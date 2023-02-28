Zarior EA
- Experts
-
Gabriel, Alexa MarchiI am an experienced trader and programmer with a strong background in financial markets and software development. I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of trading operations, and I have devoted my career to creating innovative solutions for
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This expert is safe and suitable for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy has been tested several hundred times over more than 10 years.
For the backtest, the risk is initially set to 0%, to test the expert correctly, be sure to change this value (percentage of capital to be risked) before running the test.
Strategy in more detail
- Using several classical indicators (MACD, RSI, Fractals etc...), EA detects a buy or sell signal
- The EA launches a traditional technical analysis to make an initial filtering and detect possible false signals
- The EA runs a complex mathematical algorithm to calculate the probability of the signal being profitable
- If the probability of making a profit is high, the EA opens a position
- After closing the position (whether winning or losing), the EA makes statistics and adjusts its strategy to increase the chances of making gains on the next signals.
- The EA will never open more than two positions at the same time, and will filter out periods when the market is too unpredictable, thus greatly limiting losses.
This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...
- Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years
- Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss
- Unique recovery system
- Changeable risks
- Long term EA
- Low drawdown
- Best quality & support
Do not hesitate to contact me, I will answer your questions and solve your problems
Settings:
- Timeframe: H1
- Symbol: EURUSD
- Brokers: low spread
- Account Balance: min 200 USD, recommended 500 USD
- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread
- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FusionMarket, Tickmill
- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher
Backtesting
- Select the "Zarior" trading expert
- Select EURUSD H1
- Select "Real ticks" modelling for a realistic backtest
- Define the period over which the backtest should be carried out
- Set the risk (Low risk: 2%---5%, Medium risk: 5%---10%, High risk: 10%---15%, Very high risk: 15% and more)
- Run the test
Depending on the performance of your computer, the backtest can last from a few minutes to tens of minutes if you choose test periods spanning several years.
Past results do not guarantee future benefits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.
Parameters
The Zarior trading expert is very easy to use, the vast majority of the other parameters are managed in the expert's program.
- Risk: % of balance
- SL_pips: Stoploss in pips
- TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips
- Fractal KLC Rom: Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the mathematical algorithm
- Fractal KLC Krim: Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the traditional analysis algorithm