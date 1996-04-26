KT VWAP with Standard Deviation Bands MT4

KT VWAP with Standard Deviation Bands plots a period-resetting VWAP line surrounded by up to three pairs of volume-weighted deviation bands. It shows where fair value sits right now, how far price has stretched from it, and when an over-extended move actually confirms a turn back toward the mean. Instead of guessing whether price is too high or too low, you get a statistical reference built from the market's own volume and price behavior.

Most free VWAP tools stop at a single line. This one gives you the average, the dispersion around it, and a confirmation engine that waits for price to prove itself before it alerts you.

Volume-weighted bands, not fixed-distance lines

Each band is built from a true volume-weighted standard deviation around VWAP, so the bands widen and contract with real market conditions instead of sitting at a fixed pip distance. Three configurable levels:

  • Band 1 (1.0 SD) marks the normal-value boundary where price spends most of its time.
  • Band 2 (2.0 SD) flags genuinely extended conditions.
  • Band 3 (3.0 SD) highlights rare, far-stretched moves.

Bands 1 and 2 show by default, Band 3 is there when you want the extremes. Every multiplier, color, width, and line style is adjustable.

Reset modes for any style

VWAP only means something relative to where it is calculated, so you control the reset boundary: daily for intraday, weekly for swing, monthly for position trading, or a custom session for specific hours with overnight sessions supported. The bands reset along with VWAP, so the dispersion always reflects the current period only.

For traders who treat the New York 17:00 close as the real start of the day, the daily reset can align to that rollover instead of broker server midnight. A simple offset input maps your broker time to New York time. A small detail that matters if you trade FX or metals around the New York close.

Confirmed mean-reversion alerts

A band touch on its own means little, because price can ride an outer band for a long time in a strong trend. This alert engine waits for a two-stage sequence: first price pierces beyond your chosen outer band, then on a later candle it closes back inside that band, with the confirming candle closing in the direction of the reversion. Only then does the alert fire. That filters out price simply tagging a band and keeps you on moves that have actually started turning back.

Route alerts through pop-up, push, or email, trigger them from the 2-sigma or 3-sigma band, and limit to one per candle to avoid repeats.

Clean visuals

Show or hide each band pair independently, break the lines at every reset so periods never connect with a misleading diagonal, and optionally display the previous period's VWAP and bands as horizontal reference levels.

Notes on volume and data

VWAP is only as good as the volume behind it. On most spot forex symbols, tick volume is more reliably available than real exchange volume, so the indicator defaults to tick volume and falls back to it automatically if real volume is selected but unavailable. Custom sessions and the New York rollover use broker server time, so confirm your offset once at setup. This is a charting and context tool. It does not place trades or predict direction.

Recommended products
Multi Pivot Pro
Ata Dandul
Indicators
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Trading Stats MT4
Frank Jose Olivo Flores
Indicators
Stop wasting time digging through MT4/MT5 account statements to understand how your trading is performing. The Trading Stats Indicator puts every number you need — Win Rate, Avg Profit, Avg Loss, Risk:Reward Ratio, Expected Value, and Total Profit — right on the chart, updated live with every tick. Why Trading Stats Exists? Every serious trader eventually asks the same questions at the end of a session: How many trades did I take today? What was my average winner versus my average loser? Do I a
Sniper Trend Fusion
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
5 (1)
Indicators
Sniper Trend Fusion This indicator is a powerful all-in-one trading tool designed to simplify chart analysis and improve decision-making. It combines multiple proven techniques into a single system, helping traders identify trend direction, volatility, key price levels, and market structure without clutter. Instead of switching between multiple indicators, everything you need is integrated into one smooth and efficient interface. Key Advantages All-in-One System Combines trend, volatility, sup
FREE
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
ProEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
ChangePeriod MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button, saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at your own risk. We sharll not be liable for any disadvantage or damage caused by th
Pairs synthetique mt4
Vincent Albert Feugier
Indicators
Pairs Synthetic Pro (Synthetic Pairs & Spread) Master Correlation Trading Correlation trading and statistical arbitrage are now within your reach thanks to the Pairs Synthetic Pro indicator. This tool goes beyond simple ratio analysis, acting as a specialized radar for detecting price imbalances between two assets to anticipate market corrections. For example, when Brent rises while WTI lags, the price spread widens. Our indicator, integrated with adaptive Bollinger Bands, identifies when this d
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
MACD Trend Break
Manoj Kumar Sharma
Indicators
MACD oscillator with advanced trend filtering and Alert indication. It determines the trend, weak trends are filtered out and New strength in the trend in indicated. MACD Oscillator works on any timeframes and on all symbol (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks, options, offline renko charts) 1. User can change MACD value, 2. Minimum MACD level filter, 3. Divide value will filter out the power ratio with which trend change indication is needed on any chart. 4. Buffer value will have addition
New York AM Session Profile MT4
Ravi Gurung
Indicators
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180798 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile framework is a   professional market-structure visualization tool   designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead
Power Flow Binary
Ganesh Tanaji Lohar
Indicators
POWER FLOW PRO — Binary Options Edition For the first time ever, the POWER FLOW PRO cumulative dominance logic is specially optimized for Binary Options trading. POWER FLOW PRO is a smart real-time pressure-flow indicator designed to detect aggressive market momentum and short-term directional dominance for fast Binary Options entries. The system analyzes: Real-time buying pressure Real-time selling pressure Momentum candle strength Cumulative dominance flow Continuation pressure to generate hig
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicators
Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Portfolio X Ray Pro
Alexandru Craciun
Indicators
Portfolio X-Ray Pro: Stop Trading Blind. See Your True Risk. Do you know exactly how much exposure you have on USD right now? Or Gold? If you have 10 different trades open, calculating your total risk per symbol is a nightmare. A mental mistake here can blow an account. Portfolio X-Ray Pro solves this instantly. It aggregates every single open order, sorts them by volume, and presents your true net exposure in a stunning, professional dashboard that now collapses into a sleek, minimalist arro
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
MACD Color for GOLD
Chitipat Changsamrit
Indicators
MACD Color for GOLD  Use for looking moving-way of graph and checking will be buy or sell  Easy for looking by see the color of trand. Red is down / Blue is up.  Can to use it with every time-frame by 1. Long Trade : Use it with time-frame H1 /  H4 /  Daily  2.Short Trade : Use it with  time-frame  M5 / M15  / M 30 /  H1 and you can see when you will open or close the orders by see this indicator by well by see signal line cut with color line again in opposite. and you can use this indicator for
Order Panel 28
Pablo Sebastian Nequecaur
Utilities
Order Panel 28 — Professional Manual Execution Panel for MT4 Trade 28 forex pairs from a single on-chart panel — with automatic lot sizing, split entries, auto break-even, and stealth SL management. Order Panel 28 is a precision execution tool built for manual traders who want full control over their entries while eliminating the repetitive calculations that slow you down and cause mistakes. No indicators, no black-box signals — just a clean, fast panel that does the math so you can focus on you
BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal
Ziggy Janssen
4.72 (153)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal MT4 — Mixed Oscillator for Market Reversal & Momentum Analysis BlueDigitsFx Spike And Strike Reversal is a composite oscillator that combines multiple indicator signals to help traders identify possible market reversals, momentum shifts, and exhau
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Signaline
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
SIGNALINE INDICATOR This indicator for all pairs and all timeframes I have just completed the M5 timeframe for deep optimization EURJPY yet. EURJPY M5 Optimization ( TP=150 , SL=130 , IndicatorPeriod=6 , Mov1=22 , Mov2=48 ) (*)Added 20.05.2019 You can find this signal page below https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/583477 Other optimizasyon results will be added on this signalpage. Input Parameters: IndicatorPeriod: Default is 8. Mov1               : Default is 21. Mov2               : Default is 48.
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicators
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Robi Auto
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
Candle Breakout Oscillator MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself) 1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see: When buying pressure wins (Bullish). When selling pressure wins (Bearish). Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods. 2. Strength Meas
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Weekly support and resistance levels
Antony Augustine
Indicators
In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan your trade before you enter. It uses exclusive built-in algorithms to evaluate market direction and calculate key target levels the moment a signal appears, so you always see the potential entry, stop-loss and profit targets ahead of time. The indicator also shows detailed performance statistics on historical data, so you can see how different instruments and strategies behaved and choose what fits current market conditions. You can e
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Indicators
discount ends in 24 h original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exa
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicators
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT5 Version BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Powerful Reversal and Breakout Detection for MT4 All-In-One Non-Repaint System for Spotting Market Reversals and Breakouts – Built for traders who value structure, clarity, and confirmation-based trading workflows. The BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System is a vis
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
More from author
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. KT Stoch Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and stochastic oscillator. Limitations of KT Stoch Divergence Using the Stochastic divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it with price action and trend direction. Features Marks regular and hidden di
KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.5 (2)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a way to filtering out the low probability trading entries in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. The MT4 version of the same indicator is available here ACB Trade Filter MT4 Applications Works great with our indicator ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid over-trading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentime
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
KT Auto Fibo MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual:  It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future prof
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed is a smoothed version of the standard Heiken Ashi. Moreover, it also plots buy/sell arrows on a trend change. A buy arrow is plotted when it change to a bullish state from bearish state. A sell arrow is plotted when it change to a bearish state from bullish state. Mobile notifications, Email, Sound and Pop-up alerts included. What exactly is Heiken Ashi Smoothed? It filters out the false signals and noise in the standard Heiken Ashi. It applies the set of two moving ave
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Momentum Arrows Indicator is based on a momentary breakout which is calculated using the bands deviation and emerging volatility in a certain direction. A buy signal is generated when the price close above the upper band and a sell signal is generated when the price close below the lower band. A magnitude coefficient is used as the input which affects the band deviation and volatility at the same time. The coefficient value should be carefully selected and analyzed based on the instrument and
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows" . The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity". Trades Confirmation ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter . Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review