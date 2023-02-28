There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.





Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorithms to detect the best moments to open a position. The expert is equipped with a recovery system to limit losses and does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale etc... The trading expert is a trend expert, he is equipped with many filters to detect the market trend. Generally speaking, the expert only opens a few positions, very often winning positions.





This expert is safe and suitable for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy has been tested several hundred times over more than 10 years.

For the backtest, the risk is initially set to 0%, to test the expert correctly, be sure to change this value (percentage of capital to be risked) before running the test.

Strategy in more detail

Using several classical indicators (MACD, RSI, Fractals etc...), EA detects a buy or sell signal The EA launches a traditional technical analysis to make an initial filtering and detect possible false signals The EA runs a complex mathematical algorithm to calculate the probability of the signal being profitable If the probability of making a profit is high, the EA opens a position After closing the position (whether winning or losing), the EA makes statistics and adjusts its strategy to increase the chances of making gains on the next signals. The EA will never open more than two positions at the same time, and will filter out periods when the market is too unpredictable, thus greatly limiting losses.

The price is set at 499 USD but the price will increase to 749 USD after the first 10 purchases.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years

Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss

Unique recovery system

Changeable risks

Long term EA

Low drawdown

Best quality & support

Do not hesitate to contact me, I will answer your questions and solve your problems

Settings:

- Timeframe: H1

- Symbol: EURUSD

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 200 USD, recommended 500 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FusionMarket, Tickmill

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher





Backtesting

Select the "Zarior" trading expert Select EURUSD H1 Select "Real ticks" modelling for a realistic backtest Define the period over which the backtest should be carried out Set the risk (Low risk: 2%---5%, Medium risk: 5%---10%, High risk: 10%---15%, Very high risk: 15% and more) Run the test

Depending on the performance of your computer, the backtest can last from a few minutes to tens of minutes if you choose test periods spanning several years. Past results do not guarantee future benefits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.

Parameters The Zarior trading expert is very easy to use, the vast majority of the other parameters are managed in the expert's program. Risk: % of balance

SL_pips: Stoploss in pips

TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips

Fractal KLC Rom: Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the mathematical algorithm

Fractal KLC Krim: Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the traditional analysis algorithm



