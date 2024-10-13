WP7 Ai Evolution





An expert advisor with AI technology that can read forex market movements for your automated trading





With follow trend techniques and single positions on each trade and measurable risk management





Can be used on all types of trading accounts





Features:

- spread filter

- pair filter

- trading hour filter

- trading day filter

- bar filter

- price distance filter

- lot

- max lot

- stop loss

- take profit

- recovery after loss

- trailing stop

- friday close

- show menu

- show animation





Trading recommendations:

- Lot 0.01 every $1000

- Timeframe M30

- Raw, ECN, Zero / low spread account types





Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.



Live performance: MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2276679 MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2263629



