SR Channels MT4

Support Resistance Channels (SRchannel)

**Automatic, self-adjusting support & resistance zones — ranked by real strength, with break alerts straight to your phone.** Most S/R tools draw a thin line at every swing and leave you to guess which one matters. **SRchannel** does the opposite: it finds the pivot points, groups the ones that cluster together into a **zone (channel)**, scores each zone by how many pivots and price touches it holds, and then shows only the **strongest** ones. The colors update by themselves depending on where price is, and the moment a zone is broken you get a marker on the candle and an alert. Works on **every symbol and every timeframe** (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks). ---

## How it works

- It scans the chart and keeps the **Pivot Points** (swing highs / lows).

- Each time a new pivot is confirmed it rebuilds the map: for every pivot it collects all nearby pivots that fall inside a **dynamic-width channel** (width is based on the Highest/Lowest range of the last 300 bars).

- While building each channel it measures its **strength** = number of pivots inside it **plus** how many bars actually touched that zone within the Loopback Period.

- All channels are then **sorted by strength**, overlapping ones are cleaned up, and only the strongest are displayed.

- The **color of each zone is set automatically**:

- **Red** – the zone is entirely **above** price → acting as **resistance**

- **Green** – the zone is entirely **below** price → acting as **support**

- **Gray** – price is currently **inside** the zone

- When price closes through a displayed zone, the indicator marks the candle with a **▲ / ▼** triangle and can send an **alert / push / email / Telegram** message.

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## What you see on the chart - **Colored rectangles** – the active support/resistance channels, extended to the right.

- **▲ below a candle** – a resistance zone was broken to the upside (bullish break).

- **▼ above a candle** – a support zone was broken to the downside (bearish break).

- **H / L labels** (optional) – the pivot highs and lows currently feeding the calculation.

- **Optional MA 1 / MA 2** overlays (SMA or EMA) for quick trend context.

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## How to trade / read the signals ### Reading the chart at a glance





| What you see | What it means | What to do |

|---|---|---|

| **Green zone under price** | Nearest **support** | Look for **longs** on a bounce / hold of the zone |

| **Red zone above price** | Nearest **resistance** | Look for **shorts** on rejection, or wait for a clean break |

| **Gray zone around price** | Price is **inside** a zone (indecision / equilibrium) | Stand aside — let price pick a side first |

| **▲ under candle** | Resistance **broken up** | Bullish continuation bias; buy pullbacks to the broken zone (now support) |

| **▼ over candle** | Support **broken down** | Bearish continuation bias; sell pullbacks to the broken zone (now resistance) |

| **Wider / thicker cluster** | Zone built from **more pivots + touches** (stronger) | Trust it more for reversals and targets |





> Zone strength matters: a channel that holds many pivots and touches is a stronger decision point than a thin, lightly-tested one. Prefer trading from the strongest zones and use weaker ones only as intermediate targets.





### Long playbook (bounce)

1. Price pulls back into a **green** support zone.

2. Wait for the candle to **close back out of / above** the zone (rejection wick, engulfing, etc.).

3. Enter long; **stop** just below the zone (below the channel bottom).

4. **Target** the next zone above (the next red/gray channel) or a fixed R multiple.





### Long playbook (breakout)

1. A **▲** prints — a resistance zone was broken on the close.

2. Enter on the retest: wait for price to come back to the **broken zone** and hold it as new support.

3. Stop below the retested zone; target the next channel above.





### Short playbook

- Mirror the long rules: rejection from a **red** resistance zone, or a **▼** break of support followed by a retest that fails. Stop above the zone, target the next channel below.





### Signals to skip

- Price sitting **inside a gray zone** — no edge, wait for a break or a clean rejection.

- A break with **no follow-through / no retest** on lower-liquidity sessions.

- Counter-trading a **strong** zone in a strong trend — let the break markers confirm the direction first.

- Very **weak / thin** zones as reversal points — use them only as partial-target levels.





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## Inputs





**Settings**

- **Pivot Period** – left/right bars used to detect pivots (higher = bigger, slower swings).

- **Source** – *High/Low* or *Close/Open* for pivot detection.

- **Maximum Channel Width %** – max zone thickness, measured against the last-300-bar range.

- **Minimum Strength** – minimum score a channel needs to be shown.

- **Maximum Number of S/R** – how many of the strongest zones to display.

- **Loopback Period** – how far back pivots and touches are counted when scoring zones.

- **Bars to compute/draw** – limit calculation/drawing to the last N bars (performance & cleaner history).





**Colors**

- **Resistance / Support / In-Channel** colors (auto-selected per zone based on price position).





**Extras**

- **Show Pivot Points** – display the H/L labels feeding the calculation.

- **Show Broken Support/Resistance** – enable the ▲/▼ break markers.

- **Broken-up / Broken-down marker colors.**

- **Channel extend to the right (bars).**





**Moving Averages**

- **MA 1 / MA 2** – optional SMA/EMA overlays with independent length and type.





**Notifications** – notification type, plus email / Telegram fields (see below).





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## Alerts & notifications





When a displayed zone is broken on the **close of a bar**, SRchannel can notify you through:

- **Terminal alert (pop-up)**

- **MetaTrader mobile push notification**

- **Email**

- **Telegram**





Signals are evaluated on **bar close**, so a break alert is fired once per bar — no alert spam inside the candle.





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## Notes & tips





- Works on **all symbols and all timeframes**. Higher timeframes give fewer but more significant zones.

- The S/R map naturally **re-adjusts as new pivots form** — that is exactly how support/resistance evolves; the currently displayed zones always reflect the most relevant, strongest levels.

- A new pivot needs *Pivot Period* bars on each side to be confirmed, so the newest swing appears with that normal confirmation delay.

- Combine SRchannel zones with the built-in MAs (or your own trend filter) and trade **with** the higher-timeframe direction for the cleanest setups.

- Increase **Pivot Period** and use a **higher timeframe** for swing trading; lower them for intraday.





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*If you have questions, feature requests, or want a specific alert setup, feel free to send me a message — I'm happy to help.*