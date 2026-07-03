Nspire Gold Breakout

  • Experts
  • Manuel Sascha Amparo Alves
    Manuel Sascha Amparo Alves

    Manuel Sascha Amparo Alves

    • Founder | CEO at  Nspire Trading Financial Solutions
    • Germany
    • 222
    Welcome to my MQL5 profile!
    I'm Manuel Alves, founder of NSPIRE Trading, and a passionate algorithmic trader with a strong focus on developing high-quality Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 1.2
  • Activations: 5

NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0

Professional Breakout Trading for XAUUSD


NSPIRE Gold Breakout 1.0 is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) using a proven breakout strategy combined with intelligent market filters and professional risk management.

Instead of entering every breakout, the EA focuses on high-probability market conditions by combining volatility analysis, ATR filtering and candle confirmation. This helps avoid low-quality entries while capturing strong market movements.

The strategy is fully automated and optimized for traders looking for a disciplined and systematic approach to Gold trading.



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Key Features

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Advanced Breakout Strategy

✅ ATR Volatility Filter

✅ Minimum ATR Filter

✅ Fixed Stop Loss

✅ Risk-Based Position Sizing

✅ Fixed Lot Option

✅ Smart Trailing Stop

✅ Trading Session Filter

✅ One Trade per Signal

✅ Magic Number Support

✅ No Martingale

✅ No Grid Trading

✅ Fully Automated


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Strategy Overview

The EA continuously analyzes recent market structure and waits for a confirmed breakout above or below the selected trading range.

Before entering a position, additional filters evaluate market volatility and ensure that only strong breakout opportunities are traded.

Once a trade is open, the built-in trade management system protects profits using an optional trailing stop while predefined risk parameters help maintain consistent money management.

The objective is not to trade frequently—but to focus on quality setups with favorable risk-to-reward characteristics.


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Money Management

NSPIRE Gold Breakout includes flexible position sizing:

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Automatic Risk Percentage
  • Minimum / Maximum Lot Limits
  • Fixed Stop Loss
  • Trailing Stop Management

This allows the EA to be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles.


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Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Timeframe: H1

Recommended Broker: ECN / Low Spread

Minimum Deposit: 500 USD (depending on lot size and risk settings)


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Why Choose NSPIRE Gold Breakout?

Unlike many automated systems that rely on martingale or grid recovery techniques, NSPIRE Gold Breakout follows a disciplined breakout approach with predefined risk on every trade.

The EA was developed with a focus on:

  • Capital preservation
  • Consistent execution
  • High-quality trade filtering
  • Professional risk management
  • Long-term stability


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Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.




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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Experts
***ATTACH to M1 or M5 for best results and quick entries and exits*** Minting –  is a streamlined, professional-grade Expert Advisor developed by Ramulo Software Ltd., designed specifically to capitalize on the volatility and profit potential of Gold (XAUUSD). It combines intelligent EMA-based market structure, ATR trend detection, tiered USD trailing, and strict drawdown control into a lightweight, easy-to-run trading system. Minting is the entry gateway into the Emerge ecosystem . It is inten
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