Zarior EA

  • Experts
  • Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    Gabriel, Alexa Marchi

    I am an experienced trader and programmer with a strong background in financial markets and software development. I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance the efficiency and profitability of trading operations, and I have devoted my career to creating innovative solutions for
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create. 

Zarior is a very innovative advanced trading expert that uses classic indicators (RSI, Fractal EMA, MACD) combined with very precise mathematical calculations to predict the market movement. Thanks to its artificial intelligence it combines traditional technical analysis with mathematical algorithms to detect the best moments to open a position. The expert is equipped with a recovery system to limit losses and does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale etc... The trading expert is a trend expert, he is equipped with many filters to detect the market trend. Generally speaking, the expert only opens a few positions, very often winning positions.


This expert is safe and suitable for all traders who want to make a lot of profit in the long run. The strategy has been tested several hundred times over more than 10 years.

For the backtest, the risk is initially set to 0%, to test the expert correctly, be sure to change this value (percentage of capital to be risked) before running the test.

Strategy in more detail

  1. Using several classical indicators (MACD, RSI, Fractals etc...), EA detects a buy or sell signal
  2. The EA launches a traditional technical analysis to make an initial filtering and detect possible false signals
  3. The EA runs a complex mathematical algorithm to calculate the probability of the signal being profitable
  4. If the probability of making a profit is high, the EA opens a position
  5. After closing the position (whether winning or losing), the EA makes statistics and adjusts its strategy to increase the chances of making gains on the next signals.
  6. The EA will never open more than two positions at the same time, and will filter out periods when the market is too unpredictable, thus greatly limiting losses.
The price is set at 499 USD but the price will increase to 749 USD after the first 10 purchases.

This EA does not use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid etc...

  • Passed stress test with 99.9% quality over years
  • Entries with Takeprofit and Stoploss
  • Unique recovery system
  • Changeable risks
  • Long term EA
  • Low drawdown
  • Best quality & support

Do not hesitate to contact me, I will answer your questions and solve your problems

Settings:

- Timeframe: H1

- Symbol: EURUSD

- Brokers: low spread

- Account Balance: min 200 USD, recommended 500 USD

- Account type: ANY, recommended ECN account with zero spread

- Brokers: ANY, recommended Roboforex, ICMarkets, Pepperstone, FusionMarket, Tickmill

- Account leverage: min 100:1 and higher


Backtesting

  1. Select the "Zarior" trading expert
  2. Select EURUSD H1
  3. Select "Real ticks" modelling for a realistic backtest
  4. Define the period over which the backtest should be carried out
  5. Set the risk (Low risk: 2%---5%, Medium risk: 5%---10%, High risk: 10%---15%, Very high risk: 15% and more)
  6. Run the test

Depending on the performance of your computer, the backtest can last from a few minutes to tens of minutes if you choose test periods spanning several years.

Past results do not guarantee future benefits. Be careful when buying an expert and make sure you test it properly.


Parameters

The Zarior trading expert is very easy to use, the vast majority of the other parameters are managed in the expert's program.

  • Risk: % of balance
  • SL_pips: Stoploss in pips
  • TK_pips: Takeprofit in pips
  • Fractal KLC Rom: Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the mathematical algorithm
  • Fractal KLC Krim:  Reference value for the calculation of all parameters of the traditional analysis algorithm


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The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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Ghost Knight EA
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
General description and strategy "Ghost Knight" is an advanced trend expert. It uses classic but powerful strategies combined with complex mathematical models. The expert opens positions at a specific time and calculates the probability that the trade will be successful using statistics and probabilities to find the best opportunities.The expert is made to work over several years by limiting losses. It trades "EURUSD" and "USDJPY" currencies only. A dozen of filters have been added to strongly
Cyberpunk Trader
Gabriel, Alexa Marchi
Experts
There are a lot of EA's out there but most of them are very disappointing. Today I invite you to test a new powerful and secure EA, which has taken several years of testing and programming to create.  The trading robot "Cyberpunk Trader" using artificial intelligence, mathematical calculations, and statistics is a cutting-edge solution for investors who are looking to optimize their trading strategy and maximize their profits. Equipped with advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities
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