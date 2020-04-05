CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 34.0
  • Активации: 5

🚀 JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description

👑 Overview

JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine, this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom indicators.

Unlike traditional grid systems that suffer from lag and multi-position inflation, JARVIS operates on a strict Monolith Unified Close Architecture. It treats your account equity with sovereign discipline, executing single-order net-outs to completely eliminate order loops and hedging errors during periods of extreme market volatility.

🧠 Core Subsystems & Key Features

  • Integrated Sniper EMA Matrix: Uses a multi-layered ribbon filter (8, 21, 55, 200) synchronized with Stochastic momentum to capture absolute structural breakouts.

  • Neural Network Probability Sizer: Built-in prediction nodes run continuous mathematical calculations (Sigmoid) against price deviations from fair value and net volume to validate every market entry.

  • Dynamic AI R:R Sizer: The EA automatically scales target profit expectations based on AI conviction. Strong trends extend profit horizons up to 10.0x RR, while sideways markets compress targets down to 3.5x RR for rapid, safe cash-out cycles.

  • Unified Emergency Kill-Switch: Features a highly optimized manual "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" button that directly interacts with the broker's core ledger via MQL5 Standalone commands, wiping the entire basket clean in a single millisecond fraction.

🛡️ Iron-Clad Capital Protection (Sovereign Guard)

⚠️ Strict Portfolio Rule: Hard Fixed Cash Loss Limit JARVIS treats risk as an absolute boundary. When Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD is set to 100 USD, the EA dynamically tracks the entire basket's floating profile. The moment the total collective portfolio drawdown hits the -100 USD floor, the Monolith Unified Close Engine triggers instantly—wiping the netting lot size to zero in one single market sweep. No trailing lag. No partial close errors. No individual contract exposure.

  • Hard Account Drawdown Guard: Automatic cycle shutdown if equity breach exceeds your specified percentage floor.

  • Broker Margin Guard: Pre-calculates free margin thresholds to entirely isolate tester stop-outs.

  • Dynamic Rest Protocol: Imposes a mandatory 60-minute operational lockout after any basket liquidation cycle, forcing discipline and completely preventing emotional revenge-trading during volatile spikes.

  • Spread Premium Interceptor: Blocks initial contract activation if the broker's spread expands beyond your threshold limit.

🎛️ Recommended Optimization Settings

  • Trading Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

  • Timeframe: M5 / M15 (For optimal Trend Score capture)

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting / Retail Netting (Highly Recommended)

  • Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD

  • Initial Position Sizing: 0.05 - 0.08 Lots

  • Fixed Basket Loss Limit: 100 USD Total Basket

  • AI Threshold Probability: 0.60 (60% Strict Accuracy Barrier)

📥 Installation & Setup Guide

  1. Download and place the CyberTradeTHxAI JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO.mq5 file directly into your MQL5/Experts/ folder.

  2. Open MetaEditor, press F7 (Compile). Ensure 0 Errors, 0 Warnings appear in the compilation log.

  3. Drag the Expert Advisor onto a fresh XAUUSD chart.

  4. Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 Terminal settings.

  5. Set your preferred Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD limit (e.g., 100) and let the sovereign AI engine securely pilot your portfolio.

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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Vladimir Mametov
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
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ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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