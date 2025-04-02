CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro

🚀 JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description

👑 Overview

JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine, this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom indicators.

Unlike traditional grid systems that suffer from lag and multi-position inflation, JARVIS operates on a strict Monolith Unified Close Architecture. It treats your account equity with sovereign discipline, executing single-order net-outs to completely eliminate order loops and hedging errors during periods of extreme market volatility.

🧠 Core Subsystems & Key Features

Integrated Sniper EMA Matrix: Uses a multi-layered ribbon filter (8, 21, 55, 200) synchronized with Stochastic momentum to capture absolute structural breakouts.

Neural Network Probability Sizer: Built-in prediction nodes run continuous mathematical calculations (Sigmoid) against price deviations from fair value and net volume to validate every market entry.

Dynamic AI R:R Sizer: The EA automatically scales target profit expectations based on AI conviction. Strong trends extend profit horizons up to 10.0x RR , while sideways markets compress targets down to 3.5x RR for rapid, safe cash-out cycles.

Unified Emergency Kill-Switch: Features a highly optimized manual "CLOSE ALL POSITIONS" button that directly interacts with the broker's core ledger via MQL5 Standalone commands, wiping the entire basket clean in a single millisecond fraction.

🛡️ Iron-Clad Capital Protection (Sovereign Guard)

⚠️ Strict Portfolio Rule: Hard Fixed Cash Loss Limit JARVIS treats risk as an absolute boundary. When Custom_Fixed_Loss_USD is set to 100 USD, the EA dynamically tracks the entire basket's floating profile. The moment the total collective portfolio drawdown hits the -100 USD floor, the Monolith Unified Close Engine triggers instantly—wiping the netting lot size to zero in one single market sweep. No trailing lag. No partial close errors. No individual contract exposure.

Hard Account Drawdown Guard: Automatic cycle shutdown if equity breach exceeds your specified percentage floor.

Broker Margin Guard: Pre-calculates free margin thresholds to entirely isolate tester stop-outs.

Dynamic Rest Protocol: Imposes a mandatory 60-minute operational lockout after any basket liquidation cycle, forcing discipline and completely preventing emotional revenge-trading during volatile spikes.

Spread Premium Interceptor: Blocks initial contract activation if the broker's spread expands beyond your threshold limit.

🎛️ Recommended Optimization Settings

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: M5 / M15 (For optimal Trend Score capture)

Account Type: MT5 Netting / Retail Netting (Highly Recommended)

Minimum Capital: 1,000 USD

Initial Position Sizing: 0.05 - 0.08 Lots

Fixed Basket Loss Limit: 100 USD Total Basket

AI Threshold Probability: 0.60 (60% Strict Accuracy Barrier)

📥 Installation & Setup Guide