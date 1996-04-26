SR Channels MT4

Support Resistance Channels (SRchannel)

**Automatic, self-adjusting support & resistance zones — ranked by real strength, with break alerts straight to your phone.**

Most S/R tools draw a thin line at every swing and leave you to guess which one matters. **SRchannel** does the opposite: it finds the pivot points, groups the ones that cluster together into a **zone (channel)**, scores each zone by how many pivots and price touches it holds, and then shows only the **strongest** ones. The colors update by themselves depending on where price is, and the moment a zone is broken you get a marker on the candle and an alert.

Works on **every symbol and every timeframe** (Forex, indices, metals, crypto, stocks).

---

## How it works
- It scans the chart and keeps the **Pivot Points** (swing highs / lows).
- Each time a new pivot is confirmed it rebuilds the map: for every pivot it collects all nearby pivots that fall inside a **dynamic-width channel** (width is based on the Highest/Lowest range of the last 300 bars).
- While building each channel it measures its **strength** = number of pivots inside it **plus** how many bars actually touched that zone within the Loopback Period.
- All channels are then **sorted by strength**, overlapping ones are cleaned up, and only the strongest are displayed.
- The **color of each zone is set automatically**:
  - **Red** – the zone is entirely **above** price → acting as **resistance**
  - **Green** – the zone is entirely **below** price → acting as **support**
  - **Gray** – price is currently **inside** the zone
- When price closes through a displayed zone, the indicator marks the candle with a **▲ / ▼** triangle and can send an **alert / push / email / Telegram** message.
---

## What you see on the chart

- **Colored rectangles** – the active support/resistance channels, extended to the right.

- **▲ below a candle** – a resistance zone was broken to the upside (bullish break).
- **▼ above a candle** – a support zone was broken to the downside (bearish break).
- **H / L labels** (optional) – the pivot highs and lows currently feeding the calculation.
- **Optional MA 1 / MA 2** overlays (SMA or EMA) for quick trend context.
---

## How to trade / read the signals

### Reading the chart at a glance


| What you see | What it means | What to do |
|---|---|---|
| **Green zone under price** | Nearest **support** | Look for **longs** on a bounce / hold of the zone |
| **Red zone above price** | Nearest **resistance** | Look for **shorts** on rejection, or wait for a clean break |
| **Gray zone around price** | Price is **inside** a zone (indecision / equilibrium) | Stand aside — let price pick a side first |
| **▲ under candle** | Resistance **broken up** | Bullish continuation bias; buy pullbacks to the broken zone (now support) |
| **▼ over candle** | Support **broken down** | Bearish continuation bias; sell pullbacks to the broken zone (now resistance) |
| **Wider / thicker cluster** | Zone built from **more pivots + touches** (stronger) | Trust it more for reversals and targets |

> Zone strength matters: a channel that holds many pivots and touches is a stronger decision point than a thin, lightly-tested one. Prefer trading from the strongest zones and use weaker ones only as intermediate targets.

### Long playbook (bounce)
1. Price pulls back into a **green** support zone.
2. Wait for the candle to **close back out of / above** the zone (rejection wick, engulfing, etc.).
3. Enter long; **stop** just below the zone (below the channel bottom).
4. **Target** the next zone above (the next red/gray channel) or a fixed R multiple.

### Long playbook (breakout)
1. A **▲** prints — a resistance zone was broken on the close.
2. Enter on the retest: wait for price to come back to the **broken zone** and hold it as new support.
3. Stop below the retested zone; target the next channel above.

### Short playbook
- Mirror the long rules: rejection from a **red** resistance zone, or a **▼** break of support followed by a retest that fails. Stop above the zone, target the next channel below.

### Signals to skip
- Price sitting **inside a gray zone** — no edge, wait for a break or a clean rejection.
- A break with **no follow-through / no retest** on lower-liquidity sessions.
- Counter-trading a **strong** zone in a strong trend — let the break markers confirm the direction first.
- Very **weak / thin** zones as reversal points — use them only as partial-target levels.

---

## Inputs

**Settings**
- **Pivot Period** – left/right bars used to detect pivots (higher = bigger, slower swings).
- **Source** – *High/Low* or *Close/Open* for pivot detection.
- **Maximum Channel Width %** – max zone thickness, measured against the last-300-bar range.
- **Minimum Strength** – minimum score a channel needs to be shown.
- **Maximum Number of S/R** – how many of the strongest zones to display.
- **Loopback Period** – how far back pivots and touches are counted when scoring zones.
- **Bars to compute/draw** – limit calculation/drawing to the last N bars (performance & cleaner history).

**Colors**
- **Resistance / Support / In-Channel** colors (auto-selected per zone based on price position).

**Extras**
- **Show Pivot Points** – display the H/L labels feeding the calculation.
- **Show Broken Support/Resistance** – enable the ▲/▼ break markers.
- **Broken-up / Broken-down marker colors.**
- **Channel extend to the right (bars).**

**Moving Averages**
- **MA 1 / MA 2** – optional SMA/EMA overlays with independent length and type.

**Notifications** – notification type, plus email / Telegram fields (see below).

---

## Alerts & notifications

When a displayed zone is broken on the **close of a bar**, SRchannel can notify you through:
- **Terminal alert (pop-up)**
- **MetaTrader mobile push notification**
- **Email**
- **Telegram**

Signals are evaluated on **bar close**, so a break alert is fired once per bar — no alert spam inside the candle.

---

## Notes & tips

- Works on **all symbols and all timeframes**. Higher timeframes give fewer but more significant zones.
- The S/R map naturally **re-adjusts as new pivots form** — that is exactly how support/resistance evolves; the currently displayed zones always reflect the most relevant, strongest levels.
- A new pivot needs *Pivot Period* bars on each side to be confirmed, so the newest swing appears with that normal confirmation delay.
- Combine SRchannel zones with the built-in MAs (or your own trend filter) and trade **with** the higher-timeframe direction for the cleanest setups.
- Increase **Pivot Period** and use a **higher timeframe** for swing trading; lower them for intraday.

---

*If you have questions, feature requests, or want a specific alert setup, feel free to send me a message — I'm happy to help.*

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The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
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Indicators
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
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Indicators
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
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Indicators
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
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Indicators
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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