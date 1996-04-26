KT VWAP with Standard Deviation Bands MT4

KT VWAP with Standard Deviation Bands plots a period-resetting VWAP line surrounded by up to three pairs of volume-weighted deviation bands. It shows where fair value sits right now, how far price has stretched from it, and when an over-extended move actually confirms a turn back toward the mean. Instead of guessing whether price is too high or too low, you get a statistical reference built from the market's own volume and price behavior.

Most free VWAP tools stop at a single line. This one gives you the average, the dispersion around it, and a confirmation engine that waits for price to prove itself before it alerts you.

Volume-weighted bands, not fixed-distance lines



Each band is built from a true volume-weighted standard deviation around VWAP, so the bands widen and contract with real market conditions instead of sitting at a fixed pip distance. Three configurable levels:

Band 1 (1.0 SD) marks the normal-value boundary where price spends most of its time.

marks the normal-value boundary where price spends most of its time. Band 2 (2.0 SD) flags genuinely extended conditions.

flags genuinely extended conditions. Band 3 (3.0 SD) highlights rare, far-stretched moves.

Bands 1 and 2 show by default, Band 3 is there when you want the extremes. Every multiplier, color, width, and line style is adjustable.

Reset modes for any style



VWAP only means something relative to where it is calculated, so you control the reset boundary: daily for intraday, weekly for swing, monthly for position trading, or a custom session for specific hours with overnight sessions supported. The bands reset along with VWAP, so the dispersion always reflects the current period only.

For traders who treat the New York 17:00 close as the real start of the day, the daily reset can align to that rollover instead of broker server midnight. A simple offset input maps your broker time to New York time. A small detail that matters if you trade FX or metals around the New York close.

Confirmed mean-reversion alerts



A band touch on its own means little, because price can ride an outer band for a long time in a strong trend. This alert engine waits for a two-stage sequence: first price pierces beyond your chosen outer band, then on a later candle it closes back inside that band, with the confirming candle closing in the direction of the reversion. Only then does the alert fire. That filters out price simply tagging a band and keeps you on moves that have actually started turning back.

Route alerts through pop-up, push, or email, trigger them from the 2-sigma or 3-sigma band, and limit to one per candle to avoid repeats.

Clean visuals



Show or hide each band pair independently, break the lines at every reset so periods never connect with a misleading diagonal, and optionally display the previous period's VWAP and bands as horizontal reference levels.

Notes on volume and data



VWAP is only as good as the volume behind it. On most spot forex symbols, tick volume is more reliably available than real exchange volume, so the indicator defaults to tick volume and falls back to it automatically if real volume is selected but unavailable. Custom sessions and the New York rollover use broker server time, so confirm your offset once at setup. This is a charting and context tool. It does not place trades or predict direction.