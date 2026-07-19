HMA Trend EA

HMA Grid Trend EA

A trend-following Expert Advisor built around the Hull Moving Average, combined with an intelligent position-scaling engine and a full live performance dashboard — all directly on your chart.

How it decides direction

The EA reads market trend using Hull Moving Averages and offers three independent ways to define a valid signal:

  • A single smoothed trend filter
  • A dual-speed trend confirmation (a faster read aligning with a slower one)
  • A higher-timeframe / lower-timeframe agreement mode, so you can require the bigger picture and the immediate picture to point the same way before anything is risked

Only the mode(s) you enable are active, and each can be tuned to your own preferred sensitivity.

Flexible entry style

Choose how the EA behaves when a new signal appears:

  • Aggressive — acts on qualifying signals as they occur
  • Conservative — stays focused on one position at a time before considering the next opportunity

Smart position management

Instead of a single fixed trade, the EA manages positions as a basket with configurable scaling behavior, letting you choose between a distance-based approach or a price-action-based approach for how the basket grows — each with adjustable sizing and a hard cap you control.

Dynamic profit and protection targets

Take-profit and stop-loss levels are not static — they automatically recalculate as the basket evolves, and are plotted live on the chart so you always see exactly where the EA is aiming and where your protection sits. Choose from multiple stop-loss modes to match your own risk tolerance, or disable protection entirely if you prefer to manage it manually.

See everything at a glance

  • On-chart markers for every entry and exit, with realized profit shown right on the chart as trades close
  • A live on-chart dashboard summarizing your active configuration, current trend readings, and running profit/loss broken down by day, week, month, and year
  • One-click pause/resume and close-all controls

Built for control

Every important behavior is exposed as a setting — signal sensitivity, position sizing, scaling rules, profit targets, protection rules, and visuals are all yours to configure. Nothing is hardcoded.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe supported by MetaTrader 5.


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
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Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
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Overview TDI Smart Money Ultimate (MT5)   is a   professional-grade Expert Advisor   designed for traders who understand   confluence-based trading   and   controlled grid execution . This EA is a   true MT5 port (1-to-1 logic)   of the proven MT4 version, preserving   every trading rule, filter, and risk mechanism   with   no simplification . It combines: Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) Smart Money concepts Supply & Demand zones Fibonacci premium/discount Trend filters (EMA + internal HMA) Multi
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