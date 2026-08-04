LiquidityAtlas

LIQUIDITY ATLAS — an institutional liquidity map for any market

Price does not move toward "targets". It moves toward FUEL: the resting stop-losses parked behind every obvious high and low, behind prior-day extremes and session extremes. LiquidityAtlas is a complete charting engine built on that single idea. It maps where the fuel sits, shows when it gets harvested, and grades every reversal attempt that follows.

WHAT IT DRAWS — THE STRUCTURE MAP
- Three-level wave structure (pen / segment / major trend) with HH-HL-LH-LL labels, hierarchy-sized so the skeleton stands out
- Liquidity Ledger: every uncleared swing, prior-day extreme and session extreme becomes a scored line. The fatter the line, the bigger the pool. A wick-through marks it SWEPT (grey, harvested); a close-through removes it
- 3-band regression channel (mid, ±1σ, ±2σ) anchored to the last major swing, with live channel position % and slope shown on the panel
- Dynamic box: rolling top/bottom lines with a lifecycle — dotted while evolving, solid and thick once both edges freeze
- Sessions (Asia / London / New York, GMT-configurable), prior-day High/Low, day open and week open
- Fair Value Gaps and low-density Thin Zones (price tends to re-cross them fast)
- Premium/Discount equilibrium line and segment momentum tags (Drive / Exhaust)

THE SIGNAL LADDER — FOUR RUNGS, ONE JOB EACH
1. Sweep alert (lightning icon) — a graded A/B/C liquidity grab, scored by poke depth vs ATR, rejection-wick ratio and volume expansion. C-grade noise never rules the system
2. EARLY STAR — a B+ grade sweep followed by a pen-level break in its direction: the front-of-move entry, tight stop behind the sweep wick
3. STAR — the notarization: an opposite Change of Character on segment level confirms the reversal. Use it to add, trail and re-target; an automatic pullback Entry Zone is drawn after every STAR
4. Trend Pullback (triangle icon) — for one-way days: Break of Structure + retest of the broken level + rejection candle, and it only ever fires WITH the major trend

Also included: Tactical scalp signals with an anti-fade safety rope (they will not fire against the most recent graded sweep) and an AMD phase engine (Accumulation -> Manipulation -> Distribution) shown live on the panel.

THE COCKPIT
- 15-line data panel: phase, bias, premium/discount, nearest magnet above and below, momentum, channel % and slope, all recent signals with age and stop reference, a one-line action hint and the current session
- Pop-up and optional mobile push alerts; every alert is prefixed with the current phase and carries direction, entry reference, stop reference and grade
- Signal Journal: every signal is appended to a CSV file (time, type, direction, grade, price, stop, phase, bias, channel position) so everything can be audited and measured later
- Structure Mode: one switch hides all signals and leaves a clean pure map for discretionary traders
- Full English / Chinese bilingual chart language

HONEST NOTES
- Works on any symbol and any timeframe; thresholds are ATR-adaptive (a fixed-size mode is available)
- All signals are evaluated on closed bars; confirmed pivots and printed signals stay in place, while the live unconfirmed leg is drawn dotted
- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor — it does not trade for you
- No tool predicts the market. LiquidityAtlas structures it. Risk management always remains yours

MAIN INPUT GROUPS (all inputs are grouped and documented in plain English)
- General: chart language, lookback bars
- Swing thresholds: ATR multiplier or fixed size, level ratios (pen : segment : wave)
- Waves and pivot labels; Structure & sweeps: confirm bars, star windows, grade filter
- Tactical and EARLY STAR: confirmation windows, cooldown, anti-fade safety rope
- Trend pullback: retest window, tolerance, rejection-wick ratio
- Liquidity ledger; Sessions (GMT hours); Daily / Weekly levels
- FVG; Thin zones; Momentum; Premium & Entry zone
- Regression channel; Dynamic box; Structure mode; Data panel; Alerts; Colors

Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) — the full map draws in the tester exactly as it does live.
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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