WP7 Ai Evolution

WP7 Ai Evolution

An expert advisor with AI technology that can read forex market movements for your automated trading

With follow trend techniques and single positions on each trade and measurable risk management

Can be used on all types of trading accounts

Features:
- spread filter
- pair filter
- trading hour filter
- trading day filter
- bar filter
- price distance filter
- lot
- max lot
- stop loss
- take profit
- recovery after loss
- trailing stop
- friday close
- show menu
- show animation

Trading recommendations:
- Lot 0.01 every $1000
- Timeframe M30
- Raw, ECN, Zero / low spread account types

Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Live performance:

MT5  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2276679

MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2263629


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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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WP7 Autotrendline
Izaku Mike Annam
Experts
This is an Expert Advisor created based on trend analysis, both bull and bear trends With accurate trend analysis, it helps you to trade with the trendline system With a scalping strategy, you don't need to worry when trading forex Recommended Settings: - 1000usd for 1 forex pair -1000 usd for 0.01 lot or 0.1% risk - Timeframe M15 and Higher M15 mql5 live :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2161359 H1 mql5 live :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2221408
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