro Henrique Lopes
763
Leandro Henrique Lopes 2018.07.24 03:18 
 

TOP!!!

mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.06.26 09:04 
 

Excellent indicator, 5 stars.

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Indicator measures strength of each currency in your list. Main idea: It simply iterates through all combinations of pairs and adds difference between open and close in percent. Parameters: List of currencies - what currencies will be calculated (maximum is 8) Calculation type - from which data will be strength calculated Calculation data input - used as input related to calculation type Symbol suffix - used in case of suffix on symbols, e.g: when your symbols look like EURUSDm, EURUSDmicro etc
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This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
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This indicator shows ratios between extremes on the chart. You can specify your own ratios (e.g. Fibonacci). Parameters Most important Density - how much in details to search ratios in extremes. Bigger number means less details, smaller number means more details. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. History - how far to go in history while searching. When you set -1, the indicator processes all bars from history. Base unit is 1 bar on the chart. Range - how far search ratios from given extreme. Bas
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Do you need to check support and resistance lines? Do you need to find them really fast and automatically? Do you want to set your own settings how to find them? Indicator Lines is developed for finding support and resistance lines on chart. It does its job quickly and fully automatically. Main principle of algorithm is to get all extremes on chart (according to "Density" parameter). Then indicator tries to find minimally 3 points (according to "Minimal count of points" parameter) which can be u
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This indicator is fully user-adjustable, calculates corellation between all symbols, which you want. Indicator is real-time updated and fully automated.  You can adjust a lot of parameters. Calculation Parameters List of symbols: write all symbol, which you want to calculate, just separate them by comma Calculated bars: amount of bars from which will be calculated Time frame: time period of calculation Used price: used price - 0 (CLOSE), 1 (OPEN), 2 (HIGH), 3 (LOW), 4 (MEDIAN), 5 (TYPICAL), 6 (
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m1213
420
m1213 2023.03.30 17:16 
 

Indicator does not work [error 538] and so absolutely useless. Need updating as it's in v1.1 since 2018!!!

Radim Kucera
13503
Reply from developer Radim Kucera 2023.04.12 11:01
What exactly does not work? Can you please share screenshot and settings?
autovolk
847
autovolk 2020.07.27 23:03 
 

Super !

Leandro Henrique Lopes
763
Leandro Henrique Lopes 2018.07.24 03:18 
 

TOP!!!

mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.06.26 09:04 
 

Excellent indicator, 5 stars.

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